Bill Miller BBQ has a secret menu. Have you tried any of these special items?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Universities across Texas are banning TikTok after Governor Abbott cites its cybersecurity concerns and ties with ChinaJalyn SmootTexas State
New Costco Opening in March; Location is First-Ever For RegionJoel EisenbergKyle, TX
Costco to open first location in Kyle and create hundreds of new jobsAsh JurbergKyle, TX
IHeartcountry Festival to Return to Moody Center in Austin, TX on May 13, 2023Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Police say northeast Austin homicide Saturday was in self-defense
AUSTIN, Texas — Police said a deadly shooting in northeast Austin on Saturday night was in self-defense, and no one was arrested over the incident. Around 9:10 p.m., Austin Police Department officers were called to the 13900 block of Macquarie Drive after reports of a shooting. When officers arrived,...
Family of man shot, killed by Hays County corrections officer protests for answers
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — It's been a month and a half since 36-year-old Joshua Wright – an inmate at the Hays County Jail – was shot and killed by a Hays County corrections officer. On Sunday, Wright's family and friends protested outside the Hays County Public Safety...
Williamson County deputies investigating unattended death of 16-year-old Georgetown boy
GEORGETOWN, Texas — The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office (WSCO) is investigating after the "unattended" death of a 16-year-old Georgetown boy. The body was found on Monday morning. The sheriff’s office did not say if it’s known when the teen died. Autopsy and toxicology results are both...
Family of Joshua Wright is demanding authorities release the body camera footage
In December, Joshua Wright was killed at a Hays County hospital. The family is now asking for the body camera footage to be released, among two other items.
Suspect arrested after SWAT standoff in southeast Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A man was arrested following a SWAT standoff in a southeast Austin neighborhood on Saturday. The Austin Police Department said officers were called to 2013 Bitter Creek Dr. around 9 a.m. It was later determined that incident was a domestic dispute. Police said the man involved...
Point-in-Time count happening this week in Central Texas
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — This week, homeless coalitions in Central Texas will hit the streets as part of the Point-in-Time count. The Point-in-Time count happens statewide over a couple-week period. It's run by the Texas Homeless Network, who works with coalitions like The Wilco Homeless Coalition. "We have teams...
Round Rock police investigating after dead male found while responding to shooting call
ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Round Rock Police Department is investigating after a dead body was found Thursday evening at the Red Hill Villas. Police responded to the area of 1401 South A.W. Grimes Boulevard after receiving a call reporting a shooting around 9 p.m. Officials located a dead...
Round Rock police trying to identify suspect in November jugging
ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Round Rock Police Department is asking for the public's assistance identifying a jugging suspect that broke into a car in November. Police said that on Nov. 19, the victim made a withdrawal at the Wells Fargo Bank located at 505 Round Rock Ave. She then stopped at the Goodwill located at 17151 Smyers Lane.
Multiple vehicles involved in crash on I-35 in Central Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Two people are injured after a crash involving as many as eight vehicles on Interstate 35 southbound on Sunday evening. The crash happened in the 3400 block of the lower deck around 6:45 p.m. and involved "seven to eight" vehicles, according to Austin-Travis County EMS. ATCEMS said three ambulances responded.
Slaughter Lane closed after gas, water leak in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Part of West Slaughter Lane in South Austin is closed in both directions as crews work to repair a gas line and water line that were struck by a construction crew on Monday afternoon. The Austin Fire Department said crews were on the scene at the...
Roof catches fire at Travis High School in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Firefighters put out a fire at Travis High School on East Oltorf Street early Sunday morning. The fire happened near the HVAC system on the roof of the school, according to the Austin Fire Department. The fire was put out before it could spread to inside...
Firefighters respond to third fire in a week at North Austin location
AUSTIN, Texas — Authorities are investigating after firefighters put out the third fire in a week at a location in North Austin. The Austin Fire Department responded to the fire at a vacant strip center at 2013 W. Anderson Lane on Saturday afternoon. The fire is now under control,...
Man shot in southeast Austin; nearby hospital placed on lockdown
AUSTIN, Texas — A man was shot in southeast Austin early Wednesday morning, leading to a lockdown at a nearby hospital. According to the Austin Police Department (APD), at 12:49 a.m. on Jan. 18, dispatch received a call regarding a man that was shot and was located in the 7000 block of Onion Creek Drive.
Bastrop ISD student arrested, accused of having a gun on Manor Early College High School campus
MANOR, Texas — A 17-year-old Bastrop ISD student was arrested last week for allegedly having a gun in his possession on the Manor Early College High School campus, Manor ISD Police confirmed to KVUE. In a letter to the Manor ISD community, district police chief Clarence Yarbrough said that...
APD chief to make decision on internal discipline related to Alex Gonzales shooting
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are facing new calls for accountability in the shooting death of a 27-year-old man two years ago this month. It is a case that sparked community controversy but resulted in no criminal charges against the officers. Police Chief Joe Chacon confirmed to the KVUE...
Austin airport breaks record for weapons found at TSA
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin's airport continues to break records, but not all of them are good records to be breaking. On Friday, Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officials reported that Austin broke an all-time record for the number of guns found at the airport. Out of all the airports in...
Texan Feminist Throwdown celebrates 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade
AUSTIN, Texas — At the Distribution Hall in Downtown Austin, a feminist "throwdown" with Texan flair paid homage to what would have been the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade. On Jan. 22, local speakers, musicians and women from all walks of life paid homage to Roe v. Wade with a one-night benefit concert that raised funds for The Lilith Fund, MOVE Texas and Black Mamas ATX.
UT Austin doesn't have enough beds to house the freshman class
AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: the video attached does not relate to the story. A new report has found that almost half of University of Texas at Austin's first-year class doesn't live in on-campus housing due to lack of availability and rising costs of living. According to an article...
3 Austin police officers on leave, suspect killed after alleged West Sixth Street shooting
AUSTIN, Texas — Three Austin police officers have been placed on leave after killing a suspect in a shooting on West Sixth Street late Sunday night and into the early hours of Monday morning. At 11:33 p.m. on Jan. 15, the Austin Police Department (APD) received a 911 call...
Community search in Luling for missing Texas State University student Jason Landry
After two years have gone by, Jason Landry's family haven't stopped searching for him. A community search took place in Luling on Sunday.
