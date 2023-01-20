ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Francois County, MO

St. Francois County Jail escapees: 1 arrested Friday, 4 remain wanted

By Joey Schneider
 3 days ago

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. – Authorities have arrested the one of five inmates who escaped from the St. Francois County Jail earlier this week.

Michael Wilkins, 42, is back in custody as of Friday morning, according to the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Office. Officers with the Poplar Bluff Police Department arrested Wilkins at a second-hand retail store.

Investigators began to focus on the Poplar Bluff area Thursday morning following a tip that indicated a person matching Wilkins’ description was seen at a bar in Poplar Bluff the prior evening.

Wilkins reportedly entered the bar alone, mostly kept to himself, only drinking water. Witnesses felt Wilkins was behaving rather strangely, which drew their attention. Police identified Wilkins after reviewing surveillance video from the bar.

Four other escapees remain on the run, including:

  • 52-year-old Kelly McSean
  • 26-year-old Dakota Pace
  • 30-year-old Aaron Sebastian
  • 37-year-old Lujuan Tucker

The St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department said five inmates are still on the run after escaping from the St. Francois County Detention Center around 10 p.m. Tuesday. Investigators said they believe the inmates forced their way through a secured door.

Authorities have not yet determined where the other four escaped inmates might be located.

