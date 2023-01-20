A friend of mine recently replaced a few kitchen appliances. She said they were in good working condition but were the wrong color, not matching the stainless appliance package she was working towards. She hated to just pay to have them hauled away for disposal knowing they would likely just be trashed and not do anyone any good. After doing some searching, we found organizations that not only accept donations but will come out to your house and pick up donations in Lake County, Florida!

LAKE COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO