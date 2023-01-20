Read full article on original website
Orland, Fla. - While Orlando is probably most famous for being the a major tourism destination, making it the most-visited city in the world with over 75 million annual visitors, the large metro area, home to over 2.6 million residents, is also a major economic center in the Southeastern United States.
Organizations in Lake County, Florida That Will Pick Up Your Donated Items
A friend of mine recently replaced a few kitchen appliances. She said they were in good working condition but were the wrong color, not matching the stainless appliance package she was working towards. She hated to just pay to have them hauled away for disposal knowing they would likely just be trashed and not do anyone any good. After doing some searching, we found organizations that not only accept donations but will come out to your house and pick up donations in Lake County, Florida!
WESH
Construction on Osceola County toll road extension will start next year
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Officials with the Central Florida Expressway Authority say Poinciana Parkway will soon be extended by about three miles to help with traffic flow. Drivers passing through Poinciana on Monday were excited about the project. “Extending the roadways would probably help out a lot, especially with...
Bay News 9
Officials: Potential Osceola County ordinance could offer renters more protection
OSCEOLA, Fla. — If a potential ordinance gets approved and enacted in Osceola County, officials say renters would be one step closer to getting extra protection. The Osceola County Commission met Monday to discuss a potential ordinance to give renters more protections. Hurricanes caused flooding at Good Samaritan Village,...
Bay News 9
Orlando advances nightlife security plan for downtown
ORLANDO, Fla. — The city of Orlando is delaying an official vote as the city council seeks to discuss the next steps regarding safety downtown. Council members voted Monday to continue talking about a pair of ordinances, but they pushed the deadline for a decision several more weeks. What...
villages-news.com
Man with painted face nabbed after spotted peering into windows of cars at hotel
A man with a painted face was apprehended after he was spotted peering into the windows of vehicles parked at a local hotel. Joseph Brock Liddle, 32, who is homeless, was spotted at about 1 a.m. Saturday walking through the parking lot of the Microtel Hotel & Suites on U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He was walking “between numerous vehicles, stopping and looking inside each one,” the report said.
WESH
2 people rushed to hospital after Orlando stabbing
ORLANDO, Fla. — Two people are in the hospital after a stabbing in Orlando. Deputies say it happened just before 3 a.m. Monday. Deputies say there was a fight on West Lancaster Road and the two people were attacked. Both victims were rushed to the hospital as trauma alerts.
2 Towns in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Florida, you should add the following towns to your list.
Custodian at Space Coast High School threatens student with razor, deputies say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A high school custodian in Brevard County was arrested after he threatened a student with a razor, according to deputies. On Friday, Jan. 20, the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office arrested 26-year-old James Baillaregon after he threatened a student with a razor in the school bathroom the day before.
Bay News 9
Asian American advocates in Orlando reflect on Lunar New Year mass shooting
ORLANDO, Fla. — With heavy hearts, Lunar New Year celebrations continued in Orlando following a mass shooting at a different event in Monterey Park, Calif. The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department says 10 people were killed after a gunman opened fire at a ballroom dance studio following a Lunar New Year event.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you like eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Good Samaritan to sell Florida properties
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Good Samaritan Society has announced that it is selling its Florida properties as part of a consolidation move. The Kissimmee properties were ravaged by Hurricane Ian, forcing hundreds of residents to evacuate and unable to find a new place to live. From the hundreds who...
Dine in the Treetops at this Massive Treehouse Restaurant in Florida
If being surrounded by nature while enjoying an excellent meal sounds like a great time to you, you're definitely going to want to check out this incredible tree house restaurant in New Smyrna Beach.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg Fire Rescue battles roaring blaze at residence
Leesburg Fire Rescue was dispatched to a Leesburg residence after a report was received Sunday afternoon of flames coming from a home on Dixie Avenue. Engines 62 and 61 arrived at the Dixie Street address where flames were roaring from the windows of the house and from the roof. The units worked together to complete an interior attack on the fire and a search of the residence. Flames were mostly located in one room of the structure. There was smoke damage to the rest of the house.
"Act of Hate: LGBTQ Bars in Orlando Targeted by Vandal"
In the dead of night, a shadowy figure crept through the streets of Orlando, with malice in their heart and destruction on their mind. Surveillance footage captured the individual wandering in front of the Southern Nights Orlando complex, home to two LGBTQ bars. The video then shows the person using an unknown object to shatter several windows, leaving behind a trail of broken glass and a sense of fear in the community.
Longstanding Dairy Queen in Florida is Closing
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: WOGX and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Lakeland police officer dies after battle with cancer
LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A Lakeland police officer died Thursday morning after a battle with cancer, according to the police’s Facebook page. The Lakeland Police Department made a post-Thursday evening mourning the death of Sgt. Travis Miller, a fifth-generation Floridian who was originally from Tampa. According to the post, Miller was a former military police […]
waste360.com
Sarno Road Landfill Reaches Capacity - Items No Longer Accepted
Sarno Road Landill in Brevard County, Fla. will no longer accept yard waste, construction debris or furniture going forward. Officials made the decision after they determined the landfill will meet capacity by February 2023. Small haulers who visited a couple times a week are worried about the impact it will have on their businesses.
Shooting at Orlando apartment complex raises questions about safety measures
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are working to determine who shot and killed a man in the parking lot of an apartment complex. Channel 9 spoke to a man who said he called the police shortly after shots were fired Friday evening. Police said the shooting happened on West...
