ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Herald

Colorful murals decorate 800-year-old tombs of indigenous Mexican people. Look inside

By Aspen Pflughoeft
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C82Z8_0kLz23pi00

Armed with weapons and shields, a group of warriors fight a fierce battle, their efforts preserved in red and black pigment — memorialized as a mural. Century after century, the warriors stood on the wall of a tomb complex in Mexico.

Archaeologists excavating a tomb complex in San Pedro Nexicho found themselves face-to-face with the faded fighting figures, Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History said in a news release Wednesday, Jan. 18.

Excavations at the site uncovered five tombs dating from 200 A.D.to 1,200 A.D., researchers said. The burial sites belonged to the Zapotec people, an indigenous Mexican people group that formed one of the largest and most important pre-Hispanic settlements in the region.

The Zapotec — whose people and culture still thrive today — were the “first American society to develop a written tradition,” according to teaching materials from Haverford University .

Located on a mountain terrace, the largest tomb had a small ramp leading into the cross-shape burial structure, according to the release. Paintings decorated the walls, black-outlined figures moving across a deep red background, photos show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fzffk_0kLz23pi00
The battleground mural before restoration work. Photo from Mexico's National Institute of Anthropology and History

A neighbor found this mural-covered tomb in 2010, and archaeologists spent years studying the site and restoring the structure to its former glory, officials said.

During this project, archaeologists uncovered four more Zapotec tombs, all over 800 years old. Some of these tombs had been looted, leaving only a few items behind such as small beads and fabric scraps, researchers said. Two tombs, however, remained untouched for centuries, their full burials intact.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dxuuK_0kLz23pi00
Archaeologists working to restore the tomb and murals. Photo from Mexico's National Institute of Anthropology and History

In these untouched tombs, researchers found bones of the deceased and 240 objects, including writing tablets and sculptures in a unique mountain style. Photos show a few of these funerary objects.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uu8dW_0kLz23pi00
One of the sculptures carved in a unique mountain style. Photo from Mexico's National Institute of Anthropology and History
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JhVgl_0kLz23pi00
Another sculpture carved in a unique mountain style. Photo from Mexico's National Institute of Anthropology and History

In total, archaeologists have found about a dozen ancient Zapotec tombs, according to the release. These five tombs provide a glimpse into the burial customs for elites during pre-Hispanic times.

San Pedro Nexicho is in the state of Oaxaca and about 305 miles southeast of Mexico City.

Google Translate was used to translate the news release from Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH).

Newly discovered 10,500-year-old civilization shows rare glimpse at prehistoric survival

Mysterious stone carving baffles UK archaeologists. Can you solve the riddle?

Massive mummified crocodiles — at least 2,300 years old — unearthed in tomb in Egypt

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Video: 'Flying Saucer' Photographed Over Erupting Volcano in Mexico

An intriguing image of an erupting volcano in Mexico features what appears to be a flying saucer hovering over the scene. The odd photo was reportedly captured this past Sunday morning by Luis Guerra from the backyard of his home in the city of Atlixco. While getting ready for the day, he caught sight of the nearby Popocatépetl volcano as it had begun to erupt and, having recently taken an interest in photography, the awestruck observer quickly began taking pictures of the wondrous event. Shortly thereafter, he sent some of photos to his girlfriend, Karla Garcia, who shared them on social media, which led to several of her friends contacting her about a strange anomaly in one of the images.
msn.com

Australian women visiting U.S. are surprised by 'creepy' American men

Slide 1 of 9: Two young Australian women who traveled to the U.S. to attend the weeklong Burning Man Festival in Black Rock City, Nevada, revealed the major culture shocks they experienced on their trip abroad so far, including brazen men, crazy driving and bad coffee. Australian women visiting U.S....
NEVADA STATE
Sarah Walker Gorrell

Why the "Worst Prison in America" was also called the "Bloodiest Prison in America."

Louisiana’s first Penitentiary was begun in 1832 in what is now downtown Baton Rouge. It was called “The Walls” because the buildings and yards were behind tall enclosed structures. During the 82 years it was open (1835–1917), it housed thousands of men, women, children, blacks, and whites. The cells were 7 ft. x 3.5 ft. with concrete floors and no bed or mattress!
BATON ROUGE, LA
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
55K+
Followers
1K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy