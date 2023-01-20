Read full article on original website
This Donut called A "Dossant" is a must try at this Bloomingdale BakeryChicago Food KingBloomingdale, IL
A 7-Year-Old Boy Struck and Killed by School BuscretePark Forest, IL
Gordon Ramsay to open a new restaurant in the former Ted's Montana Grill building in Naperville this springJennifer GeerNaperville, IL
Publisher Michael Taylor Receives Outstanding Media Award From Victory Community Coalition At King Day LuncheonSouth Suburban NewsFlossmoor, IL
A 7-year-old Boy Dies After Being Struck by School Bus in Park Forest, Illinois.hard and smartPark Forest, IL
‘Gigantar,’ the largest handmade guitar sculpture ever created, adorns Joliet museum
The largest handmade guitar sculpture ever created was mounted at the Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Route 66 in Joliet Friday. The sculpture is nicknamed “Gigantar.” Rick Nielsen, of Rockford’s Cheap Trick, was there to welcome the sculpture.
This Donut called A "Dossant" is a must try at this Bloomingdale Bakery
While I was driving down Bloomingdale Road I noticed an adorable-looking bakery off the side of the road. I knew that I had to check this place out just from its cute exterior.
See What Remains Inside a 150-Year-Old Illinois Storybook Mansion
They don't make them like this anymore. When you see what remains inside of a Willow Springs, Illinois mansion that was built over 150 years ago, you'll understand. I found this epic mansion on Realtor.com. The address is 112 S Charleston St, Willow Springs, Illinois. Some of the details behind what is known as the "Dietrich Mansion" are fascinating:
“World’s Least Adoptable Dog” is at a Chicago Shelter and needs a home
10-year-old chihuahua Lord Herold has been dubbed, the “World’s Least Adoptable Dog.” Currently residing at One More Dog Rescue Inc. in Chicago, Herold has a severe heart murmur and is grumpy and a biter… but he doesn’t have teeth so those bites won’t hurt.
Naper Settlement's Wedding Showcase happening Saturday
NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) -- If you're getting married this year, here's one place you'll want to visit. Dozens of wedding vendors are heading to Naperville to help you plan the "big day" of your dreams.A wedding showcase is coming to Naper Settlement from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.Couples can get one-on-one personal consultations with florists, caterers, and musicians among dozens of other vendors.You can also enter a raffle to win gift cards, hotel stays, photo sessions, and more.You can check out the list of vendors and register for free tickets on napersettlement.org.
Lowe's Pilots Birthday Parties at 10 US Locations, Including One in the Chicago Suburbs
If your child one day aspires to work in construction, Lowe's has an idea for a birthday celebration you'll most certainly want to keep in mind. The home improvement chain is piloting in-store kids' birthday parties at 10 of its more than 2,000 locations nationwide. Luckily, for those living in the Chicago area, one of the stores hosting parties is in Naperville, located at 1440 Illinois Route 59.
Chicago strengthens security for Lunar New Year celebrations in wake of California mass shooting
CHICAGO - Security is top priority for Lunar New Year in Chinatown and the Argyle community on Chicago's North Side. The aldermen, community leaders, police, and Mayor Lori Lightfoot held a meeting last night to discuss safety and increased police presence for these large gatherings. The Lunar New Year parades...
Adoptable long-term shelter dogs featured on pizza boxes across Chicagoland
PAWS Chicago, the city's largest no-kill humane organization, is partnering with Piece Pizza on a new effort to find homes for dogs who have been at the shelter the longest.
Chicago Housing Authority breaks ground on next phase of Roosevelt Square
CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Chicago Housing Authority breaks ground on the next phase at Roosevelt Square.CHA officials were joined by city and community leaders for the ceremony Monday morning. The new 162-acre development on Chicago's Near West Side will include over 200 homes and over 300 affordable apartments. Project leaders say its a big step in breaking down housing segregation in the city in hopes of bringing people back to build a stronger community."This is a $172 million project that's being invested in this city, in this community, in affordable housing, and in families who live here. That is something to celebrate," Traci Scott said. Project leaders say their goal is for Roosevelt Square to be a diverse mixed income community with more than just housing, but also quality public schools, outdoor recreation and grocery stores.
