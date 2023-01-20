Read full article on original website
Related
Authorities Allege Ana Walshe was Murdered by Her Husband, but Her Mom Has 'Hope That She is Alive'
Ana Walshe, a Massachusetts mom of three, was first reported missing Jan. 4 Ana Walshe's mother remains hopeful her daughter is still alive, despite the mountain of evidence prosecutors say prove otherwise. Ana, a 39-year-old mother of three and successful real estate executive, was last seen New Year's Day at her family's Cohasset, Mass., home. She was first reported missing Jan. 4. Since then, her husband Brian Walshe, has been charged with murder, improper transport of remains and misleading police in connection with her disappearance and presumed death, authorities announced....
Carole Baskin of ‘Tiger King’ says claims her ex-husband is alive are old news
Carole Baskin of Tampa’s Big Cat Rescue has weighed in on renewed press coverage of claims that her former husband is “alive and well” in Costa Rica.
County Sheriff’s Office DENIES Reports That Carole Baskin’s Ex-Husband Is Alive In Costa Rica: “We’ve Received No Communication”
Man oh man, Carole Baskin fooled us all. And who was I, along with the rest of the Twitter world, to think that the Tiger King foe wasn’t completely full of sh*t?. Yesterday, news went viral that Don Lewis, Baskin’s ex-husband who has been missing for more than 20 years and was even pronounced dead back in 2002, was actually just chilling in Costa Rica this whole time alive and well.
Was Carole Baskin’s Husband Found? She Claims He’s ‘Alive & Well’ But the Sheriff’s Office Says He’s Still Missing
He went missing in 1997 and was declared legally dead in 2002, but due to an interview from 2021 that totally flew under the radar at the time and was since rediscovered, internet sleuths are debating: Was Carole Baskin’s husband found alive and has he just been hiding out in Costa Rica this whole time? Hold on to your butts, cats and kittens, this story is about to get wilder. Jack Donald “Don” Lewis left his home on August 18, 1997 and was never seen or heard from again. The next day, his van was found at a private airport and...
A 22-year-old woman who lives happily with her husband suddenly discovers that her husband is a woman.
A 22-year-old woman who lives happily with her husband suddenly discovers that her husband is a woman.Photo byClaudia Wolff/ UnsplashonUnsplash. A 22-year-old woman who lives happily with her husband suddenly discovers that her husband is a woman.
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.
The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
'Doomsday' Cult Mom Lori Vallow Bizarrely Smirks In Court After Suffering Blow Ahead Of Triple Murder Trial
Until a murder trial do them part. An Idaho judge flat-out denied a request by “Doomsday Cult Mom” Lori Vallow to hold a 30-minute defense strategy pow-wow with her co-defendant husband, Chad Daybell, ahead of their sensational triple murder trial, RadarOnline.com has learned.The couple will be facing their own doomsday court trial for the September 2019 murder of Vallow’s two children, Joshua J.J. Vallow, 7, and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, and the death of Daybell’s wife, Tammy, 49, in October 2019.The couple, who married two weeks after Tammy’s death, earned national fame when they jetted off to Hawaii after the children...
Newlywed Found Decapitated in Her Home, Her Husband of 3 Months Allegedly Confessed to Killing Her
Anggy Diaz was found dead in the home she shared with her husband, her family said her death was "parent's worst nightmare" Authorities in a Texas town are investigating the death of a 21-year-old woman after her in-laws found her body dismembered in their home. Their son, the victim's husband of three months, allegedly confessed to killing her while being interviewed by police. In a news briefing captured by Fox 26 Houston on Thursday, Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry said the local police department was alerted to "a...
Ana Walshe’s final chilling note to husband revealed: ‘Courage, love, perseverance…’
COHASSET, Mass. — An eerie note written in bright red letters by Ana Walshe looking forward to the year ahead from a New Year’s Eve party just hours before she disappeared can exclusively be revealed by The Post. “Wow! 2022…What a year! And yet, we are still here and together! Let’s make 2023 the best one yet! We are the authors of our lives…courage, love, perseverance, compassion, and joy. Love, Ana,” reads the ominous message, written on the side of a Lanson Noble Cuvee champagne box. The champagne sits in the kitchen of Ana and husband Brian Walshe’s family home, which appears to be...
