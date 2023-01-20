ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
CNET

iOS 16.3 Is Coming Soon: The New Features That Could Hit Your iPhone

Apple's next iOS update is expected to arrive as soon as this week, and with it will likely come a handful of new features, bug fixes and some Black History Month designs for your iPhone. Public beta testers, however, have already been given access to the iOS 16.3 beta. As...
9to5Mac

iPhone 14 Pro Max loses its fastest download speed crown to these two Android devices

Last fall when iPhone 14 Pro Max launched, it took the top spot for the fastest download speeds in multiple studies beating out competitors like Samsung’s Galaxy S22 smartphones. As it turns out, in the latest report, the iPhone 14 Pro Max has lost its download speed crown to not just one but two Android devices.
ZDNet

How to sound better on iPhone calls

It's weird how many really neat and useful features Apple builds into its operating systems, but then hides them. I use iOS, iPadOS, and macOS every day, and I'm still coming across new features regularly. Also: This hidden iPhone feature can help you fall asleep faster. This is a feature...
INSIDE

Free Netflix: the streaming company has a free plan for everyone in mind

The pioneer company in the streaming service for movies and series on demand, has plans to offer a service 100% free of charge. Netflix has seen a significant drop in subscribers the last year, which has led to situations such as the cancellation of exclusive series on the platform. Even so, the platform has not given up and has made efforts to stay ahead with new plans and products such as free video games for its subscribers.
Gizmodo

Twitter Quietly Changes Its Developer Agreement After Banning Third-Party Apps

Following the banning of third-party apps like Tweetbot and Twitterific, which access the social media platform’s application program interface (API), Twitter has retroactively edited its developer agreement after issuing a vague statement about the bans. According to ArsTechnica, Internet sleuth Andy Baio connected the dots by comparing two versions...
Android Police

How to view deleted Snaps on Snapchat

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Snapchat is a popular communication app with plenty of staying power. When it was introduced, the novelty of pairing texts with images took the world by storm. Self-deleting messages added to the intrigue of the platform.
BGR.com

Messenger launches a ton of features for end-to-end encrypted conversations

Truly private conversations are about to get way better on Messenger. Today, Meta announced a slew of features that it will be adding to end-to-end encrypted conversations on Messenger, the company’s messaging platform that it used across its products like Facebook and Instagram. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg took to...
The Verge

iOS 16.3 is now available with a big focus on security

Apple has released iOS 16.3, which adds the ability to use a security key to lock down your Apple ID and appears to bring the company’s Advanced Data Protection for iCloud feature to countries outside of the US. It also tweaks the Emergency SOS call system, includes a new “Unity” wallpaper, and adds support for the second-gen HomePod.