Fair or fowl: Six chickens, a duck require village board approval to remain home
Six chickens and a duck currently waddle, scratch, and peck on a 27,000-square-foot residential property in Schaumburg. In order for the birds to remain on the property, located in the 300 block of Pleasant Drive, a special-use permit is required.
South Side staple, Josephine's Southern Cooking, on the cusp of closing, owner says
For a little more than a decade, the 79th Street restaurant has faced financial woes caused by thing from low customer numbers to neighborhood crime, as well as COVID, the owner said.
Red-Eyed Chicago Mothman Spotted Again at O’Hare Airport
A Chicago fireman stationed at O'Hare International Airport recently reported a terrifying encounter with the infamous Illinois Mothman. If you've never heard any tales about Mothman, aka Bat-Man, let's get you up to speed. Mothman is a winged creature that is said to have the body of a man and...
Regal Cinemas closing two Chicago area theaters next month
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Regal Cinemas is closing almost 40 more theaters including two in the Chicago area. Regal is the second-largest U.S. theater chain. Its parent company filed for bankruptcy protection four months ago. As part of the new round of closures - Bolingbrook Stadium 12 and Round Lake Beach Stadium 18 are shutting down. The closings start next month. Regal shut down 12 other cinemas last year. Around 500 regal theaters will remain open.
Teenager shot and wounded in gas station parking lot in Chicago's Grand Crossing
CHICAGO - A teenager was shot and wounded in a gas station parking lot in Chicago's Grand Crossing neighborhood on Saturday night. The 17-year-old was along South Stony Island near 74th around 6 p.m. when he was shot. He was hospitalized in good condition. Police are investigating.
Chicago police locate body that was inside van stolen from Rockford funeral home
CHICAGO - The body of a deceased man was recovered in Chicago Monday night after an offender stole a van from outside a Rockford funeral home over the weekend with the body inside. The body was located in the 8200 block of South Manistee. Earlier in the day, police released...
Chicago’s 5 Best Italian Restaurants
There’s room for both old-school red-sauce joints and new-school Italian fare in Chicago. Options abound — and among them, just a few standouts that are worth a visit. Each spot offers a unique experience, whether you’re after an intimate date night, a buzzy dinner or a relaxed family meal. Below, our short list of the best Italian spots in Chicago.
There's Fireworks Over Fireworks in Tinley Park
TINLEY PARK-PARK DISTRICT ANNOUNCES ITS INTENT TO CANCEL ANNUAL FOURTH OF JULY EVENTS. The Tinley Park-Park District today announced that it will cancel its annual Fourth of July events, including the firework show, in light of the Village of Tinley Park’s recent decision to create duplicate events and a firework show the day prior on July 3rd, 2023. At its board meeting Tuesday, the Village voted to create a new firework show on July 3rd, despite the Park District’s longstanding firework show on July 4th at McCarthy Park. For over 40 years, the Park District has hosted this event, which the community has come to expect and enjoy. The Village’s decision forced the Park District to make the difficult decision to cancel its event in order to save taxpayer dollars instead of paying for two duplicate firework shows. The Park District extends its deepest gratitude to the Tinley Park community for supporting the July 4th event for so many years. Questions about the new July 3rd event can be directed to the Village of Tinley Park per a press release issued earlier today.
Fire breaks out at townhome in Crystal Lake, causing $30,000 in damage
CRYSTAL LAKE, Illinois - A fire damaged a townhome in Crystal Lake on Saturday. The fire in the home at 1264 Walnut Glen Drive started at 3:57 p.m. The Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department said the first fire unit on scene arrived within 3 minutes. The occupants were at home...
13-year-old boy shot and wounded in Chicago's Pocket Town on South Side
CHICAGO - A 13-year-old boy was shot and wounded Sunday night in Pocket Town on Chicago's South Side. The teen was near a sidewalk about 8 p.m. in the 1100 block of East 67th Street when a dark-colored vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire, striking him in the hip, Chicago police said.
Legendary Chicago Radio Host Lin Brehmer Dies at 68 After Long Cancer Battle
Legendary Chicago radio personality Lin Brehmer has passed away at the age of 68 after a long battle with cancer, officials at WXRT said Sunday morning. WXRT's Terri Hemmert revealed in a statement that Brehmer had passed away early Sunday morning. "It is with a heavy heart that we must...
