Police say northeast Austin homicide Saturday was in self-defense

AUSTIN, Texas — Police said a deadly shooting in northeast Austin on Saturday night was in self-defense, and no one was arrested over the incident. Around 9:10 p.m., Austin Police Department officers were called to the 13900 block of Macquarie Drive after reports of a shooting. When officers arrived,...
Suspect arrested after SWAT standoff in southeast Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — A man was arrested following a SWAT standoff in a southeast Austin neighborhood on Saturday. The Austin Police Department said officers were called to 2013 Bitter Creek Dr. around 9 a.m. It was later determined that incident was a domestic dispute. Police said the man involved...
Point-in-Time count happening this week in Central Texas

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — This week, homeless coalitions in Central Texas will hit the streets as part of the Point-in-Time count. The Point-in-Time count happens statewide over a couple-week period. It's run by the Texas Homeless Network, who works with coalitions like The Wilco Homeless Coalition. "We have teams...
Round Rock police trying to identify suspect in November jugging

ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Round Rock Police Department is asking for the public's assistance identifying a jugging suspect that broke into a car in November. Police said that on Nov. 19, the victim made a withdrawal at the Wells Fargo Bank located at 505 Round Rock Ave. She then stopped at the Goodwill located at 17151 Smyers Lane.
Multiple vehicles involved in crash on I-35 in Central Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Two people are injured after a crash involving as many as eight vehicles on Interstate 35 southbound on Sunday evening. The crash happened in the 3400 block of the lower deck around 6:45 p.m. and involved "seven to eight" vehicles, according to Austin-Travis County EMS. ATCEMS said three ambulances responded.
Slaughter Lane closed after gas, water leak in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Part of West Slaughter Lane in South Austin is closed in both directions as crews work to repair a gas line and water line that were struck by a construction crew on Monday afternoon. The Austin Fire Department said crews were on the scene at the...
Roof catches fire at Travis High School in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Firefighters put out a fire at Travis High School on East Oltorf Street early Sunday morning. The fire happened near the HVAC system on the roof of the school, according to the Austin Fire Department. The fire was put out before it could spread to inside...
Man shot in southeast Austin; nearby hospital placed on lockdown

AUSTIN, Texas — A man was shot in southeast Austin early Wednesday morning, leading to a lockdown at a nearby hospital. According to the Austin Police Department (APD), at 12:49 a.m. on Jan. 18, dispatch received a call regarding a man that was shot and was located in the 7000 block of Onion Creek Drive.
Austin airport breaks record for weapons found at TSA

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin's airport continues to break records, but not all of them are good records to be breaking. On Friday, Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officials reported that Austin broke an all-time record for the number of guns found at the airport. Out of all the airports in...
Texan Feminist Throwdown celebrates 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade

AUSTIN, Texas — At the Distribution Hall in Downtown Austin, a feminist "throwdown" with Texan flair paid homage to what would have been the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade. On Jan. 22, local speakers, musicians and women from all walks of life paid homage to Roe v. Wade with a one-night benefit concert that raised funds for The Lilith Fund, MOVE Texas and Black Mamas ATX.
UT Austin doesn't have enough beds to house the freshman class

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: the video attached does not relate to the story. A new report has found that almost half of University of Texas at Austin's first-year class doesn't live in on-campus housing due to lack of availability and rising costs of living. According to an article...
