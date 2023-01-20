Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 2017, a 15-year-old girl snuck out to meet a man and never came back. Then, her parents made a shocking discovery.Fatim HemrajFort Lauderdale, FL
Anthony's Runway slated to reopen this week in Fort Lauderdale as new Runway 84Best of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
Florida beach walkers spot triangle light formation hovering over oceanRoger MarshDelray Beach, FL
Gulfstream park exercise rider killed in house racing accidentcreteHallandale Beach, FL
Ga. Mom Whose Toddler Was Found Wandering in Fla. Might Have Met Man Online Before Vanishing: DadWestland DailyMiramar, FL
Police ID veteran Miami-Dade officer, man he shot and killed
MIAMI -- Investigators on Monday announced the identities of a veteran Miami-Dade police officer and the man he shot and killed at a Homestead shopping plaza over the weekend.The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is now investigating the actions of Officer Fransisco Moreno, who has been on the force for 30 years.Ian Alexander Arrington, 44, died after authorities said he refused to drop a weapon he brandished while talking to a security guard working at Oasis Plaza, located at NE 8th Street.Arrington died after being flown to Jackson South Trauma Center, officials said. According to police, Arrington allegedly opened fire...
Off-duty Florida officer kills gunman in videotaped shooting outside a Publix
An off-duty police officer fatally shot a gunman during a confrontation outside a South Florida supermarket Saturday night in an encounter captured on video.
West Boca Raton Man, Tired Of Waiting At HOA Gate, Threatens Driver With Knife
PBSO: Homeowner Arrested After Threatening Driver In Mission Bay. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Waiting in line is often better than sitting in jail. That’s the message likely learned by Marcelo Loureiro. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says Loureiro was tired of waiting […]
WPBF News 25
Nonjury trial starts Monday for former Boca Raton delivery driver accused of murdering elderly woman
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The trial for the former delivery driver accused of beating a Boca Raton woman to death and setting her on fire is set for Monday morning at the Palm Beach County Courthouse, beginning at 9 a.m. Earlier this month, the defense and prosecution came...
REMINDER: If We Reported Your Arrest And Your Case Was Dismissed, Let Us Know
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A quick reminder on this Saturday about the BocaNewsNow.com editorial policy. We like to publish this reminder every quarter although it does live permanently online in our “About” section. BocaNewsNow.com reports crime news, arrests, and other newsworthy events that […]
WSVN-TV
BSO deputy hospitalized following crash in Lighthouse Point
LIGHTHOUSE POINT, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward County Sheriff’s deputy was hurt and hospitalized following a crash in Lighthouse Point. Around 10 p.m., BSO officers and Lighthouse Pint Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene on Sunday at 3900 N Federal Hwy. Officials said he was transported to the...
Man shot, killed by veteran off-duty Miami-Dade officer in Homestead
MIAMI -- A veteran off-duty officer with the Miami-Dade Police Department shot and killed a man Saturday evening during a run in with the man at a strip shopping center in Homestead, authorities said.The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting, which occurred around 6 p.m. in the Oasis Plaza, located at NE 8th Street, according to officials.It was not immediately clear if the officer, who has been on the force for 30 yeas, will be placed on administrative duty while the FDLE investigation occurs.Investigators said the man, whose identity was pending, was in the parking lot and...
WPBF News 25
Deputies investigating murder-suicide in Wellington gated community
WELLINGTON, Fla. — Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating a murder-suicide that took place in the Olympia community in Wellington Friday. Deputies responded to the 2100 Block of Balsan Way around 5 p.m. When they arrived, they found a woman and a man both killed by gunshot wounds.
tamaractalk.com
Residents Accuse City Commissioners of Breaking Sunshine Law, Playing Politics at Expense of the City
Did Tamarac city commissioners break the Sunshine Law when they replaced the city attorney last December?. Residents seem to think so, with several speaking out during the public participation portion of the Jan. 11 meeting to voice their concerns, even making a public records request. Sunshine Law dictates that all...
WPBF News 25
Opening Statements begin in trial for man accused of beating woman to death, setting her on fire during home delivery
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Jorge Lachazo, a delivery driver, is on trial for the murder of 75-year-oldEvelyn Udell in Boca Raton. The trial, which is a non-jury trial, began Monday morning with opening statements from both the prosecution and the defense. The prosecution argued that Lachazo had every...
westorlandonews.com
South Florida Doctor Sentenced to Prison for Unlawfully Dispensing Narcotics
Dr. Ronald Lubetsky was sentenced recently to five years in prison by U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks for unlawfully dispensing narcotics, specifically oxycodone and morphine. Lubetsky was convicted at trial in November on seven counts of unlawfully dispensing narcotics. Trial evidence showed that law enforcement learned of Lubetsky’s operation...
Man Arrested for Domestic Battery: Allegedly Chokes and Assaults Victim in Argument Over Food
A 44-year-old man from Coral Springs was arrested following a domestic battery incident on January 13. Jason Michael Short was taken into custody after police were called to the 1600 block of NW 91st Ave in reference to a domestic battery. The victim, who has not been named, told police...
Antisemitic propaganda, wood chips found on vehicles at PBSO headquarters
Antisemitic propaganda and wood chips were discovered Sunday morning in the employee parking lot at Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office headquarters.
Coral Springs Crime Update: Fraud Victims Lose Over $160k
This is a summary of crimes occurring between January 11 – January 17, 2022, provided by the Coral Springs Police Department. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the names of those who were not arrested have been redacted. CSPD redacts most addresses. Burglary Conveyance. A victim of...
WSVN-TV
Man in custody, deputy hospitalized after reported carjacking, BSO-involved crash at FLL
FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy was taken to the hospital following a reported carjacking and crash at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport that ended with a man in handcuffs. Authorities said the chaotic chain of events started after reports of a man stealing...
NBC Miami
Murder Charge for Miami Man Shot by Officer After Stabbing, Running Over Woman: Police
A man who was shot by a Miami-Dade Police officer after he fatally stabbed and ran over a woman earlier this month is now facing a murder charge, officials said. Axel Ordonez-Diaz, 47, is charged with one count of second-degree murder with a weapon and two counts of attempted murder in the Jan. 5 incident, according to an arrest report.
WATCH: Man steals $1.2K in wigs, pepper sprays workers at Florida store
A man was seen stealing several wigs and pepper spraying employees at a Florida beauty store on surveillance video released by the Broward Sheriff's Office.
WPBF News 25
Police searching for vehicle burglary suspect who fled scene, entered canal storm drain in Jupiter
JUPITER, Fla. — Video above: The latest headlines and weather from WPBF 25 News. Authorities are investigating after a suspect wanted for vehicle burglaries fled a Jupiter neighborhood and entered a canal storm drain. It happened around 5 a.m. Jan. 23 along Indiantown Road east of Center Street. Officers,...
Man, woman dead in suspected murder-suicide at Olympia
A man shot a woman and then himself in an apparent murder-suicide inside a Wellington gated community, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
cw34.com
Deputy suspended for shoplifting arrest at Home Depot
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A deputy with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office received a weeklong suspension for shoplifting at Home Depot, an Internal Affairs investigation revealed. According to the IA report, authorities arrested Deputy Daniel Golubovic for stealing $46.56 worth of items from the store on...
