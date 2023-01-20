Read full article on original website
Marvel's Avengers Wants $14 To Remove Thor's Helmet. Will You Pay It?
Despite "Marvel's Avengers" bombing in sales upon release, the title is still pushing on attempting to forge a path to success. Publisher Square Enix has tried to inject some life into the game since its ill-fated launch, making it available on Game Pass and even adding fan-favorite characters such as Spider-Man. However, while some seemed pleased about its appearance on Game Pass, it ultimately seemed to do little to improve the game's fortunes. And the addition of Spider-Man has proved mostly disappointing for players. Now, Square Enix is again attempting to revive interest in the game by adding some new cosmetics.
Marvel reveals its new Avengers relaunch line-up and creative team
Scarlet Witch and Vision reunite, Sam replaces Steve, and more changes are afoot
Marvel's Avengers Reveals Its Own Endgame
The Avengers have taken down Thanos and other terrifying villains but it seems that even these superheroes can't resist the cold hand of business. After a rocky production and release, marked by terrible news for fans in the form multiple delays, developer Crystal Dynamics has officially decided to wrap up its work on "Marvel's Avengers."
Marvel Comics characters to watch in the MCU in 2023
Get to know the Marvel Comics characters the MCU is introducing and emphasizing this year
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ just set a depressing Marvel record that dare not be repeated
After weeks of wondering, Marvel fans finally have an answer for when Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is going to pounce its way onto streaming. After premiering in cinemas on Nov. 11, 2022, the Ryan Coogler-directed sequel is officially set to make its Disney Plus debut in just under a month’s time on Feb. 1, 2023.
Henry Cavill Leaves Some Obvious Hints for Joining a Major Fan-Favorite Franchise, and It’s NOT the MCU
While the exit from the DCEU and The Witcher has made his fans extremely disappointed, Henry Cavill might join another huge franchise in the future. Ever since he exited from one of the most loved comic universes, fans have been waiting for the British actor to join the MCU. However, that is not what we are talking about.
Bill Murray is playing a seriously obscure Marvel character in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
Bill Murray's Marvel role has finally been revealed
Having clearly never seen ‘Morbius,’ Disney gives the go-ahead to Jared Leto’s next big budget franchise
Sony’s disastrous Morbius was the movie that launched a thousand memes, but that’s about the only real impact the misjudged entry in the studio’s Spider-Man-adjacent franchise made in the long run. Jared Leto even went so far as to embrace the fad in a rare showing of self-awareness, even if he failed to realize the people were laughing at him and not with him.
Avengers: Secret Wars Fan Art Shows Spider-Man and Wolverine Facing Off With Kang the Conqueror
Marvel Studios will launch their highly anticipated Phase 5 slate with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and the film will primarily feature Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) as its main antagonist. Kang the Conqueror is set to be the next Avengers-level threat for The Multiverse Saga, and he'll just be getting started in the Ant-Man sequel. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars are expected to feature Kang as their main villain, but the latter will more than likely feature cameos from across the multiverse. There has been rumors of Tobey Maguire and High Jackman appearing as Spider-Man and Wolverine after their respective appearances in Spider-Man: No Way Home and the upcoming Deadpool 3. One fan couldn't contain his excitement for the rumor and created an awesome piece of fan art that shows the two heroes having a stare down the villain.
A Marvel(lous) 2023: All new characters coming to the MCU
Slide 1 of 23: In 2022, Marvel gave us some treats with films like ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’, ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ and we even got a ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Christmas special. In 2023, new Marvel films and series have a lot to offer - including actors like Daniela Melchior (pictured) playing some exciting new characters…
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania writer says Kang the Conqueror is a "top-tier, A-list Avengers villain"
Exclusive: Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania writer breaks down new villain Kang with SFX Magazine
Latest Marvel News: ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ all but confirms our worst fears as the MCU hides the one villain bigger than Kang in plain sight
There are so many reasons to be excited for Daredevil: Born Again, but sadly it may not deliver on everything loyal fans of the Hornhead want to see from the Disney Plus revival of the Netflix series, as the latest bit of casting may prove. Elsewhere, Kang might be stealing the spotlight right now, but there’s another Marvel villain on a whole other level from him who’s also making themselves known next month. Let’s get cracking…
Flash Movie Merch Seemingly Revealed The Movie’s Villain, And Wow
A merchandise leak for The Flash movie may have revealed the movie's main antagonist.
Marvel Director Bashes Tom Cruise, Never Considered Actor For MCU Role
Tom Cruise might have a huge fanbase, but James Gunn had no interest in listening to fans when it comes to choosing the right actor for a certain role. For Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), reports made fans believe that Tom Cruise would finally play Iron Man. Before Robert Downey Jr. landed the role, Tom Cruise almost had the role, and now the actor hasn’t been in a single MCU movie.
Marvel’s Avengers to be delisted in September as support winds down
Crystal Dynamics has confirmed that it will stop working on Marvel’s Avengers, with the final significant update coming March 31 before official customer support ends on September 30. In a blog post on the game’s website, Crystal Dynamics says that the “decision was made in conjunction with our partners...
PS5 themes: Can you customize your homescreen?
The PS5 launched with many features we loved from the PS4 missing. Over the years, a few have come back, but one that many aren’t sure about is themes. Themes could be earned, downloaded, purchased, or come included with certain games that gave your home screen a new look and background soundtrack related to different games or concepts. This made customizing your home screen that much more fun and personal. However, is this feature on the PS5? Here’s whether or not you can put custom themes on your new console, or change the background.
Video Game Remakes Should Be More Than Just HD Clones of Old Games
Directors and Hollywood studios have been remaking films for decades. Many of those remakes are considered among the best movies of all time: The Thing, Heat, Scarface, A Fistful of Dollars, The Departed… the list goes on. Each one of these examples reexamines and recontextualizes the original story, creating a recognisable but – vitally – distinct final product. A good remake retains the core essence, but provides a new perspective on the same events. This is a pathway that video game developers seem largely hesitant to follow, and that threatens to have the industry stuck in a creative rut. Nostalgia continues to exert its iron grip on pop culture, and it's asking us to pay full price for games we’ve already played.
The Marvels: release date, cast, plot, and more
The Marvels will make Marvel Studios history when it lands in theaters. The Captain Marvel quasi-sequel marks the first all-female superhero team movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), with Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers being joined by Iman Vellani’s Ms Marvel and Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau. So,...
Big PS5 Game No Longer Available to Purchase on PlayStation Store
A big and upcoming PS5 game is no longer available to pre-order and purchase on the PlayStation Store. If this sounds peculiar, it's because it's not an extremely common occurrence. Furthermore, if you did purchase the game in question on the PlayStation Store, it looks like you will be getting a refund from Sony. In 2023, there are many big and highly-anticipated game releases, but none have been longer coming than Ubisoft's Skull and Bones. Up until last week -- when the latest delay for the game was announced -- the pirate game was scheduled to release on March 9. Now it's scheduled to release sometime in the window of April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024.
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Writer on Kang's Most Important Difference from Thanos
Marvel's newest big bad has some titan-sized shoes to fill. With the upcoming film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Jonathan Majors' rendition of Kang the Conqueror will be formally introduced to audiences in a bold and robust fashion. Majors' villian had a short introduction in Loki as He Who Remains, whom Sylvie decided to kill despite knowing that his death would unleash countless ultimately powerful variants of Kang bent on conquering the multiverse.
