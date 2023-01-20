Read full article on original website
Related
wsiu.org
State Police investigate Carbondale shooting death
Illinois State Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in Carbondale this weekend. Carbondale Police reported they were called out just before 1:30 Saturday morning, to the 800 block of East Grand Avenue. Investigators found a man with a gunshot wound, but released little information about him at that time.
wsiu.org
Acclaimed playwright Christian Moe passes away
The southern Illinois arts community is mourning the loss of a national leader in theater and writing. Christian Moe passed away Saturday after a series of illnesses. He was 93. Moe was a member of the faculty in SIU's Theater Department for decades, and served as its Chair for seven...
wsiu.org
WSIU Almanac 1.23.23
In Carbondale, You are invited to Cornerstone Apartments free Community Health Fair in collaboration with Shawnee Health and SIH. January 26th from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. 250 S Lewis Lane, Carbondale. Free Screenings Available include Glucose and Cholesterol Screenings (8 Hours of fasting required for the Glucose Screening) Adults 40 – 75 years of age BMI Testing Blood Pressure Screenings.
wsiu.org
The area is in the path of a winter storm
A winter storm is moving into the area. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Randolph-Washington-Marion-Clinton and Fayette Counties in Illinois and Ste. Genevieve County in Missouri from 6pm tomorrow until 9pm on Wednesday. 5 to 10 inches of snow is expected. The warning also covers...
Comments / 0