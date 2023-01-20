Read full article on original website
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Man Brought in After Speeding Through Town
A Washington County man appeared via videoconference from the courthouse on Monday afternoon facing charges of eluding a police officer, driving with defective equipment and failing to stop. On Sunday evening, a probable cause affidavit states that a Bartlesville police officer observed Jason Taylor driving westbound on Adams Blvd. with...
KOKI FOX 23
2 dogs safe after east Tulsa house fire
TULSA, Okla. — Firefighters put out a fire at a house in east Tulsa Monday morning, where two dogs escaped. The Tulsa Fire Department said no people were at the house near East Admiral Place and South Memorial Drive. A small fire in a front room of the house...
Police respond to 3-car collision in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — On Sunday night, the Tulsa Police Department (TPD) responded to a 3 car collision near N. Peoria Ave. and E. 46th. St. N. TPD said the collision took place at N. Hartford Ave. and E. 46th St. N., an intersection west of N. Peoria Ave. and E. 46th. St. N.
KOKI FOX 23
Power restored to thousands in Tulsa, Rogers, Wagoner Counties
Power is restored to thousands of people in Tulsa, Rogers and Wagoner Counties who were without power Monday morning. The Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) said a problem with a transmission line cut power to five feeder lines, and around 10 a.m., the outage is was effecting 3,677 customers.
Victims identified in Washington County double homicide
The Washington County Sheriff's Office identified the two people Monday who they found dead in a rural part of the county over the weekend.
KOKI FOX 23
Teens escape from Welch Skills Center, still on the run
WELCH, Okla. — The Craig County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) says three teen boys who escaped from the Welch Skills Center late Tuesday still have not been found. The Skills center is group home that focuses on therapy, trades training and behavioral programs. Craig County Sheriff Heath Winfrey says...
KOKI FOX 23
City of Tulsa facing another lawsuit over Open Records Act
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Firefighters Union is suing the City of Tulsa due to what they claim is a failure to obey an Open Records request. According to the petition filed at the Tulsa County Courthouse, in March of 2022 the plaintiff stated they requested information that falls under both the Oklahoma Open Records Act and the Fire and Police Arbitration Act but never received the documents needed.
KOKI FOX 23
Water main break near BA Expressway slows traffic ahead of rush hour
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — UPDATE (01/23; 4:45 p.m.) — The water line break has been capped. FOX23 Meteorologist Mikayla Smith shared footage of a water main break in Broken Arrow near 51st Street. Water can be seen shooting up onto the BA Expressway, causing traffic to slow significantly.
KOKI FOX 23
Man arrested after trying to break into south Tulsa apartment
TULSA, Okla. — A man was arrested after he tried to break into an apartment complex, ran from the police and then threatened them, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). TPD said they were called to an apartment complex near E. 71st. St. and S. Peoria Ave. on...
TPD: Man attempted to break into 16-year-old’s window
TULSA, Okla. — A man has been arrested after Tulsa police say he tried to break into a 16-year-old girl’s bedroom. Officers responded to a home near 51st and 33rd West Avenue Sunday morning around midnight. A woman said a man was trying to break into her daughter’s bedroom.
KOKI FOX 23
Midtown Tulsa bar asks for help after roof leak causes flood damage
TULSA, Okla. — A midtown Tulsa bar said a roof leak caused major damage to their building. Mercury Lounge, located at East 18th Street and South Boston Avenue, said their roof was damaged from a dump truck that drove through a power line and tore the weather head off the roof, causing large holes.
KOKI FOX 23
Locals can help name Turkey Mountain’s new staircase
TULSA, Okla. — Turkey Mountain has a new staircase and the community has been asked for help in naming it. RiverParks Authority announced on their Turkey Mountain Urban Wilderness Area Facebook that a naming contest has opened for the public to enter name suggestions. The top five names will be chosen and then the community will vote on the best name from the finalists.
City of Tulsa Task Force holds meeting on homelessness
TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa’s Housing, Homelessness & Mental Health Task Force held its first meeting to understand the main causes of homelessness in Tulsa, according to the City. The Task Force was created to help the City of Tulsa better understand it’s role in addresses...
KTUL
Pay It Forward: Spavinaw Fire Department sells used gear to volunteer firefighters for $1
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Spavinaw Fire Department is paying it forward by helping a newly established volunteer fire department with gear they'd otherwise have to go out and buy. A firefighter with the Osage Twp Rural Volunteer Fire Department. who happens to be from Spavinaw, reached out to...
KTUL
Washington County deputies take two into custody on murder complaints
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Washington County Sheriff's Office has arrested two people on first degree murder complaints. WCSO says that while investigating a possible missing person and suspicious incident, investigators developed probable cause for a search warrant. The warrant was for a home near the 39700 block of...
KOKI FOX 23
Tula police search for suspect in business break-ins
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are searching for a man suspected of breaking into a south Tulsa business Saturday night. Police responded to a burglary call at the Harvard Park shopping center near 81st and Harvard around 10 p.m. Officers said they found broken glass and damage to property,...
Winter Storm Nearing Soon
TULSA, Okla. - Winter weather could soon be on the way for parts of Green Country. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 40s and lower 50s on Monday with sunshine and mostly light winds from 5 to 10 mph. A strong upper-level storm system brings rain changing to snow Tuesday, including the potential for accumulating snow in some locations. Winter storm watches are posted along both sides of I-40 with some winter weather (travel advisories) in other locations.
OHP: 1 Hit, Killed By Vehicle In Tulsa County
One person was hit and killed by a vehicle Friday night in Tulsa County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 9:43 p.m. by I-244 Southbound, North of 7th street. What happened in the crash is under investigation. Troopers said a pedestrian was hit by...
Sheriff: two people in custody for murder in Washington County
Two people are in custody for first degree murder after a search warrant in Washington Co. The Washington County Sheriff's office issued the warrant.
Horse dies after colliding with vehicle in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — On Thursday evening, a horse died after colliding with a driver near South 145th East Avenue and East 11th Street. According to Tulsa Police (TPD), a man was riding his horse off the side of the street in the grass when a driver veered off the road.
