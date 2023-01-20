ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Navy Times

Navy offering big bucks to retain senior-enlisted special operators

The Navy’s special warfare community is offering fat paydays to senior-enlisted SEALs and special warfare boat operators to keep them in the service, according to a Navy message, or NAVADMIN, released to the fleet earlier this month. Those eligible for the retention bonuses must be an E-7 or above...
MONTANA STATE
Detroit News

Navy looks into selling USS Detroit to foreign ally

Washington ― After six years on the water, the USS Detroit is likely to be taken out of active service this year, and the Navy says it's looking into selling it to a foreign ally. The Freedom-class littoral combat ship, commissioned in 2016, is a candidate for divestment in...
WISCONSIN STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Navy boat hits barrier and sinks; 3 sailors injured in WA

A Navy boat struck a “security barrier” and sank at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor in Washington state Thursday evening, injuring three sailors and prompting an investigation. The boat, described as a “small Naval vessel,” was operating inside the base’s perimeter when it sank around 7:20 p.m., according to a short press release posted on Facebook. The boat’s three active-duty crew members put out a distress call and “were recovered from the water” by another vessel, the release stated.
BANGOR, WA
Interesting Engineering

The Thompson Gun: From Gangland Weapon to Military Icon

Gather around guys, and let me tell you the story of another iconic weapon. Part sinner, part saint, this gun wrote quite a fascinating tale for itself. While other weapons had been developed shortly prior with similar objectives in mind, the Thompson was the first weapon to be labeled and marketed as a "submachine gun".
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

German Generalleutnant Ernst-Günther Baade Wore a Kilt Into Combat During WWII

There certainly wasn’t a shortage of kilt-wearing soldiers during the Second World War, whether they be men who were proud of their Scottish heritage or those who were required to wear the garment as part of their regimental dress. Most unexpected of all, perhaps, was German Generalleutnant Ernst-Günther Baade, who made a kilt a piece of his regular combat attire, putting him in stark contrast to those he served alongside.
navalnews.com

US Navy sets out capability imperatives for DDG(X)

“The imperative for DDG(X) is the warfighting imperative,” Rear Admiral Fred Pyle, the USN’s Surface Warfare Director (OPNAV N96), told the Surface Navy Association (SNA) 2023 national symposium, in Arlington, Virginia, on 11 January. “The ‘so what’ behind DDG(X) is that capability to deliver larger missile launchers so...
VIRGINIA STATE
WBBJ

Tennessee WWII veteran killed in Europe identified

WASHINGTON — A World War II veteran killed in Europe has been identified. Pfc. Mark P. Wilson, 20, of Elizabethton in East Tennessee, was accounted for back in September following years of work by several groups. Wilson, who was part of Company A, 1st Battalion, 112th Infantry Regiment, 28th...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Navy Times

New DoD health agency director is ‘baddest woman in the Army’

The new director of the Defense Health Agency is a “wonder woman” and “the baddest woman in the Army,” said her former boss, the Army surgeon general. During Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland’s promotion ceremony Jan. 20, Army Surgeon General Lt. Gen. R. Scott Dingle praised Crosland for her character and her accomplishments and praised her parents for their guidance and the values they instilled.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

Gary Wetzel: The MoH Recipient Who Rescued His Commander, Despite Losing His Arm to Enemy Action

Medal of Honor recipients are built differently than your average soldier, and there’s no one who proves this more than Sp4c. Gary Wetzel. The Vietnam War veteran had his arm blown off during an enemy ambush. Despite a near-fatal loss of blood, he continued to man his position, and even went above and beyond to rescue his injured air commander.
WISCONSIN STATE
Industrial Distribution

Lockheed Martin Advances Tactical Laser Weapon System

Lockheed Martin achieved first light from the Directed Energy Interceptor for Maneuver Short-Range Air Defense System (DEIMOS) system, which verifies that the laser’s optical performance parameters align with the system design parameters. Lockheed Martin’s 50 kW-class DEIMOS system is a tactical laser weapon system that can be integrated into...
Defense One

EXCLUSIVE: Navy Won’t Publicly Release Results of Amphibious Ship Study

The long-awaited Navy study to determine the future makeup of the U.S. amphibious warship fleet has finally made it to Congress, but don’t hold your breath for the results: they’re classified. The Navy sent the Amphibious Force Requirements Study to the Congressional defense committees on Dec. 28, Lt....
Washington Examiner

Rocking in the Marines

The military has a strange relationship with rocks. Recruiters might entice young people to enlist by telling them, “The military rocks!” As a combat engineer working with explosives, I often had to help explode giant holes in fields full of rocks. A soldier in my squad in Afghanistan, Spc. Grundle, had a bizarre religious or magical fascination with a particular rock. Rocks were at the center of an incident that my friend Matt Perkins incited during a training exercise in the Marines.
maritime-executive.com

“Toxic” Aircraft Carrier Reverts to Brazilian Navy but Remains at Sea

The saga of the derelict former Brazilian aircraft carrier NAe São Paulo continues with the vessel having spent more than three months at sea and now the possession of the hulk has reverted to the Brazilian Navy. While environmental groups contend the ship is heavily laden with asbestos and other toxic materials, the Brazilian Navy contends the problems are the scrapper’s fault and has ordered the ship further offshore saying it is in danger of sinking.

