Read full article on original website
Related
State Auditor Beth Wood says she was 'shaken' and regrets leaving scene of post-gathering crash
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood acknowledged for the first time publicly that she left the scene of a Raleigh crash last month that resulted in a hit-and-run charge. Meanwhile, political opponents called for her resignation. In a statement Monday, Wood described the Dec. 8 crash...
newsfromthestates.com
A big shake-up at a troubled state agency, affordable housing vs. NC’s fragile environment, and democracy on the defense: The week’s top stories at Policy Watch
1. North Carolina House Republicans advance a new kind of bathroom bill (Commentary) The bill was later repealed but its legacy – as an embarrassment to be forgotten as quickly as possible for most people, and as a proud rallying point for the state’s religious right fringe (and reactionary culture warriors everywhere), lingers on. Across the country, efforts to make life harder for transgender people, and even to criminalize efforts to provide them medically necessary healthcare, continue apace. North Carolina state Treasurer Dale Folwell has been an especially avid and energetic devotee of this brand of discrimination.
After 30 years of special education funding limits, NC parents want change
RALEIGH, N.C. — Note: This article is part of an ongoing examination into how North Carolina’s schools have changed since the Leandro education adequacy lawsuit was filed in 1994, and how schools are handling the goals that have resulted from the case. For years, Susan Book’s daily routine...
State lawmakers propose power grid protections after attacks
RALEIGH, N.C. — When gunshots at two electrical substations cut power to thousands of central North Carolina homes for several days in early December, Republican state Rep. Ben Moss watched his vibrant district full of family farms, small businesses and sprawling golf courses become “a ghost town.”. After...
NC Peace Action calls for destruction of nuclear weapons
A group calling for countries to destroy nuclear weapon stockpiles displayed something in downtown Raleigh -- a nuclear bomb. It wasn't real, of course; it's a replica of a so-called "broken arrow." It resembles the two bombs accidentally dropped--but not detonated -- by a B-52 bomber onto a Wayne County...
NC State Auditor issues statement, apologizes for hit-and-run, but the car owner calls it 'shallow'
North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood released a statement about the night she hit a parked car and drove away from the scene.
Refusal to release inaugural donors exposes gap in Pa. law
HARRISBURG, PA. — The refusal thus far of Gov. Josh Shapiro to disclose who paid for his glitzy inaugural bash has exposed the gap in state law that lets governors in Pennsylvania escape the kind of transparency that is sometimes required elsewhere. Presidential inaugural committees are required by federal...
Ex-Ohio House speaker relieved for corruption trial's start
CINCINNATI — As his federal racketeering trial kicked off Monday, former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder said he is optimistic and looking forward to telling his side of the story. “It should be a very good six weeks for me," Householder told reporters as he awaited opening statements in...
With funding cut, families of homicide victims will lose emotional, legal, financial support
There's no playbook when it comes to losing a loved one to murder. No one expects it to happen to them, and no one knows what to do when it does. That is where the North Carolina Victim Assistance Network (NC VAN) comes in. NC VAN started in 1986 and...
islandfreepress.org
Federal comment period extended for North Carolina’s Incidental Take Permit application
The National Marine Fisheries Service is extending the public comment period on its Dec. 22, 2022, notice of receipt of North Carolina’s Incidental Take Permit application and conservation plan to address sturgeon and sea turtle interactions in the state’s estuarine anchored gill net fishery, per an update from the North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries.
WSLS
Gov. Youngkin orders flags to be flown at half-staff until Jan. 26
RICHMOND, Va. – The Governor of Virginia has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff to honor those who died or were injured in a shooting at a dance club in Monterey Park, California. Governor Youngkin made the announcement on Monday pursuant to President Biden’s Presidential Proclamation to lower...
NC Speaker Moore takes 2 strikes at NC Supreme Court: Reconsider redistricting, voter ID
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland) isn’t waiting to see if his colleagues in the General Assembly can develop, pass and avoid a veto to address voter ID laws and redistricting maps that the courts had rejected last year. Moore on Friday filed documents with the Supreme Court asking for […]
borderbelt.org
Major expansion planned for business park in southeastern North Carolina
The developer of a business park in southeastern North Carolina plans to invest $15 million to nearly double the park’s warehouse space, paving the way for more companies to move in and create jobs. Cameron Management made the decision last week to expand International Logistics Park, which spans 1,100...
wpde.com
SC woman sentenced for unemployment insurance fraud, ordered to pay back state
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The leader of a fraud ring in South Carolina was sentenced for unemployment insurance fraud and ordered to pay back the state. Diana B. Jordan stole tens of thousands of dollars over an 11-year period and was convicted of fraud and other crimes, according to the South Carolina Dept. of Employment and Workforce.
WRDW-TV
Scammers targeting SNAP recipients in Georgia, South Carolina
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Officials in both Georgia and South Carolina are warning the public about a phishing campaign involving texts claiming EBT benefit cards are locked. Georgia Department of Human Services officials say they’ve received reports of phony text messages asking customers to share EBT card numbers and PIN numbers.
Fact check: Are we really overcounting COVID hospital admissions, deaths in NC, across US?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — For COVID-19 patients at this stage of the pandemic, there’s one subtle but important difference that should be clear: Being hospitalized with the virus is not the same thing as being hospitalized because of it. But is the line between those two classifications being blurred? And is that leading to unreliable […]
NC ranked No. 2 where retirees moved last year
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Looks like people are doing more than just visiting. In a recent study on the migration of retirees, the website Hire A Helper showed that North Carolina is ranked No. 2 when it comes to where retirees moved to last year. Here are some of the stats: Over 234,000 Americans moved […]
Political response muted as questions linger on state auditor's car crash
News this week that state auditor Beth Wood ran her state-owned vehicle into a parked car last month in downtown Raleigh, then allegedly left the scene, yielded a muted response from her colleagues Friday as they waited on the auditor to address multiple outstanding questions. Most members of the Council...
Pursuits by NC state troopers skyrocket 130% in four years; expert questions vague policy
The number of pursuits initiated by the North Carolina Highway Patrol has more than doubled in the last four years — from 454 chases in 2019 to 1,048 last year — and the agency has been unable to pinpoint specific reasons for the dramatic increase. The Highway Patrol...
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in South Carolina?
Anita Zucker is a businesswoman and philanthropist from South Carolina. She is the CEO of The InterTech Group, Inc., a privately held chemical manufacturing and technology company based in North Charleston, South Carolina.
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
73K+
Followers
79K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 1