Kissimmee, FL

Evan Crosby

10 Orlando Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour

Orland, Fla. - While Orlando is probably most famous for being the a major tourism destination, making it the most-visited city in the world with over 75 million annual visitors, the large metro area, home to over 2.6 million residents, is also a major economic center in the Southeastern United States.
ORLANDO, FL
Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

Organizations in Lake County, Florida That Will Pick Up Your Donated Items

A friend of mine recently replaced a few kitchen appliances. She said they were in good working condition but were the wrong color, not matching the stainless appliance package she was working towards. She hated to just pay to have them hauled away for disposal knowing they would likely just be trashed and not do anyone any good. After doing some searching, we found organizations that not only accept donations but will come out to your house and pick up donations in Lake County, Florida!
LAKE COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Orlando advances nightlife security plan for downtown

ORLANDO, Fla. — The city of Orlando is delaying an official vote as the city council seeks to discuss the next steps regarding safety downtown. Council members voted Monday to continue talking about a pair of ordinances, but they pushed the deadline for a decision several more weeks. What...
ORLANDO, FL
villages-news.com

Man with painted face nabbed after spotted peering into windows of cars at hotel

A man with a painted face was apprehended after he was spotted peering into the windows of vehicles parked at a local hotel. Joseph Brock Liddle, 32, who is homeless, was spotted at about 1 a.m. Saturday walking through the parking lot of the Microtel Hotel & Suites on U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He was walking “between numerous vehicles, stopping and looking inside each one,” the report said.
LADY LAKE, FL
WESH

2 people rushed to hospital after Orlando stabbing

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two people are in the hospital after a stabbing in Orlando. Deputies say it happened just before 3 a.m. Monday. Deputies say there was a fight on West Lancaster Road and the two people were attacked. Both victims were rushed to the hospital as trauma alerts.
ORLANDO, FL
Bay News 9

Asian American advocates in Orlando reflect on Lunar New Year mass shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. — With heavy hearts, Lunar New Year celebrations continued in Orlando following a mass shooting at a different event in Monterey Park, Calif. The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department says 10 people were killed after a gunman opened fire at a ballroom dance studio following a Lunar New Year event.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Good Samaritan to sell Florida properties

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Good Samaritan Society has announced that it is selling its Florida properties as part of a consolidation move. The Kissimmee properties were ravaged by Hurricane Ian, forcing hundreds of residents to evacuate and unable to find a new place to live. From the hundreds who...
KISSIMMEE, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg Fire Rescue battles roaring blaze at residence

Leesburg Fire Rescue was dispatched to a Leesburg residence after a report was received Sunday afternoon of flames coming from a home on Dixie Avenue. Engines 62 and 61 arrived at the Dixie Street address where flames were roaring from the windows of the house and from the roof. The units worked together to complete an interior attack on the fire and a search of the residence. Flames were mostly located in one room of the structure. There was smoke damage to the rest of the house.
LEESBURG, FL
Kovasin

"Act of Hate: LGBTQ Bars in Orlando Targeted by Vandal"

In the dead of night, a shadowy figure crept through the streets of Orlando, with malice in their heart and destruction on their mind. Surveillance footage captured the individual wandering in front of the Southern Nights Orlando complex, home to two LGBTQ bars. The video then shows the person using an unknown object to shatter several windows, leaving behind a trail of broken glass and a sense of fear in the community.
ORLANDO, FL
WFLA

Lakeland police officer dies after battle with cancer

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A Lakeland police officer died Thursday morning after a battle with cancer, according to the police’s Facebook page. The Lakeland Police Department made a post-Thursday evening mourning the death of Sgt. Travis Miller, a fifth-generation Floridian who was originally from Tampa. According to the post, Miller was a former military police […]
LAKELAND, FL
waste360.com

Sarno Road Landfill Reaches Capacity - Items No Longer Accepted

Sarno Road Landill in Brevard County, Fla. will no longer accept yard waste, construction debris or furniture going forward. Officials made the decision after they determined the landfill will meet capacity by February 2023. Small haulers who visited a couple times a week are worried about the impact it will have on their businesses.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL

