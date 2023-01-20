ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
People

Authorities Allege Ana Walshe was Murdered by Her Husband, but Her Mom Has 'Hope That She is Alive'

Ana Walshe, a Massachusetts mom of three, was first reported missing Jan. 4 Ana Walshe's mother remains hopeful her daughter is still alive, despite the mountain of evidence prosecutors say prove otherwise. Ana, a 39-year-old mother of three and successful real estate executive, was last seen New Year's Day at her family's Cohasset, Mass., home. She was first reported missing Jan. 4. Since then, her husband Brian Walshe, has been charged with murder, improper transport of remains and misleading police in connection with her disappearance and presumed death, authorities announced....
COHASSET, MA
Whiskey Riff

County Sheriff’s Office DENIES Reports That Carole Baskin’s Ex-Husband Is Alive In Costa Rica: “We’ve Received No Communication”

Man oh man, Carole Baskin fooled us all. And who was I, along with the rest of the Twitter world, to think that the Tiger King foe wasn’t completely full of sh*t?. Yesterday, news went viral that Don Lewis, Baskin’s ex-husband who has been missing for more than 20 years and was even pronounced dead back in 2002, was actually just chilling in Costa Rica this whole time alive and well.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
StyleCaster

Was Carole Baskin’s Husband Found? She Claims He’s ‘Alive & Well’ But the Sheriff’s Office Says He’s Still Missing

He went missing in 1997 and was declared legally dead in 2002, but due to an interview from 2021 that totally flew under the radar at the time and was since rediscovered, internet sleuths are debating: Was Carole Baskin’s husband found alive and has he just been hiding out in Costa Rica this whole time? Hold on to your butts, cats and kittens, this story is about to get wilder. Jack Donald “Don” Lewis left his home on August 18, 1997 and was never seen or heard from again. The next day, his van was found at a private airport and...
GEORGIA STATE
Westland Daily

A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.

The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
JUSTIN, TX
RadarOnline

'Doomsday' Cult Mom Lori Vallow Bizarrely Smirks In Court After Suffering Blow Ahead Of Triple Murder Trial

Until a murder trial do them part. An Idaho judge flat-out denied a request by “Doomsday Cult Mom” Lori Vallow to hold a 30-minute defense strategy pow-wow with her co-defendant husband, Chad Daybell, ahead of their sensational triple murder trial, RadarOnline.com has learned.The couple will be facing their own doomsday court trial for the September 2019 murder of Vallow’s two children, Joshua J.J. Vallow, 7, and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, and the death of Daybell’s wife, Tammy, 49, in October 2019.The couple, who married two weeks after Tammy’s death, earned national fame when they jetted off to Hawaii after the children...
IDAHO STATE
People

Newlywed Found Decapitated in Her Home, Her Husband of 3 Months Allegedly Confessed to Killing Her

Anggy Diaz was found dead in the home she shared with her husband, her family said her death was "parent's worst nightmare" Authorities in a Texas town are investigating the death of a 21-year-old woman after her in-laws found her body dismembered in their home. Their son, the victim's husband of three months, allegedly confessed to killing her while being interviewed by police. In a news briefing captured by Fox 26 Houston on Thursday, Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry said the local police department was alerted to "a...
WALLER COUNTY, TX
New York Post

Ana Walshe’s final chilling note to husband revealed: ‘Courage, love, perseverance…’

COHASSET, Mass. — An eerie note written in bright red letters by Ana Walshe looking forward to the year ahead from a New Year’s Eve party just hours before she disappeared can exclusively be revealed by The Post. “Wow! 2022…What a year! And yet, we are still here and together! Let’s make 2023 the best one yet! We are the authors of our lives…courage, love, perseverance, compassion, and joy. Love, Ana,” reads the ominous message, written on the side of a Lanson Noble Cuvee champagne box. The champagne sits in the kitchen of Ana and husband Brian Walshe’s family home, which appears to be...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Independent

ABC producer’s widow charged with child endangerment after leaving children to rush dying husband to hospital

The grieving widow of ABC producer Dax Tejera has been charged with child endangerment after she allegedly left their sleeping children to rush her dying husband to hospital.Dax Tejera, who worked as the executive producer on ABC’s “This Week with George Stephanopoulos,” died aged 37 from a sudden heart attack on 23 December.His death was confirmed in a memo to ABC staff on 24 December.Now, it has emerged that his devastated wife Veronica Tejera, 33, was arrested and slapped with child endangerment charges just hours after his shocking death.The NYPD said on Monday that Ms Tejera left their two...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Outsider.com

Lisa Marie Presley’s Daughter Riley Keough Secretly Welcomes Baby Girl With Husband Ben Smith-Petersen

Lisa Marie Presley’s eldest daughter Riley Keough and her husband Ben Smith-Petersen reportedly welcomed their child recently. According to Us Weekly, the Zola star rep confirmed that she and Smith-Petersen welcomed a baby girl. However, it was not disclosed when Keough had the little one. Riley also revealed the newest addition to the Presley family in her speech, which was read by Smith-Petersen, at her mother’s memorial service at Graceland.
People

Remains Found amid Search for Missing Okla. Girl, Caretaker Accused of Killing 4-Year-Old on Christmas

The remains have not been confirmed to be those of Athena Brownfield but her caretaker, Ivon Adams, is accused of killing the child on Christmas Oklahoma authorities have recovered a child's remains in rural Grady County during the search for missing 4-year-old Athena Brownfield. Athena was determined to be missing after a postal worker found her 5-year-old sister roaming outside of her Cyril, Oklahoma, home on Jan. 10. On Tuesday, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) said on Facebook the agency has found remains outside of...
CYRIL, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy