ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elyria, OH

Ashton’s Army: Community backs young boy with brain cancer

By Gabe Spiegel
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RmdHr_0kLz4uIs00

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) – Ashton Taylor is just like any other two-year-old boy. He loves playing with his toy cars, his black Labrador Bobo and spending time with his family.

But his childhood is slowly being stolen away by an aggressive form of brain cancer.

‘Everybody came together’: How community helped residents in nursing home fire

“There’s no cure. Nothing that they know that really treats it,” his father, Joseph Taylor, said.

His parents are heartbroken to see their baby boy go through so much at such a young age.

“He was in ICU for over a month,” his mother, Tara Taylor, said. “He had his brain surgery; he went through six months of treatment. We did chemo, he had MRIs every couple of months and each time the tumor just kept on growing.”

With no progress, the Taylor’s have decided to stop seeking treatment.

“We’ve had to come and realize that we can’t save him,” Tara said. “We can’t do anything and it’s the most helpless feeling. It’s absolutely horrible that you know that you’re going to be losing your child and you can’t stop it.”

They realized they must carry on, not only for Ashton’s morale, but for their other three kids: 14-year-old, Keilee, 10-year-old Austin and 7-year-old Kendall.

So, Tara created a Facebook page called “Ashton’s Army” to share updates and generate support.

“The support is amazing,” she said. “We read every single comment, every message, we see it all. We just appreciate everything. All the love and support that everybody’s given us is what pushes us through and keeps us going.”

Ashton loves Jeeps, so the local Jeep community put on a parade for him and mailed him more than 400 rubber ducks.

“They’re doing another Jeep parade and there’s going to be some motorcycles in it on January 28, for his birthday,” Tara said.

Bald eagles spotted in Rockefeller Park are a sign of a healthy ecosystem

Keilee also won second place in the county fair demolition derby contest, all for her baby brother.

Although he can’t move or speak very well anymore, his mom said he’s always positive.

“He still smiles through it all and sits here and giggles and laughs,” she said. “Has his good moments that he still shows us that he’s OK.”

The Taylors ultimately want to use Ashton’s story to raise awareness for childhood brain cancer and push for better treatment as well as research for children.

In the end, they also hope Ashton can inspire others to cherish the time they have with their loved ones.

“Try to live the best life you can and don’t take anything for granted,” Joseph said.

A GoFundMe campaign is also established to help the family through Ashton’s cancer diagnosis.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland Jewish News

Cleveland couple seek kidney donation for son

Clevelanders Beth and Josh Kuritzky have taken to the community and internet in an effort to find a live kidney donation for their son, Havi, 8. According to a website the couple built to find a donor, havi.kuritzky.us, Havi is living with hydrocephalus, calling him a “hydro-warrior.” Recently, the couple learned their son also has severe kidney disease, with treatment options limited to dialysis treatments or a kidney transplant. They have another son, Isaac, 5.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Geauga County firefighter dies unexpectedly

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Thompson Fire Department continues to mourn the loss of one of their own following the death of a firefighter. Joshua Fanti passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 22, according to a department Facebook post. Fanti, a former U.S. Marine, served in the department for four...
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Fans’ memories of meeting Jim ‘Mudcat’ Grant show faith at work – Terry Pluto’s Faith & You

CLEVELAND, Ohio – My column last week on former Tribe pitcher Jim “Mudcat” Grant brought in some amazing emails from fans who had met him over the years. “I had a mysterious disease that eventually became a brain stem glioma. My summers were filled with the Cleveland Indians. Baseball made my physical pain lessen and loneliness go away … I sent letters to players, with actual letters sent back. One being from Mudcat, who was a Tribe broadcaster at the time.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Prominent Cleveland Heights advocate for deaf sues Cleveland Clinic, accuses hospital of failing to provide sign language interpreters

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A prominent advocate for the deaf is suing the Cleveland Clinic over accusations that the hospital failed to provide sign language interpreters during his doctor’s appointments and hospital stays. Charles Williams, 91, of Cleveland Heights filed the suit earlier this month in federal court in...
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

Jury finds man not guilty for machete attack on Lakewood store employee

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A jury found Chawn Cloyd not guilty on all charges for attacking a Lakewood store employee with a machete style knife last February. Cloyd’s jury trial began Jan. 17 in front of Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Deena Calabrese. The 43-year-old Akron man...
LAKEWOOD, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

2023 St. Jude Dream Home details revealed

(WJW) — Tickets for the 2023 Fox 8 St. Jude Dream Home go on sale one month from Monday. This year’s modern farmhouse-style home is being built in Mayfield Village by Skoda Construction. The four-bedroom, three-bath home is valued at $600,000. Each $100 ticket gives you a chance to win the dream home, a new […]
MAYFIELD, OH
WKYC

Inmate known as 'Dandy Daddy' was on plane that crashed in Geauga County

CLEVELAND — Officials have released the name of the inmate that was on board the plane that crashed in Geauga County last week. The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) has identified the inmate as 67-year-old Carl Lee Jasperse, who is serving a 102-month prison term after pleading guilty to distribution and possession of child sexual abuse material in 2021.
CLEVELAND, OH
ideastream.org

New birthing center, neonatal intensive care unit to open at MetroHealth

Next week, patients will be able to deliver their babies in a newly-renovated maternity ward at MetroHealth’s main campus. On Thursday, the health system unveiled a new birthing center as part of the ongoing nearly $1 billion transformation of its main campus medical center in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood.
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Missing: April Crockram

CLEVELAND (WJW) – FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing and bring them safely home. April Crockram, 62, has been missing since Oct. 28, 2022. Anyone with information is asked to call 216-623-3138.
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

85K+
Followers
16K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy