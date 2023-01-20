When it comes to blinding bling, Reno Davis has been outshining his competitors in more than just the upscale Miami real estate scene for a long time. However, the trendy titan of tony townhouses and term mortgages just outdid even his own flashiest mogul moves by obtaining an astonishing 14kt, 24.55mm, 1,010-gram Cuban link diamond necklace of a full 24 inches in total length from the immortal “ice out” king himself, Johnny Dang.

A piece of tangible property unlike any he has bought or sold before, this outsized acquisition puts Davis squarely on the next stratosphere of his famously outrageous fashion game. It represents yet another sparkling success for the unstoppable Dang, already the only name to call for superstar celebs of all stripes looking to skyrocket their standout status.

Davis and Dang have more in common than their obvious penchant for tricked-out trinkets, having met for the first time when Davis was on the prowl for the Cadillac of all upgrades to his pearly whites. “I’m all about top of the line,” quips Davis, “I want the best of the best, so why not go to the best.” Seeking Dang out for his well-known and highly regarded reputation amongst grill-seeking high rollers of every stripe, Davis was fitted for two rows of diamond teeth that were molded and presented to him within a week.

These two fast-paced fellows forged an even faster friendship based on their mutual understanding of one another’s need for freakish levels of flawlessness in personal appearance and their enthusiastic co-appreciation of one another’s business savvy. Understanding early that success in the unbelievably saturated business landscape of the Miami real estate scene meant much more than putting your head down and outworking everybody, Davis has built his empire out of likewise leveraging his online influence.

In order to be recognized as great in the era of Instagram, you need to look great while rewriting all the rules. Both Davis and Dang appear to have mastered the spellbook of social media fame and have long ago made the most of that most influential form of self-marketing.

Never one to “just” offer design and delivery of his bespoke baubles, Dang does not have a VIP room in his showroom for nothing. As on all previous occasions on which these two ambitious amigos have done business, Dang flew Davis out to his jewelry studio in Houston, Texas, all expenses paid, put him up in a 5-star hotel, and ensured that Miami’s most in-demand housing market man left with a lot more than Dang’s covetable chain creation dangling from his neck.

“No other jeweler does it like Johnny,” beams Davis with palpable pride and affection for the visionary who helped him refine his inimitable style to bold new heights, one giant precious stone at a time, over the course of the past year.

In acquiring this latest luxurious addition to his already notorious jewelry collection, Davis did not bat an eyelash at the jaw-dropping $100,000 price tag, eagerly snapping up a piece of jewelry that he immediately recognized as both iconic and highly individual.

As evidenced in his documented tendency for decking out in Dior, Christian Louboutin, and Dolce and Gabbana, Davis is a fashion aficionado who takes note of and insists on the highest quality. He has referred to how his earliest top-notch clothing conquests represented both the unapologetic reward for all of his hard work and his first taste of true financial freedom.

Unlike many of his contemporaries who seem to prioritize the look and reception of personal style, Davis has been consistently interested in his fashion choices with both a story and substance, which means Davis and Dang are visibly linked in one more glaring-like-a-new-diamond way: work ethic. Having spoken several times publicly about the priceless value of networking and educating oneself within any industry, but particularly in these cutthroat economic times, it is easy to see why Dang’s attention to detail, both at the creative and the customer service level, would speak to Davis’ unfaltering focus on perfecting both in his field.

“Johnny Dang is the only man I call for jewelry,” Davis proclaims, with a toothy diamond-glinted smirk and zero hesitation. We’re guessing this partnership of precious stones won’t be changing course anytime soon and predict more diamond-encrusted Dang and Davis duets.

