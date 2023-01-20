Read full article on original website
Elon Musk Tells Jury That 420 Has Nothing to Do With Weed in Trial Over Tesla Stock Tweet
Elon Musk is testifying before a nine-person-jury in California Monday to try to explain a series of tweets from 2018 in a trial that could cost the Tesla billions. A group of burned Tesla shareholders are suing Musk, and they argue the billionaire misled investors, costing them tens of millions when he published his now infamous “funding secured” tweets announcing he was “considering” taking the company private.
Microsoft Pours Billions Into New Deal With Company Behind ChatGPT
Microsoft announced it is entering a third-round partnership with ChatGPT-maker OpenAI in a new multibillion-dollar investment. The company first entered a partnership with OpenAI in 2019 and confirmed its second round two years later as it endeavored to expand its AI-related products. The company will use the OpenAI partnership to...
ChatGPT's Premium Version Might Cost $42 Per Month
After soliciting opinions from its users via survey earlier this month, OpenAI has apparently settled on a price of $42 per month for the premium version of ChatGPT, the viral AI chatbot. LinkedIn user Linas Beliūnas posted a screenshot of an interface that might have revealed the monthly $42 tier...
Apple's 2024 iPads Might Have 16 Inch, OLED Options
Apple hit us with new hardware last week—the MacBook Pro, the Mac Mini, the second-gen HomePod—and there’s more to come this year in sprinklings. But what’s next on the horizon might not be worth the immediate upgrade, reports Bloomberg’s Power On newsletter. In particular, it will probably be a “light year” for the iPad in terms of feature upgrades across all models. 2024, however, looks exciting.
