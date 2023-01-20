ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chase County, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Highway 30 still partially closed, I-80 open

KEARNEY, Neb. -- A major roadway is now accessible after being shutdown for two days. Interstate 80 in Nebraska is now open, though some areas are still partially covered in snow. Parts of the interstate shut down in central Nebraska Wednesday due to high amounts of snowfall, it remained closed...
NEBRASKA STATE
kmaland.com

'Bigger Picture' Emerges about Proposed Dundy County CAFO

(KMAland) -- The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy has concluded a 30-day public comment period on its intent to approve a permit for a proposed concentrated animal feeding operation, which would house 150,000 head of cattle, in Dundy County. Jonathan Leo, an environmental and land-use lawyer, said a large...
DUNDY COUNTY, NE

