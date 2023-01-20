ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Miami

Police ID veteran Miami-Dade officer, man he shot and killed

MIAMI -- Investigators on Monday announced the identities of a veteran Miami-Dade police officer and the man he shot and killed at a Homestead shopping plaza over the weekend.The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is now investigating the actions of Officer Fransisco Moreno, who has been on the force for 30 years.Ian Alexander Arrington, 44, died after authorities said he refused to drop a weapon he brandished while talking to a security guard working at Oasis Plaza, located at NE 8th Street.Arrington died after being flown to Jackson South Trauma Center, officials said.    According to police, Arrington allegedly opened fire...
HOMESTEAD, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

REMINDER: If We Reported Your Arrest And Your Case Was Dismissed, Let Us Know

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A quick reminder on this Saturday about the BocaNewsNow.com editorial policy. We like to publish this reminder every quarter although it does live permanently online in our “About” section. BocaNewsNow.com reports crime news, arrests, and other newsworthy events that […]
BOCA RATON, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO deputy hospitalized following crash in Lighthouse Point

LIGHTHOUSE POINT, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward County Sheriff’s deputy was hurt and hospitalized following a crash in Lighthouse Point. Around 10 p.m., BSO officers and Lighthouse Pint Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene on Sunday at 3900 N Federal Hwy. Officials said he was transported to the...
LIGHTHOUSE POINT, FL
CBS Miami

Man shot, killed by veteran off-duty Miami-Dade officer in Homestead

MIAMI -- A veteran off-duty officer with the Miami-Dade Police Department shot and killed a man Saturday evening during a run in with the man at a strip shopping center in Homestead, authorities said.The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting, which occurred around 6 p.m. in the Oasis Plaza, located at NE 8th Street, according to officials.It was not immediately clear if the officer, who has been on the force for 30 yeas, will be placed on administrative duty while the FDLE investigation occurs.Investigators said the man, whose identity was pending, was in the parking lot and...
HOMESTEAD, FL
WPBF News 25

Deputies investigating murder-suicide in Wellington gated community

WELLINGTON, Fla. — Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating a murder-suicide that took place in the Olympia community in Wellington Friday. Deputies responded to the 2100 Block of Balsan Way around 5 p.m. When they arrived, they found a woman and a man both killed by gunshot wounds.
WELLINGTON, FL
westorlandonews.com

South Florida Doctor Sentenced to Prison for Unlawfully Dispensing Narcotics

Dr. Ronald Lubetsky was sentenced recently to five years in prison by U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks for unlawfully dispensing narcotics, specifically oxycodone and morphine. Lubetsky was convicted at trial in November on seven counts of unlawfully dispensing narcotics. Trial evidence showed that law enforcement learned of Lubetsky’s operation...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
cw34.com

Deputy suspended for shoplifting arrest at Home Depot

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A deputy with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office received a weeklong suspension for shoplifting at Home Depot, an Internal Affairs investigation revealed. According to the IA report, authorities arrested Deputy Daniel Golubovic for stealing $46.56 worth of items from the store on...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy