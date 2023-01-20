Read full article on original website
Optum partner Northern Light Health reports $178M loss
Brewer, Maine-based Northern Light Health, which earlier this month agreed to transfer 1,400 of its employees to health services company Optum, reported a $178 million loss in fiscal 2022, according to a Jan. 23 filing. Northern Light, which operates 10 hospitals and employs more than 12,000 people, reported an operating...
Health system execs look to boost financial spending on interoperability
Fifty-five percent of health system IT executives at top U.S. health systems said they will increase their organization's investment in interoperability initiatives by 5 to 20 percent in 2023, according to a recent report by healthcare interoperability software provider Health Gorilla. The report surveyed 40 CIOs and chief medical information...
5 health systems choosing Ensemble for RCM services
Here are five health systems that have selected Cincinnati-based Ensemble Health Partners for revenue cycle management services in the past year:. 1. Chillicothe, Ohio-based Adena Health System announced Jan. 19 that it is sending 340 revenue cycle department employees to Ensemble's payroll as part of a plan to boost the system's financial stability. The employees who are transitioning will maintain their current salary and seniority when the change goes into effect March 5. Adena has partnered with Ensemble since 2018, and many of the transitioning employees are remote.
Halifax Health suffers from contract labor costs but posts positive operating income
Daytona Beach, Fla.-based Halifax Health reported positive operating income in 2022 even as contract labor costs continued to pose the system a significant challenge. Halifax Health, which operates three hospital locations, reported $20.8 million in operating income for the period ended Sept. 30, 2022. Declines in investment values dragged down overall income to a loss of $7.4 million.
Willis-Knighton affirmed credit ratings at 'AA' amid positive recovery expectations
Shreveport, La.-based Willis-Knighton Health System had its overall and specific bonds ratings affirmed at "AA-" amid expectations it has a strong enough market presence and robust financial profile to recover margins "materially" in 2023, Fitch Ratings said Jan. 23. Such recovery will likely be supported by labor cost reduction initiatives,...
Dartmouth Health freezes hiring, plans job reviews
Lebanon, N.H.-based Dartmouth Health is freezing hiring and reviewing all vacant jobs at its flagship hospital and clinics in an effort to close a $120 million budget gap, the Valley News reported Jan. 21. Dartmouth Health has implemented performance improvement plans and will conduct hiring reviews for all open positions...
Feds to pharmacies: Give unused N95s to healthcare workers
The federal government asked pharmacies to scrounge up the N95 respirators they received and offer them to healthcare providers and health centers. In a Jan. 19 bulletin, HHS' Health Resources and Services Administration told health centers to ask local pharmacies about their remaining supply of N95 masks and request them for free because HHS distributed them with no cost.
FDA eyes major vaccine strategy changes: 3 COVID-19 updates
The FDA is considering a new COVID-19 vaccination strategy that would mirror the process for creating and administering annual flu shots, federal documents show. The FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee will convene Jan. 26 to discuss and vote on the proposed process. "FDA anticipates conducting an assessment...
Walmart, J&J partner on maternal health
Walmart and Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health are partnering to try to improve maternal health among Black women in Georgia. The partnership will work with CareSource to provide maternal telehealth support, pregnancy self-care tools and support of maternal health research being conducted by Atlanta-based Morehouse School of Medicine. More than...
CVS refreshes executive team
CVS Health tapped a new chief policy officer and is expected to soon name the leaders of its pharmacy services business and consumer business. On Jan. 12, CVS Health chose Sam Khichi, who was at Becton Dickinson, to replace Tom Moriarty, who is retiring from the chief policy officer role in April. About a week later, CVS said its former Sales and Marketing Executive Vice President David Joyner will return to the role and replace Alan Lotvin, MD, who is also retiring in April.
5 hospital construction projects costing more than $100M
Five hospital projects costing more than $100 million Becker's has reported on since Dec. 29:. Kapaa, Hawaii-based Samuel Mahelona Memorial Hospital is moving forward with a $400 million renovation plan. Rochester, N.Y.-based Strong Memorial Hospital began a $640 million expansion project to add more than 650,000 square feet of hospital...
Strategic Contract Management: The Key to Successful Physician Onboarding
As healthcare organizations strive to provide quality care in the face of an evolving payment, regulatory and employment landscape, a standardized approach to physician contract management can help to define their most vital relationships from the start, setting the stage for a more efficient — and safer — workforce.
Hospitals raising nurse pay: Why now?
Inflation, nurse contracts opening up and a decrease in contract worker utilization are among the factors behind a spate of recent pay raises across hospitals and health systems. But such raises are hardly enough to remain competitive and improve retention in today's market, experts say. Becker's has reported on various...
4 nurse practitioner trends to watch in 2023
Hospitals should look to nurse practitioners in 2023 to help fill gaps created by the surging shortage of primary and mental healthcare professionals throughout the U.S., according to a Jan. 18 statement by the president of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners. The increased demand for nurse practitioners will continue...
BlackCat ransomware group targets EHR vendor
BlackCat, a "triple-extortion" ransomware group that combines ransomware attacks with threats to leak data and disable websites, attacked EHR vendor NextGen Healthcare, The Washington Post reported Jan. 23. NextGen said the ransomware group did not obtain any client data. However, BlackCat put a sample of NextGen information on its extortion...
13 top reasons for claims denials
Authorizations, provider eligibility and code inaccuracies were among the top reasons health system officials said claims are denied, according to a recent report from Experian Health. The health IT firm conducted a survey in June of 200 healthcare professionals who work in claims and are part of the decision-making process...
ScionHealth acquisition adds 15 specialty hospitals
Louisville, Ky.-based ScionHealth has completed the acquisition of Dallas-based Cornerstone Healthcare Group, adding 15 specialty hospitals, eight senior living locations and about 3,000 providers to its network. ScionHealth, which was established in 2021 by Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint Health and Louisville-based Kindred Healthcare, now operates 94 hospital campuses — 76 long-term...
ChristianaCare making progress in reducing contract labor, inpatient costs
Wilmington, Del.-based ChristianaCare is seeing early progress under a new initiative to lower both length of inpatient stay and contract labor costs. Contract labor costs, for example, have been on a downward trend since a high of almost $5.5 million in July 2022 to total $3.3 million in Oct. 2022, well below budget forecasts. Such costs are predicted to decline further with a low of $2.7 million in June 2023, Christiana said in a presentation.
Intermountain Healthcare changes its name
Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare officially changed its name to Intermountain Health on Jan. 23. The name change reflects "an added emphasis on keeping people healthy, as well as continuing to provide world-class medical care at its hospitals and clinics," according to a health system news release. In September, the...
Memorial Sloan Kettering lays off 337 employees
Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center is laying off 337 employees to reduce costs amid widespread hospital financial challenges, according to a U.S. Department of Labor filing. The layoffs equate to about 1.8 percent of Memorial Sloan's 22,500 workforce, a slight drop from the 3 percent that was previously reported. "These...
