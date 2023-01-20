Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WKRC
Bengals have done something never before accomplished in NFL history
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Bengals already faced long odds to get back to the AFC Championship game but this is crazy. Only four times in the last 30 years has a team lost the Super Bowl the previous season and returned to the AFC title game the following year (1993 Buffalo Bills, 2012 & 2013 New England Patriots and 2021 Kansas City Chiefs).
wearebuffalo.net
Former Bengal All Star Wants To Sit With Bills Mafia For Sunday’s Game
The NFL playoffs are the place for former players and famous TV stars. Last weekend when the Buffalo Bills hosted the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium from Miami great Dan Marino was spotted watching the game from the visitor's owner's box. Also in the stands, that day was a Western...
WKRC
POSTGAME: Taylor, Burrow on Bengals win over Bills in Buffalo
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor and quarterback Joe Burrow discuss the playoff win in Buffalo. The Bengals rolled to a 27-10 win over the Bills in the snow to advance to the AFC Championship game for a second straight season.
atozsports.com
Bengals players taunt Bills fans after dominant win
The Cincinnati Bengals enjoyed every second of their upset victory over the Buffalo Bills in Sunday’s AFC Divisional Round. After the win, Bengals QB Joe Burrow dropped the mic after the win. Even head coach Zac Taylor joined in on the fun, sarcastically apologizing for ruining the NFL’s plans to play the AFC Championship Game at a neutral site in Atlanta, GA.
WKRC
Zac Taylor, players deliver Bengals game balls to bars after win over Bills
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Another playoff win for the Bengals, another night of head coach Zac Taylor playing Santa Claus to local bars. Fresh off the team's flight back from Buffalo, Taylor made a stop at rhinehaus in Over-the-Rhine to drop off a game ball to the fans of Cincinnati. Taylor...
WKRC
Former UC football player, NFL DT Derek Wolfe kills a mountain lion with a bow and arrow
CINCINNATI (CBS News/WKRC) - Former NFL defensive tackle and UC football player Derek Wolfe said he killed a mountain lion by using a bow and arrow after it was "wreaking havoc in a rural neighborhood," according to an Instagram post he shared. Wolfe won a Super Bowl with the Denver...
WKRC
'Better send those refunds': Cincy Shirts jumps on Burrow quip with new shirt
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - "Better send those refunds." That statement from Joe Burrow was heard by millions after the Bengals beat the Bills in Buffalo Sunday. Of course, it's Cincy Shirts' latest offering during the Bengals' playoff run. Many fans, and the team itself, felt slighted to see so much promotion...
Jim Harbaugh reaches out to Michigan legend about QB coach vacancy
Bengals fans are the most foul-mouthed fans in NFL, poll shows
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Regardless of the outcome of the NFL divisional playoff game, the Cincinnati Bengals can claim a different sort of title, namely having the most foul-mouthed fans. This is according to a nationwide survey of fans by the site British Gambler. Bengals fans ranked No. 1...
Look: Major Snowstorm Forecasted For Bengals-Bills Playoff Game Today
Say it ain't snow. For another time this year, the weather may be the third opponent in a Buffalo Bills game. The Bills and Cincinnati Bengals face off in the divisional round at 3 p.m. ET in Buffalo's Highmark Stadium. The forecast for Orchard Park, N.Y. — where the stadium is ...
Possible Last Home Game For These 10 Buffalo Bills
The Buffalo Bills are set to host the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium and it could be a very emotional time for some Bills players and Bills Mafia. If the Buffalo Bills win this game today, they would take on the Kanas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game in Atlanta at a neutral site. The league decided to make the AFC championship game a neutral site because the Monday Night Football game between the Bills and Bengals was canceled.
