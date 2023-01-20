Read full article on original website
Why Lou Gramm Refused Payment for Bryan Adams Backing Vocals
Bryan Adams called on Lou Gramm for help while working on what would be his breakthrough album – and the Foreigner vocalist was happy to oblige. In fact, Gramm said he refused payment for the work. What remains unclear is when and how it all happened, since Adams’ recollection...
Stevie Nicks Announces 2023 Tour Dates
Stevie Nicks has announced tour dates for 2023. The singer's first solo show of the year is scheduled to take place on March 15 in Seattle. She'll then perform in several major U.S. cities, including San Francisco, New Orleans, Atlanta and Chicago, plus a Canadian stop in Toronto. Before that...
Why Paul Stanley Rejected Bandit Makeup After a Month
Paul Stanley recalled the time he dabbled with a different mask before returning to his classic Starchild makeup after less than a month. The Kiss co-founder is known to have appeared as a character known as the Bandit on three occasions, the first on Dec. 31, 1973, and the last on Jan. 26, 1974. In a recent interview with Yahoo, he explained the change had come about after a discussion with Neil Bogart, the band’s first record label boss, after they cut a deal with Casablanca Records in November 1973.
