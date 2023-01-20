Read full article on original website
When the Treasure Valley can expect more snow
Cold mornings continue this week with a chance for snow returning by Friday night. Temperatures will continue to drop to near 20 each morning in the valley and mountain valleys that don't get fog will see temps dropping to near zero. A disturbance will drop south out of Canada and...
A chilly start to the week
Patchy fog will develop this Monday morning in some low-lying areas and mountain corridors. Visibility won't be a significant concern though for your commute to work. What is potentially more significant is the cold. We're seeing the jet stream carry super cold arctic air down into Idaho this week. Today,...
Winter settles in across the northwest
After a coating of snow in the Treasure Valley Saturday night, cold air continues to keep Idaho temperatures below normal. The jet stream will continue to transport cold air in from Canada with periodic disturbances carrying some light snow. The first disturbance will bring some snow showers to the Sun Valley area Monday. The second disturbance will bring light snow to north central Idaho Wednesday. Both of these should not affect the Treasure Valley with any snow.
Most Idahoans Have Never Heard Of The Oldest Restaurant In The State
Only the well-traveled in Idaho or those who live in the same city will have heard of the oldest fast-food restaurant, and even fewer have probably been to it. The hidden burger joint in northern Idaho has been around for more than a century and has stellar reviews online. You...
Major Country Artist Announced for Idaho Fair Performance
It's that time of year when, even despite the cold, everyone has sunshine and summer on their minds. Here in the Treasure Valley, looking forward to summer is kind of "the next best thing" that we have to look forward to. Often times in Boise, summer is when some of the greatest concerts of the year take place because of our awesome outdoor venues and events.
Idaho Is Confused. Which Season Are We Experiencing Right Now?
It’s common knowledge that Idaho weather can (and will) change on a dime. I’ve heard it stated many times that ‘if you don’t like the weather, wait 15 minutes’. I’ve also seen that statement come true more times than I can count. Which Season...
Idaho Department of Lands buys 18,000 acres in North Idaho
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — It was a deal the Idaho Department of Lands couldn't refuse, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. When the state had a chance to bid on almost 18,050 acres of timberland spread across the five northern counties, officials didn't hesitate. “Adding an additional 18,000 acres of...
What is Idaho’s Strangest Attraction?
Mental Floss created an entertaining YouTube video titled, "The Coolest Offbeat Attraction in Each U.S. State" with the description, "Offbeat attractions in the United States include strange roadside attractions and wonderfully weird museums. The List Show is a trivia-tastic, fact-filled show for curious people. " We certainly have some interesting...
Idaho Family’s Garage Caves in to Uncover Secret Hidden Room
There are some pretty interesting, unique and amazing homes in the state of Idaho. We have tons of castles, a potato hotel, a dog shaped hotel a house shaped like a boot and oh so many more impressive and creative dwellings in the gem state. Some Idaho homeowners have found surprises in their homes after they moved in. That is what happened to this Idaho Falls family a few years ago. They got a big surprise that started with a big bang!
There Are Currently 5 Gangs That Are Trying To Take Over Idaho
While Idaho is as a whole is relatively a safe place (and for the most part, always has been), there are still violent crimes taking place in the Gem State. We all know about the horrific quadruple murder at the University of Idaho and of course, the sick and sadistic Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell.
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Idaho history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Idaho using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information.
5 Beers That Can Technically Land You In Jail In Idaho
Ah yes, beer - the official drink of "freedom o'clock." There is nothing quite like polishing down an ice-cold beer after a long day of anything. Shoot, beer is suitable for any occasion: mowing the lawn, capping off a long day of work, while enjoying the game, etc. But what if having literally "just one beer" could land you in an Idaho jail?
Who Gets The Dog In An Idaho Divorce?
As of Jul. 22, 2022, Hello Prenup reports 87 million American households have pets, and 95% of those pet owners love them like family. But who gets the fur baby when any one of those 87 million households experiences a divorce? In the eyes of the law, pets aren’t people, they’re possessions.
Idaho Is Dumber Than Oklahoma, Kentucky, and Mississippi?
Who (or what?) does the internet think it is, telling us Idahoans that we're stupid?. Whatever it (or he? she?) is, the world wide web has staked its claim: Idaho is the dumbest state in the country. According to Safehome.org, Idaho is the least-educated state in America when it comes...
Six Southeast Idaho residents die of flu in past month
Southeastern Idaho Public Health is sad to announce that seven deaths have occurred from an influenza-related illness in Health District 6 over the last month. Five of the deaths occurred in people over the age of 50 and two were between the ages of 19-49. Southeastern Idaho Public Health officials would like to express their condolences to the families of the people who have died. This brings the total number of deaths due to influenza, in Idaho, this flu season to 49. It is important...
If Idaho’s Lava Ridge Wind Project is Approved, Expect Violence
This isn’t an endorsement but there will be violence. It’s a prediction and when it happens, some will believe there are new folk heroes in southern Idaho. I’ve been getting plenty of feedback on the proposed wind farms that could dot our land. I’m writing this as I’m awaiting another update about the Lava Ridge site from the Bureau of Land Management. We’re just entering a 60-day public comment period. Yes, a handful of people in our valley may support the idea, but I’m telling you, it’s a tiny number.
Idaho traffic fatalities decreased by 19% in 2022, officials say
IDAHO FALLS — There were fewer fatalities on the road in Idaho last year compared to 2021, and a safety office is hoping to continue to see a decrease. According to preliminary data from the Idaho Office of Highway Safety, which is part of the Idaho Transportation Department, 219 people were killed in crashes on Idaho roads last year. It’s a 19% decrease from 271 deaths in 2021.
Proposed windmill project to double the wind energy produced in Idaho
TWIN FALLS - Wind energy in southern Idaho is nothing new. Wind turbines can be seen all along the Interstate 84 corridor from Boise to Pocatello. The Lava Ridge Wind Project, proposed by Magic Valley Energy and LS Power for public lands in Jerome, Lincoln and Shoshone counties, would dwarf south-central Idaho’s existing turbines in both number and height.
The 9 Tickets That Do the Most Damage to Your Driving Record in Idaho
Nobody likes to see flashing blue and red lights in their rearview mirror, but if you commit a moving violation there's always a chance that someone is watching when you do it. Depending on how serious the violation is, you could be putting your driving privileges at risk. When you're...
CDC reports significant changes in COVID-19 levels in Boise area. What they mean to you
The latest coronavirus update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that positive test results in the Treasure Valley dropped for the week ending on Wednesday. It’s a welcome sign after case counts rose week after week in December. But Dr. David Pate, former CEO of the St....
