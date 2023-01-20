Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California in Shock After Two Consecutive Mass Shootings Leave Multiple DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinCalifornia State
Man sentenced to 25 years for assaulting woman on Aurora trailHeather WillardAurora, CO
Father-daughter dances in Castle Rock and Highlands RanchNatasha LovatoCastle Rock, CO
Voters to decide future of Park Hill Golf CourseDavid HeitzGlendale, CO
Parking worries expressed about Castle Rock projectMike McKibbinCastle Rock, CO
Related
Rui Hachimura’s 4-word message to Lakers after Wizards trade
Rui Hachimura is finally getting a brand new start after a rather forgettable stint with the Washington Wizards, and he sure looks excited as he joins the Los Angeles Lakers. The Wizards traded Hachimura to the Lakers on Monday in exchange for Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks. And after the deal was finalized, the […] The post Rui Hachimura’s 4-word message to Lakers after Wizards trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Charles Barkley reacts to Shannon Sharpe’s Grizzlies debacle with important advice
Shannon Sharpe has already made a public apology for the major role he played in the brouhaha that transpired during Friday’s matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies. This has led to the issue somewhat dying a natural death as all parties involved seemed to have moved on from the debacle. For his part, however, Charles Barkley has decided to drop some sage advice with regard to the untoward incident.
Kings’ dream scenario for 2023 NBA trade deadline
The Sacramento Kings received a ton of flak for trading away Tyrese Haliburton in exchange for Domantas Sabonis. Sure, Haliburton and De’Aaron Fox didn’t have the most seamless fit in the Kings backcourt. But players with Haliburton’s potential usually don’t get traded while they’re still on their rookie scale contract. However, it’s clear that the […] The post Kings’ dream scenario for 2023 NBA trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steve Kerr slaps Stephen Curry, Warriors with harsh reality amid poor season
After bowing to the Kevin Durant-less Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, Steve Kerr didn’t hold back as he gave the Golden State Warriors a rather harsh but valid assessment on their performance this 2022-23 season. The Warriors led by as much as 17 points against the Nets, but Stephen Curry and co. collapsed and allowed the […] The post Steve Kerr slaps Stephen Curry, Warriors with harsh reality amid poor season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Stephen Curry’s new haircut has Warriors fans calling win streak
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry got a fresh haircut, and surprisingly enough, it got the whole fan base buzzing. Curry is back to his buzz cut after having grown his hair for the past couple of years, and it got everyone excited and predicting big things for the Warriors. After all, everyone knows what […] The post Stephen Curry’s new haircut has Warriors fans calling win streak appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tyronn Lue notches wild record that proves he’s LeBron James, Lakers’ Kryptonite
When it comes to coaching against the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers bench boss Tyronn Lue is invincible. After he steered his team to another win over the Purple & Gold Tuesday night, 133-115, Lue has now reached double-digit wins as the Clippers’ head coach against zero losses. “Tyronn Lue is now 10-0 against […] The post Tyronn Lue notches wild record that proves he’s LeBron James, Lakers’ Kryptonite appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Spencer Dinwiddie throws brutal shade at former team after loss to Wizards
Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie did not hold back when giving his opinion about the Washington Wizards following the Mavs’ 127-126 home loss to his former team. Dinwiddie bared what he thinks sets a team like the Mavs and the Wizards apart, and it doesn’t sound like it’s going to be a popular take among Washington fans.
Clippers forward Marcus Morris receives brutal injury update vs. Lakers
The Los Angeles Clippers are in the middle of, perhaps, the most crucial juncture of their season. Entering their Tuesday night clash against rivals Los Angeles Lakers with a 25-24 record, the opportunity is there for the Clippers to continue washing away the stench of their mostly uneven play during the 2022-23 campaign. But, at […] The post Clippers forward Marcus Morris receives brutal injury update vs. Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The real reason Lakers traded for Rui Hachimura, per Rob Pelinka
The Los Angeles Lakers have officially traded for Rui Hachimura, sending Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks to the Washington Wizards in exchange. Now in an official statement confirming the deal, Rob Pelinka revealed their thought process in pulling the trigger for the young Japanese star. Pelinka noted that they really value Hachimura’s two-way skills, […] The post The real reason Lakers traded for Rui Hachimura, per Rob Pelinka appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James completes 40-point gauntlet never done in NBA history
There was one certainty as LeBron James suited up to take on the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday. The Lakers star knew they were the final team on the checklist to complete an unreal NBA accomplishment. The Clippers were the last franchise that King James had yet to score at least 40 points against – […] The post LeBron James completes 40-point gauntlet never done in NBA history appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Fred VanVleet makes eye-opening move ahead of trade deadline, free agency
The Toronto Raptors are arguably the most interesting team ahead of the NBA’s trade deadline if they decide to sell. Fred VanVleet is just one of a handful of core players who could be changing uniforms ahead of the deadline or once the offseason arrives. While it’s uncertain what happens to any of their players with Masai Ujiri calling the shots, VanVleet has made a move in preparation for the changes to come.
