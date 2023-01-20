Read full article on original website
Related
I-70 near Kansas border reopens after weather closure
LIMON, Colo. — A portion of Interstate 70 in eastern Colorado that was closed for several hours Saturday due to deteriorating snow conditions has reopened, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. The interstate was closed in both directions from US 40 (3 miles west of Limon) to the...
News Channel Nebraska
Highway 30 still partially closed, I-80 open
KEARNEY, Neb. -- A major roadway is now accessible after being shutdown for two days. Interstate 80 in Nebraska is now open, though some areas are still partially covered in snow. Parts of the interstate shut down in central Nebraska Wednesday due to high amounts of snowfall, it remained closed...
kmaland.com
'Bigger Picture' Emerges about Proposed Dundy County CAFO
(KMAland) -- The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy has concluded a 30-day public comment period on its intent to approve a permit for a proposed concentrated animal feeding operation, which would house 150,000 head of cattle, in Dundy County. Jonathan Leo, an environmental and land-use lawyer, said a large...
Comments / 0