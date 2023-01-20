Read full article on original website
Related
Navy Times
Navy offering big bucks to retain senior-enlisted special operators
The Navy’s special warfare community is offering fat paydays to senior-enlisted SEALs and special warfare boat operators to keep them in the service, according to a Navy message, or NAVADMIN, released to the fleet earlier this month. Those eligible for the retention bonuses must be an E-7 or above...
Detroit News
Navy looks into selling USS Detroit to foreign ally
Washington ― After six years on the water, the USS Detroit is likely to be taken out of active service this year, and the Navy says it's looking into selling it to a foreign ally. The Freedom-class littoral combat ship, commissioned in 2016, is a candidate for divestment in...
americanmilitarynews.com
Navy boat hits barrier and sinks; 3 sailors injured in WA
A Navy boat struck a “security barrier” and sank at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor in Washington state Thursday evening, injuring three sailors and prompting an investigation. The boat, described as a “small Naval vessel,” was operating inside the base’s perimeter when it sank around 7:20 p.m., according to a short press release posted on Facebook. The boat’s three active-duty crew members put out a distress call and “were recovered from the water” by another vessel, the release stated.
Famous People Buried at Arlington Who Weren’t in the Military
Arlington National Cemetery was opened in 1864 to provide the final resting place for American servicemen who fought to save the union during the Civil War. As people walk past the rows of about 400,000 tombstones over the 639-acre layout, they see the names of those who fell in the nation’s wars, including some of […]
The Thompson Gun: From Gangland Weapon to Military Icon
Gather around guys, and let me tell you the story of another iconic weapon. Part sinner, part saint, this gun wrote quite a fascinating tale for itself. While other weapons had been developed shortly prior with similar objectives in mind, the Thompson was the first weapon to be labeled and marketed as a "submachine gun".
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
German Generalleutnant Ernst-Günther Baade Wore a Kilt Into Combat During WWII
There certainly wasn’t a shortage of kilt-wearing soldiers during the Second World War, whether they be men who were proud of their Scottish heritage or those who were required to wear the garment as part of their regimental dress. Most unexpected of all, perhaps, was German Generalleutnant Ernst-Günther Baade, who made a kilt a piece of his regular combat attire, putting him in stark contrast to those he served alongside.
navalnews.com
US Navy sets out capability imperatives for DDG(X)
“The imperative for DDG(X) is the warfighting imperative,” Rear Admiral Fred Pyle, the USN’s Surface Warfare Director (OPNAV N96), told the Surface Navy Association (SNA) 2023 national symposium, in Arlington, Virginia, on 11 January. “The ‘so what’ behind DDG(X) is that capability to deliver larger missile launchers so...
WBBJ
Tennessee WWII veteran killed in Europe identified
WASHINGTON — A World War II veteran killed in Europe has been identified. Pfc. Mark P. Wilson, 20, of Elizabethton in East Tennessee, was accounted for back in September following years of work by several groups. Wilson, who was part of Company A, 1st Battalion, 112th Infantry Regiment, 28th...
Navy Times
New DoD health agency director is ‘baddest woman in the Army’
The new director of the Defense Health Agency is a “wonder woman” and “the baddest woman in the Army,” said her former boss, the Army surgeon general. During Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland’s promotion ceremony Jan. 20, Army Surgeon General Lt. Gen. R. Scott Dingle praised Crosland for her character and her accomplishments and praised her parents for their guidance and the values they instilled.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Gary Wetzel: The MoH Recipient Who Rescued His Commander, Despite Losing His Arm to Enemy Action
Medal of Honor recipients are built differently than your average soldier, and there’s no one who proves this more than Sp4c. Gary Wetzel. The Vietnam War veteran had his arm blown off during an enemy ambush. Despite a near-fatal loss of blood, he continued to man his position, and even went above and beyond to rescue his injured air commander.
Military.com
From Aviation to Aid Society, Air Force's Only 5-Star General Changed Service Forever
Inspired by Gen. Henry "Hap" Arnold's ingenuity and technological zeal, a facility bearing his name has been at the forefront of the research and development of numerous military aircraft, including the F-35 Lightning II and the F-22A Raptor. Because of Arnold's charitable nature, thousands of undergraduate college students receive assistance...
Industrial Distribution
Lockheed Martin Advances Tactical Laser Weapon System
Lockheed Martin achieved first light from the Directed Energy Interceptor for Maneuver Short-Range Air Defense System (DEIMOS) system, which verifies that the laser’s optical performance parameters align with the system design parameters. Lockheed Martin’s 50 kW-class DEIMOS system is a tactical laser weapon system that can be integrated into...
Defense One
EXCLUSIVE: Navy Won’t Publicly Release Results of Amphibious Ship Study
The long-awaited Navy study to determine the future makeup of the U.S. amphibious warship fleet has finally made it to Congress, but don’t hold your breath for the results: they’re classified. The Navy sent the Amphibious Force Requirements Study to the Congressional defense committees on Dec. 28, Lt....
Washington Examiner
Rocking in the Marines
The military has a strange relationship with rocks. Recruiters might entice young people to enlist by telling them, “The military rocks!” As a combat engineer working with explosives, I often had to help explode giant holes in fields full of rocks. A soldier in my squad in Afghanistan, Spc. Grundle, had a bizarre religious or magical fascination with a particular rock. Rocks were at the center of an incident that my friend Matt Perkins incited during a training exercise in the Marines.
maritime-executive.com
“Toxic” Aircraft Carrier Reverts to Brazilian Navy but Remains at Sea
The saga of the derelict former Brazilian aircraft carrier NAe São Paulo continues with the vessel having spent more than three months at sea and now the possession of the hulk has reverted to the Brazilian Navy. While environmental groups contend the ship is heavily laden with asbestos and other toxic materials, the Brazilian Navy contends the problems are the scrapper’s fault and has ordered the ship further offshore saying it is in danger of sinking.
50 years later, peace treaty that was supposed to end Vietnam War still haunts my family
On 50th anniversary of Vietnam War's Paris Peace Accords and Operation Homecoming of American POWs, don't forget our loved ones who never returned.
Comments / 0