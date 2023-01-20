ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

KIVI-TV

When the Treasure Valley can expect more snow

Cold mornings continue this week with a chance for snow returning by Friday night. Temperatures will continue to drop to near 20 each morning in the valley and mountain valleys that don't get fog will see temps dropping to near zero. A disturbance will drop south out of Canada and...
BOISE, ID
KIVI-TV

A chilly start to the week

Patchy fog will develop this Monday morning in some low-lying areas and mountain corridors. Visibility won't be a significant concern though for your commute to work. What is potentially more significant is the cold. We're seeing the jet stream carry super cold arctic air down into Idaho this week. Today,...
IDAHO STATE
KIVI-TV

Winter settles in across the northwest

After a coating of snow in the Treasure Valley Saturday night, cold air continues to keep Idaho temperatures below normal. The jet stream will continue to transport cold air in from Canada with periodic disturbances carrying some light snow. The first disturbance will bring some snow showers to the Sun Valley area Monday. The second disturbance will bring light snow to north central Idaho Wednesday. Both of these should not affect the Treasure Valley with any snow.
SUN VALLEY, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Major Country Artist Announced for Idaho Fair Performance

It's that time of year when, even despite the cold, everyone has sunshine and summer on their minds. Here in the Treasure Valley, looking forward to summer is kind of "the next best thing" that we have to look forward to. Often times in Boise, summer is when some of the greatest concerts of the year take place because of our awesome outdoor venues and events.
BOISE, ID
KREM2

Idaho Department of Lands buys 18,000 acres in North Idaho

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — It was a deal the Idaho Department of Lands couldn't refuse, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. When the state had a chance to bid on almost 18,050 acres of timberland spread across the five northern counties, officials didn't hesitate. “Adding an additional 18,000 acres of...
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

What is Idaho’s Strangest Attraction?

Mental Floss created an entertaining YouTube video titled, "The Coolest Offbeat Attraction in Each U.S. State" with the description, "Offbeat attractions in the United States include strange roadside attractions and wonderfully weird museums. The List Show is a trivia-tastic, fact-filled show for curious people. " We certainly have some interesting...
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Idaho Family’s Garage Caves in to Uncover Secret Hidden Room

There are some pretty interesting, unique and amazing homes in the state of Idaho. We have tons of castles, a potato hotel, a dog shaped hotel a house shaped like a boot and oh so many more impressive and creative dwellings in the gem state. Some Idaho homeowners have found surprises in their homes after they moved in. That is what happened to this Idaho Falls family a few years ago. They got a big surprise that started with a big bang!
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

There Are Currently 5 Gangs That Are Trying To Take Over Idaho

While Idaho is as a whole is relatively a safe place (and for the most part, always has been), there are still violent crimes taking place in the Gem State. We all know about the horrific quadruple murder at the University of Idaho and of course, the sick and sadistic Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell.
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

5 Beers That Can Technically Land You In Jail In Idaho

Ah yes, beer - the official drink of "freedom o'clock." There is nothing quite like polishing down an ice-cold beer after a long day of anything. Shoot, beer is suitable for any occasion: mowing the lawn, capping off a long day of work, while enjoying the game, etc. But what if having literally "just one beer" could land you in an Idaho jail?
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Who Gets The Dog In An Idaho Divorce?

As of Jul. 22, 2022, Hello Prenup reports 87 million American households have pets, and 95% of those pet owners love them like family. But who gets the fur baby when any one of those 87 million households experiences a divorce? In the eyes of the law, pets aren’t people, they’re possessions.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Six Southeast Idaho residents die of flu in past month

Southeastern Idaho Public Health is sad to announce that seven deaths have occurred from an influenza-related illness in Health District 6 over the last month. Five of the deaths occurred in people over the age of 50 and two were between the ages of 19-49. Southeastern Idaho Public Health officials would like to express their condolences to the families of the people who have died. This brings the total number of deaths due to influenza, in Idaho, this flu season to 49. It is important...
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

If Idaho’s Lava Ridge Wind Project is Approved, Expect Violence

This isn’t an endorsement but there will be violence. It’s a prediction and when it happens, some will believe there are new folk heroes in southern Idaho. I’ve been getting plenty of feedback on the proposed wind farms that could dot our land. I’m writing this as I’m awaiting another update about the Lava Ridge site from the Bureau of Land Management. We’re just entering a 60-day public comment period. Yes, a handful of people in our valley may support the idea, but I’m telling you, it’s a tiny number.
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

Idaho traffic fatalities decreased by 19% in 2022, officials say

IDAHO FALLS — There were fewer fatalities on the road in Idaho last year compared to 2021, and a safety office is hoping to continue to see a decrease. According to preliminary data from the Idaho Office of Highway Safety, which is part of the Idaho Transportation Department, 219 people were killed in crashes on Idaho roads last year. It’s a 19% decrease from 271 deaths in 2021.
IDAHO STATE

