Southern Illinois tied for first in MVC
PADUCAH, Ky. - It's tough to ignore just how great Southern Illinois' men's basketball team has been to this point. Through the first 10 games of the Missouri Valley schedule, Southern is 8-2 and in the middle of a four-game winning streak. That includes a 61-57 win on the road...
southernillinoisnow.com
Rams Get Milestone Win, Flyers Hang On
It’s the final day of the longest running mid-winter tournament in Illinois, the 71st Salem Invitational Tournament. The championship is set after last night’s semifinals. First, the Mount Vernon Rams won their Battle of the South 7, knocking off Carbondale 50-40. Navontae Nesbit led the Rams with 15, Rolen Adams hit 4 three pointers for his 12 and Collin McClure added 11 making a trio of three’s himself. Decarl Payne led Carbondale with 19 points, Jaden Patterson added 11. The win was Mount Vernon’s 2000th in program history.
wgel.com
Boys Tournaments End
Several high school boys basketball tournament concluded Saturday night. At Nashville, the home team defeated Breese Central 44-38 for the championship. Mascoutah topped Mater Dei, 64-47, for third place. The champion of the Okawville Tournament was Columbia, who beat Wesclin 59-48 in the title game. Carlyle took seventh place with...
wsiu.org
Acclaimed playwright Christian Moe passes away
The southern Illinois arts community is mourning the loss of a national leader in theater and writing. Christian Moe passed away Saturday after a series of illnesses. He was 93. Moe was a member of the faculty in SIU's Theater Department for decades, and served as its Chair for seven...
Illinois Town Named 1 of the 15 Towns in U.S. to ‘Stay Away From’
There are 15 towns listed as Towns to Stay Far Away From, however sadly, one Illinois town did make the list. The good news is no Tri-State town made this list, and we can take comfort in knowing that we have some really amazing towns in the area. However, one town did make the list Anna, Illinois in the southern part of the state. So what makes Anna, Illinois so bad? According to Ranker:
westkentuckystar.com
Snow in Missouri Wednesday has slight chance of reaching us
Meteorologists are watching a developing snow event in northwest Arkansas and southern Missouri that could bring a chance for some accumulation mostly north of the Ohio River by Wednesday. Four to eight inches of snow are being forecast for the Branson and Springfield, Missouri area on Tuesday. A winter storm...
wsiu.org
The area is in the path of a winter storm
A winter storm is moving into the area. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Randolph-Washington-Marion-Clinton and Fayette Counties in Illinois and Ste. Genevieve County in Missouri from 6pm tomorrow until 9pm on Wednesday. 5 to 10 inches of snow is expected. The warning also covers...
920wmok.com
Incident Between Two Massac High School Teachers Results in Investigation
WMOK has received questions from listeners this week about an incident that allegedly took place at Massac County High School on Friday January 13th. While the details varied a bit with each telling – it was apparent to us here at WMOK that an incident did seem to have taken place between two teachers on property at Massac High.
southernillinoisnow.com
2023 01/19 – Myah Jean Wills
Myah Jean Wills passed on to heaven on Saturday, January 14, 2023. Myah will be dearly missed by her parents: Cameryn Wills and Deziree Smith. She is also survived by her sister: Victoria Wills, grandparents: Tiffany Donahoo and Ryan Donahoo of Centralia and Kim Prather of Plainfield, IL; great-grandparents: Vickie Smith and Ronnie Smith of Mt. Vernon, and Debbie Donahoo; aunts: Gia Donahoo of Centralia, Sadie Donahoo of Centralia, Kylie Wallace of Centralia, Miranda Canada of Centralia, Jessica Wills of Kansas, Madison Wills of Plainfield, and Jennifer Thomas of Marion; great aunt: Sonya McKinney and husband Jason; and cousins: Lillian McKinney and Hannah McKinney.
myozarksonline.com
Dixon Motorist Injured in Early Saturday Morning Collision
A two-vehicle traffic accident this morning at one-fifty has resulted in injuries for a Pulaski County motorist. The highway patrol reports that 34-year-old Joshua B. Rollins of Dixon received moderate injuries when his 2014 Toyota Tundra struck the rear of a 2015 Volvo VNL, driven by 44-year-old Pavlo Korniyenko of Chicago, Illinois.
westkentuckystar.com
Death of southern Illinois inmate ruled suicide
Illinois State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at the Jefferson County Jail in Mt. Vernon. ISP was alerted by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office to the in-custody death on Sunday. According to the report, correctional officers found 31-year-old Cady Moore of Mt. Vernon in her cell unresponsive. Jail officials said they called emergency personnel and began CPR.
kbsi23.com
Carbondale man charged with first degree murder
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A Carbondale man faces a first degree murder charge in the January 21 death of another Carbondale man. Keon L. Foulks, 19, is charged in Jackson County with first degree murder for the January 21, 2023, death of Robert L. Delmore, Jr., 26, also of Carbondale.
wpsdlocal6.com
Police investigate possible infant drowning in Benton, Illinois
BENTON, IL — Benton police launched an investigation after a possible infant drowning on Thursday evening in Benton, Illinois, the department said in a social media post. Crews responded to a medical response call to North Frisco Street in reference to the possible drowning of a 10-month-old child. The...
KFVS12
Deadly shooting under investigation in Carbondale, Ill.
A husband and wife are dead after an early morning shooting on Sunday, January 22. Man missing since 2020 found dead in Portageville, Mo. The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Dept. is investigating after the remains of a missing man were found in Portageville on January 22. Missing man found...
wpsdlocal6.com
American Trash Service can't resume pickup in McCracken County until they receive proper licensing
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — If you live in McCracken County and American Trash Service handles your solid waste pickup, you'll have to continue waiting for service to resume. McCracken County Attorney Cade Foster says the business was given 10 months' notice to acquire its solid waste transportation license, which is required by the state of Kentucky to operate a trash pickup business.
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau Police, Illinois sheriff join forces, make arrest
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – At approximately 11:51 a.m. on Friday, the Alexander County, Ill., Sheriff’s Office contacted the Cape Girardeau Police Department and advised of a white Pontiac Grand Prix possibly crossing the IL / MO bridge en route to Cape Girardeau. Alexander County advised the driver of the vehicle has two outstanding warrants for his arrest.
cilfm.com
Death investigation underway in Carbondale
CARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) — State and local police are investigating a death in Carbondale. At about 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Carbondale Police say they were called to an apartment in the 800 block of East Grand Avenue where they found a man with a fatal gunshot wound. The man’s identity is not being released pending family notification.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, January 20th, 2023
Four people were brought to the Marion County Jail on Thursday on outstanding warrants. 50-year-old Jerrie Pfister of New Prep Lane in Centralia was arrested by Wamac Police on a Marion County felony failure to appear warrant on a possession of methamphetamine conviction. The bond is set at $10,000. 27-year-old...
KFVS12
Missing Carbondale man believed to be in danger
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man missing for more than a month is believed to be in danger. According to Carbondale police, Jared R. Knight, 31, of Carbondale, has a condition that places him in danger. They say he was last seen December 6, 2022 around 1:35 p.m. in the...
kbsi23.com
Carbondale police investigating shooting death
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – Carbondale police are investigating the shooting death of a man early Saturday morning. Police responded to the 800 block of East Grand Avenue at 1:27 a.m. on Saturday, January 21. Officers found a male with a gunshot wound inside an apartment. The identity of the...
