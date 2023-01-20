Read full article on original website
WJAC TV
Johnstown police investigating deadly shooting in Moxham
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Johnstown authorities say one person is dead after a shooting in Moxham Monday afternoon. Crews were called to the 600 block of Park Ave. for a gunshot victim around 2 p.m. The scene is located near Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church and the school there...
1 arrested after shooting on Bedford Street in Johnstown
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man is behind bars with bail denied following a domestic-related shooting Friday. Johnstown police were called to the 1200 block of Bedford Street in Johnstown for a shooting that took place around 5 p.m. on Jan. 20 behind a house, according to charges filed. Several shell casings were […]
wccsradio.com
POLICE REPORTS: TRESPASS, HIT-AND-RUN CRASH
A Saltsburg man was arrested for criminal trespass for an incident in Bell Township in nearby Westmoreland County on Saturday. State police from the Kiski barracks say they were dispatched at 3:51 PM on January 21st to a location on Rea Road for a report of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, criminal trespass, and scattering rubbish at the home. The suspect was identified only as a 54-year-old Saltsburg man, while the victim was a 51-year-old man from New Alexandria. The suspect was found and resisted police as he was being taken into custody. Charges were filed through District Judge Jason Buczak’s office.
Teen shot multiple times in McKeesport
MCKEESPORT, Pa. — A teenager was taken to a hospital after being shot in McKeesport on Monday afternoon. According to Allegheny County 911, police and EMS crews were called to the 1400 block of Meadow Street at 2:27 p.m. Once on scene, first responders found a teenage boy with...
Altoona duo busted with felony drug, gun charges jailed
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Illegally owned firearms along with drugs that were found by parole agents have led to two people behind bars in Blair County. When officers with Pennsylvania State Police and Blair County Probation showed up on Friday, Jan. 20 at a home along the 2000 block of 6th Avenue due to a State […]
Police investigating after 3 people shot in Braddock
BRADDOCK, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting in Braddock that left three people injured. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the shooting happened at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Braddock Avenue. Police said three people were hit by gunfire and are being treated at local...
Bedford couple accused of forging checks, stealing thousands
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A Bedford couple is facing charges for allegedly cashing thousands in forged checks in 2020. Margo and Dwaine Morris, 32 and 55, are facing over 15 felonies and over 30 charges for reportedly using forged checks. In June 2020, police were contacted about a man noticing multiple transactions he didn’t […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Punxsy Man Accused of Pointing Gun at Woman in Church Parking Lot
PUNXSUTAWNEY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Punxsutawney man is facing charges for allegedly pointing a gun at a woman in a church parking lot. According to court documents, the Punxsutawney Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 28-year-old Blake Robert Poole, of Punxsutawney, in Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock’s office on Friday, January 13.
WJAC TV
Pedestrian killed in Altoona crash
ALTOONA, Pa. (WJAC) — A man was killed after being hit by a vehicle in Altoona. Altoona Police said Saturday evening that it happened around 10:45 PM Friday in the 200 block of 17th Street. Police say a man, 38, was struck in the crosswalk and died from multiple injuries suffered in the crash.
$1M bail set after threat to blow up Bedford County courthouse, sheriff
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Bedford County man was jailed with a million dollar bail after allegedly threatening to kill the Bedford County Sheriff by blowing up the county courthouse, court documents show. According to a criminal complaint, 39-year-old Luke Bartholow, of Schellsburg, was arrested after threatening via video that he would walk into […]
wpxz1041fm.com
VEHICLE CRASH IN MARCHAND THIS MORNING
There was an accident this morning involving a coal truck which ended up in a yard along route 119 in Marchand in Indiana County. Few details are available at this time; however, reports from the scene say, a crane and multiple emergency vehicles were at the site of the crash.
$5k in catalytic converters cut off from Centre County auto center vehicles
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for answers after numerous catalytic converters worth a total of $5,000 were stolen from a Millheim Borough auto center. On Dec. 7, state police received a tip from Valley Auto Center, located at 127 W Main Street, that five catalytic converters had been cut off from […]
wdadradio.com
JURY SELECTION FOR TWO CASES SCHEDULED FOR TODAY
Jury selection is scheduled for today for an Indiana woman facing several drug charges from 2018. Court documents show that 38-year-old Tiffany Wissinger was charged with three counts of manufacture of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, filing a false insurance claim and procuring drugs through fraudulent means for an incident on July 20th. She had also faced charges in Blair County of administering drugs without a doctor’s order, reckless endangerment and failure to keep records for several incidents while she was a nurse at UPMC Altoona.
Woman accused of driving car during crack cocaine bust in New Kensington faces felony charges
The driver of a car that was targeted in an undercover operation that led to the arrest of a suspected crack dealer has been ordered to stand trial on felony drug charges. Investigators say Tasha Tierra Williams, 41, of the 200 block of 15th Street in Arnold was behind the wheel Nov. 9 when undercover investigators saw a passenger in the car exchange suspected crack cocaine for money, according to her arrest papers.
explorejeffersonpa.com
GANT: DuBois Woman Charged with Aggravated Assault
DUBOIS, Pa. – A DuBois woman who argued and spit on police officers has been charged with aggravated assault. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Sandy Township police say Samantha Beatty, 30, was intoxicated when they encountered her at her home on Jan. 18. They had...
Allegheny Township man accused of spanking 5-year-old so hard it left handprint, bruises
An Allegheny Township man was accused of spanking a 5-year-old so hard that it left a handprint on the child’s back and buttocks. Benjamin Paul Eshenbaugh, 35, of Kepple Road was charged Tuesday with felony counts of aggravated assault of a child under age 6 and endangering the welfare of a child.
Everett mother accused of DUI with preschoolers in SUV
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A phone call from a nanny led to the arrest of an Everett mother for drinking and driving with her two preschool-aged children, state police report. According to state troopers, they were called on the evening of Jan. 17 about 31-year-old Shaina Duffy leaving a home with her children, ages […]
WJAC TV
Two men killed in Haws Pike crash
Westmoreland County, PA — Officials with the Westmoreland County coroner's office have confirmed that the Friday afternoon crash on Haws Pike (Route 56) in Saint Claire Township was fatal. Authorities say Robert Deemer, a 36-year-old man, from Johnstown and Gerald McGeary an 84-year-old man from Seward Borough died as...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two people were killed in a head-on collision crash along Route 56 Friday afternoon. Two people were killed in the crash and two others were transported to area hospitals with unknown injuries, according to Westmoreland County Dispatch. The accident happened shortly after 1 p.m. Details surrounding the crash are still […]
Man shot Downtown Thursday has died
A Pittsburgh man was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in front of a busy Downtown light rail stop. It happened about 2:15 p.m. on Liberty Avenue, across the street from the Wood Street T Station.
