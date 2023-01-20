Read full article on original website
Deborah McKoy
17h ago
What in the world is going on? Almost every week someone has been reported missing.Families are being devastated by this action of _____ what? My heart just hurts for the families.
WMBF
1 dead after dirt bike sideswiped in Robeson County; suspect wanted
ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Robeson County man died after he was side-swiped by a vehicle while riding his dirt bike in the Fairmount area Saturday evening. North Carolina Highway Patrol said just before 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, the driver of a dirt bike was headed south on J.W. Road as another vehicle was headed north on J.W. Road at the same time.
wpde.com
33-year-old man killed in Robeson Co. dirt bike incident
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Troopers are seeking help to find the driver of a utility terrain vehicle (UTV) or side by side in a crash Friday night that killed a man on a dirt bike on Ward Store Road in the Fairmont community of Robeson County, according to Trooper B.L. Bullard with North Carolina Highway Patrol.
NC deputies investigate man’s death between Red Springs, Lumberton
Robeson County deputies were investigating a death Friday evening in an area between Red Springs and Lumberton.
WMBF
Little River woman accused of setting person on fire
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Little River woman is in custody for setting a person on fire on Friday, according to the Horry County Police Department. Horry County police were called out to a home in the Myrtle Beach Yacht Club area just before 4 p.m. on Friday for a reported assault.
cbs17
Woman killed in 3-car crash; 4 others injured, Hope Mills police say
HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — Hope Mills police are investigating after a woman was killed and four others were hurt in a crash over the weekend. Around 11:50 p.m. on Sunday, officers said they were called to Golfview Road between Permastone Lake and Rockfish roads in reference to a crash.
WECT
Woman searches for answers after cow is shot and killed in Columbus County
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Kimberly Quattlebaum was at her home in Whiteville Sunday afternoon just after 3 p.m. when she got a call that her cow, Seven, had gotten loose from his enclosure on Tom Sessions Road. Quattlebaum says she found Seven just yards down the road from the...
WMBF
1 hospitalized after crash involving Robeson County school bus
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - One person is in the hospital after a crash involving a Robeson County School bus Monday morning. North Carolina Highway Patrol said the school bus was on Charles Road, heading towards Barker Ten Mile Road as the Jeep was on Charles Road, heading towards Barker Ten Mile, in Lumberton.
1-year-old found dead in North Carolina home, police say
Fayetteville police said they're investigating after a one-year-old was found dead in a home Sunday morning.
WECT
Bladenboro police seeking assistance identifying ‘alleged suspect’ of breaking and entering
BLADENBORO, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladenboro Police Department is seeking assistance from the public to identify the “alleged suspect” of a breaking and entering at a convenience store on Monday. “On January 23th, 2023 a Breaking and Entering was reported at the Fast Mart Convenient Store located on...
cbs17
I-95 reopens after hog truck crashes in Cumberland County
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — All southbound lanes of I-95 were closed for nearly four hours near Eastover for a wreck involving a tractor-trailer carrying hogs, the N.C. Department of Transportation said Monday. The closure happened because of a crash around 1:45 p.m. near the I-295 and US 13 interchange.
3-day operation yields nearly 100 arrests in Florence County, sheriff’s office says
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Nearly 100 people have been arrested on drug and various other charges after a three-day operation last week in Florence County, Sheriff TJ Joye’s office said Monday in a news release. “Operation Extended Stay,” which was conducted Tuesday through Friday on West Lucas Street in Florence County, resulted in 99 […]
foxwilmington.com
Lawsuit claims former sergeant was fired from Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office because of his race
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Former sergeant Melvin Campbell has filed a federal wrongful termination lawsuit against former Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene, Sheriff Bill Rogers and the sheriff’s office itself. Filed on Friday, Jan. 20, the complaint says that Campbell was employed from Dec. 2016 to Jan....
wpde.com
1 cow still on the loose in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Officers were able to wrangle two loose cows in Horry County Saturday but one bovine still remains unaccounted for. Horry County police said it was a long day of searching, herding, roping, trailering and transporting the two cows they did catch. Morgan Road near...
Tractor trailer hauling 180 hogs crashes on I-95 in Cumberland County
A tractor trailer hauling hogs overturned on Interstate 95 in Cumberland County.
wpde.com
Juvenile arrested in connection to 'pre-planned' murder of Robeson Co. man: Deputies
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A sixth person who is a juvenile has been arrested in connection to a "pre-planned" murder of a 50-year-old Robeson County man. The charges are in relation to Darrell D. Locklear, of Maxton who was murdered around midnight on Thursday, Dec. 22, during an attempted robbery.
WMBF
Coroner IDs driver killed in Florence County car chase
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The driver killed in a crash while attempting to elude deputies in a stolen vehicle has been identified. Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken confirmed that 34-year-old Matthew Laverne Holloman from Olanta was killed in the crash Friday afternoon. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Driver in stolen...
WRAL
Police investigating death of one-year-old
Police are investigating the death of a one-year-old in Fayetteville. WRAL News spoke with someone who attempted CPR on the child. Police are investigating the death of a one-year-old in Fayetteville. WRAL News spoke with someone who attempted CPR on the child. Reporter: Leslie MorenoWeb Editor: Joseph OchoaPhotographer: John Rector.
1 year old dies after found unresponsive in Fayetteville apartment
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Sunday after 7 a.m., officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to an unresponsive one-year-old child. First responders attempted life saving measures, but the one-year-old child was ultimately pronounced dead. The cause of the child's death is unknown at this time and will be determined by...
Sheriff seeks help identifying vehicle possibly involved in Darlington County homicide
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Sheriff James Hudson Jr. with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle that may have been involved in the Friday homicide that left a juvenile dead. The vehicle appears to be a Nissan Juke but the exact color is unknown, the sheriff’s […]
wpde.com
Nearly 100 arrests made during 4-day operation in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies were able to make nearly 100 arrests during a four-day operation in Florence County. The Florence County Sheriff's Office conducted the operation from Tuesday, Jan. 17 to Friday, Jan. 20 and included multiple search and arrest warrants for narcotics violations, according to a release.
