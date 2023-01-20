ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Comments / 1

A big shake-up at a troubled state agency, affordable housing vs. NC’s fragile environment, and democracy on the defense: The week’s top stories at Policy Watch

1. North Carolina House Republicans advance a new kind of bathroom bill (Commentary) The bill was later repealed but its legacy – as an embarrassment to be forgotten as quickly as possible for most people, and as a proud rallying point for the state’s religious right fringe (and reactionary culture warriors everywhere), lingers on. Across the country, efforts to make life harder for transgender people, and even to criminalize efforts to provide them medically necessary healthcare, continue apace. North Carolina state Treasurer Dale Folwell has been an especially avid and energetic devotee of this brand of discrimination.
NC Peace Action calls for destruction of nuclear weapons

A group calling for countries to destroy nuclear weapon stockpiles displayed something in downtown Raleigh -- a nuclear bomb. It wasn't real, of course; it's a replica of a so-called "broken arrow." It resembles the two bombs accidentally dropped--but not detonated -- by a B-52 bomber onto a Wayne County...
RALEIGH, NC
Refusal to release inaugural donors exposes gap in Pa. law

HARRISBURG, PA. — The refusal thus far of Gov. Josh Shapiro to disclose who paid for his glitzy inaugural bash has exposed the gap in state law that lets governors in Pennsylvania escape the kind of transparency that is sometimes required elsewhere. Presidential inaugural committees are required by federal...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Ex-Ohio House speaker relieved for corruption trial's start

CINCINNATI — As his federal racketeering trial kicked off Monday, former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder said he is optimistic and looking forward to telling his side of the story. “It should be a very good six weeks for me," Householder told reporters as he awaited opening statements in...
OHIO STATE
Federal comment period extended for North Carolina’s Incidental Take Permit application

The National Marine Fisheries Service is extending the public comment period on its Dec. 22, 2022, notice of receipt of North Carolina’s Incidental Take Permit application and conservation plan to address sturgeon and sea turtle interactions in the state’s estuarine anchored gill net fishery, per an update from the North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Gov. Youngkin orders flags to be flown at half-staff until Jan. 26

RICHMOND, Va. – The Governor of Virginia has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff to honor those who died or were injured in a shooting at a dance club in Monterey Park, California. Governor Youngkin made the announcement on Monday pursuant to President Biden’s Presidential Proclamation to lower...
VIRGINIA STATE
Scammers targeting SNAP recipients in Georgia, South Carolina

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Officials in both Georgia and South Carolina are warning the public about a phishing campaign involving texts claiming EBT benefit cards are locked. Georgia Department of Human Services officials say they’ve received reports of phony text messages asking customers to share EBT card numbers and PIN numbers.
GEORGIA STATE
NC ranked No. 2 where retirees moved last year

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Looks like people are doing more than just visiting. In a recent study on the migration of retirees, the website Hire A Helper showed that North Carolina is ranked No. 2 when it comes to where retirees moved to last year. Here are some of the stats: Over 234,000 Americans moved […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