Husband of fallen officer says wife died in unsuccessful attempt to rescue daughter in house fire
A New Jersey woman died in a house fire as she was attempting to save her young daughter. The woman and her six-year-old both died from their injuries.
msn.com
'Murdered' campers who vanished from Victorian Alps in 2020 revealed as 'childhood sweethearts'
Two campers allegedly murdered by Gregory Lynn in a remote national park were 'childhood sweethearts' who had kept their relationship secret for 15 years, a court has been told. Carol Clay, 73, and Russell Hill, 74, had travelled to Wonnangatta Valley on March 19, 2020, for a short camping trip...
Woman convicted of killing her husband after parrot repeated 'last words’
A woman has been convicted of killing her husband after the couple's pet parrot appeared to repeat his chilling last words. Martin Duram was murdered in May 2015 with a .22 calibre handgun and was discovered alongside his wife Glenna, who had suffered a single bullet wound, in their Michigan home.
'Cult mom' Lori Vallow claims alibi, says she was not present when her two children, husband's first wife died
Lori Vallow claims she was not present when her two children were killed and during the death of her husband's first wife.
ABC producer’s widow charged with child endangerment after leaving children to rush dying husband to hospital
The grieving widow of ABC producer Dax Tejera has been charged with child endangerment after she allegedly left their sleeping children to rush her dying husband to hospital.Dax Tejera, who worked as the executive producer on ABC’s “This Week with George Stephanopoulos,” died aged 37 from a sudden heart attack on 23 December.His death was confirmed in a memo to ABC staff on 24 December.Now, it has emerged that his devastated wife Veronica Tejera, 33, was arrested and slapped with child endangerment charges just hours after his shocking death.The NYPD said on Monday that Ms Tejera left their two...
Caroline Crouch killed by Greek husband because of his drug smuggling, father claims
The father of Caroline Crouch, the British woman who was murdered by her Greek helicopter pilot husband as she lay asleep in their Athens home, has claimed his daughter died because her self-confessed killer got involved in drug smuggling. Speaking publicly for the first time, David Crouch, 79, said his...
Missing mom-of-three Ana Walshe’s husband Brian accused of ‘attempting to kill 4 or 5 people’ in wild new court docs
MISSING mom Ana Walshe's husband has been accused of trying to kill four or five people in newly released court documents. A friend of Brian's late father made horrific allegations against the admitted art crook during a cutthroat fight over his father's estate. Fred Pescatore, who was friends with Brian's...
Lisa Marie Presley’s Daughter Riley Keough Secretly Welcomes Baby Girl With Husband Ben Smith-Petersen
Lisa Marie Presley’s eldest daughter Riley Keough and her husband Ben Smith-Petersen reportedly welcomed their child recently. According to Us Weekly, the Zola star rep confirmed that she and Smith-Petersen welcomed a baby girl. However, it was not disclosed when Keough had the little one. Riley also revealed the newest addition to the Presley family in her speech, which was read by Smith-Petersen, at her mother’s memorial service at Graceland.
Remains Found amid Search for Missing Okla. Girl, Caretaker Accused of Killing 4-Year-Old on Christmas
The remains have not been confirmed to be those of Athena Brownfield but her caretaker, Ivon Adams, is accused of killing the child on Christmas Oklahoma authorities have recovered a child's remains in rural Grady County during the search for missing 4-year-old Athena Brownfield. Athena was determined to be missing after a postal worker found her 5-year-old sister roaming outside of her Cyril, Oklahoma, home on Jan. 10. On Tuesday, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) said on Facebook the agency has found remains outside of...
Michael Lockwood to Get Full Custody of Lisa Marie Presley’s Twins Following Her Sudden Death: Report
Lisa Marie Presley’s twin daughters are reportedly going to live with their father, Michael Lockwood, after a California judge deemed... The post Michael Lockwood to Get Full Custody of Lisa Marie Presley’s Twins Following Her Sudden Death: Report appeared first on Outsider.
Missing woman Ana Walshe’s husband Brian charged with her murder after mom-of-3’s blood found in basement
ANA Walshe's husband has been charged with her murder more than two weeks after the missing mom was last seen. Brian Walshe, 46, was arrested on January 8 and charged initially with misleading police investigators during their investigation into his wife's disappearance. The new charges were filed on Tuesday by...
Comments / 0