Kings star Domantas Sabonis pulls off another franchise feat not matched since Oscar Robertson
Domantas Sabonis is living proof that blockbuster trades don’t always have to be heavily one-sided. The Sacramento Kings may have traded away Tyrese Haliburton, but Sabonis has been well worth the price. And the Lithuanian beast displayed his dominance once more on Monday night against the Memphis Grizzlies. With his former teammate Steven Adams out, […] The post Kings star Domantas Sabonis pulls off another franchise feat not matched since Oscar Robertson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James’ cryptic 1-emoji reaction after Lakers’ 10th straight loss to Clippers
Not even another incredible night from LeBron James was enough for the Los Angeles Lakers to end their curse against the Los Angeles Clippers, as they lost Tuesday night to their LA rivals, 133-115. LeBron James mustered a total of 46 points with an otherworldly efficiency of 16-for-29 shooting from the field, 9-for-14 from behind […] The post LeBron James’ cryptic 1-emoji reaction after Lakers’ 10th straight loss to Clippers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jae Crowder’s 3-emoji reaction to ongoing Suns’ Bucks, Heat trade rumors
Jae Crowder is still on the Phoenix Suns. Despite not playing in 2022-2023 up to this point, the forward has yet to be traded. But he’s been linked to teams such as the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat. And with the NBA trade deadline right around the corner, Crowder is wondering what his future has […] The post Jae Crowder’s 3-emoji reaction to ongoing Suns’ Bucks, Heat trade rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Julius Randle ‘monster performance’ vs Cavs gets Kendrick Perkins truth bomb
Julius Randle put the New York Knicks on his back Tuesday night and carried them to a 105-103 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden. Randle’s incredible showing against the Cavs left a former Cleveland player, Kendrick Perkins, expressing bafflement over the perceived status of the Knicks forward as an underrated star in […] The post Julius Randle ‘monster performance’ vs Cavs gets Kendrick Perkins truth bomb appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Grizzlies big man Steven Adams dealt tough injury blow
The Memphis Grizzlies have had a tough week already, and it is only going to get worse now that center Steven Adams is expected to miss three-to-five weeks, according to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon. Adams suffered a sprained PCL in Sunday’s loss to the Phoenix Suns and could sorely be...
NBA All-Star Game draft gets shocking update that will put pressure on captains
The league is making the upcoming NBA All-Star Game as interesting as they can. Their latest announcement is sure to make waves among basketball fans with the NBA blowing up the previous format of the All-Star Game draft in favor of a new method that is going to be quite fascinating.
Luka Doncic enters Michael Jordan territory with feat done once since 1987
Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks absorbed yet another loss Tuesday night when they fell prey to the Washington Wizards at home, 127-126. The loss was not because of a lack of effort from Doncic, though. After all, he stuffed the stat sheets again in a huge statistical performance that put him in an extremely […] The post Luka Doncic enters Michael Jordan territory with feat done once since 1987 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Anthony Davis’ injury status for Lakers vs. Spurs ‘barring any setbacks’
Barring a last-minute setback, Los Angeles Lakers should have Anthony Davis back in the lineup for their matchup against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night at Crypto.com Arena, according to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. AD will reportedly be on a 20-24 minute restriction as he’s eased back into action, per ESPN. Following the Spurs clash, […] The post Anthony Davis’ injury status for Lakers vs. Spurs ‘barring any setbacks’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Blazers’ trade deadline strategy amid slump should please Damian Lillard
The Portland Trail Blazers are in the midst of an awful slump, but they don’t plan on throwing in the towel just yet. Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report said Monday that the Blazers are still looking to improve their roster around Damian Lillard at the February 9th trade deadline. “The struggling Portland Trail Blazers are […] The post Blazers’ trade deadline strategy amid slump should please Damian Lillard appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
217K+
Followers
133K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0