Apple hit us with new hardware last week—the MacBook Pro, the Mac Mini, the second-gen HomePod—and there’s more to come this year in sprinklings. But what’s next on the horizon might not be worth the immediate upgrade, reports Bloomberg’s Power On newsletter. In particular, it will probably be a “light year” for the iPad in terms of feature upgrades across all models. 2024, however, looks exciting.

5 HOURS AGO