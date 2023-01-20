Read full article on original website
Elon Musk says Twitter has changed its 'For You' algorithm again after it included too many tweets from people users didn't follow
Twitter users said the accounts they followed had disappeared from their "For You" tab. Instead, they said they were seeing random posts.
CNET
iOS 16.3 Is Coming Soon: The New Features That Could Hit Your iPhone
Apple's next iOS update is expected to arrive as soon as this week, and with it will likely come a handful of new features, bug fixes and some Black History Month designs for your iPhone. Public beta testers, however, have already been given access to the iOS 16.3 beta. As...
9to5Mac
iPhone 14 Pro Max loses its fastest download speed crown to these two Android devices
Last fall when iPhone 14 Pro Max launched, it took the top spot for the fastest download speeds in multiple studies beating out competitors like Samsung’s Galaxy S22 smartphones. As it turns out, in the latest report, the iPhone 14 Pro Max has lost its download speed crown to not just one but two Android devices.
ZDNet
How to sound better on iPhone calls
It's weird how many really neat and useful features Apple builds into its operating systems, but then hides them. I use iOS, iPadOS, and macOS every day, and I'm still coming across new features regularly. Also: This hidden iPhone feature can help you fall asleep faster. This is a feature...
Netflix is preparing to charge for password sharing: Here’s what we know
Netflix has been preparing to tackle password sharing for months.
Netflix experts reveal how much your monthly bill will rise to keep sharing login
NETFLIX experts have predicted the price of sharing your logins with friends and family. The streaming giant is due to start charging users who let other people log on to their accounts in just a few weeks. Netflix said it would enforce the rules "more broadly" by the end of...
Millions urged to watch out for new Google warning that could save from danger
GOOGLE has created a very handy alert that could protect you from danger. It works to stop frustrating (and even criminal) spam calls that are targeting you. Google is added a new "suspected spam caller" alert to Google Voice calls. This will warn you when a call comes through so...
iOS 16.3 launches next week — here are the new iPhone features
The next big update to iOS 16 should arrive next week, according to Apple, with iOS 16.3 introducing new security, safety and Handoff features to the iPhone.
Free Netflix: the streaming company has a free plan for everyone in mind
The pioneer company in the streaming service for movies and series on demand, has plans to offer a service 100% free of charge. Netflix has seen a significant drop in subscribers the last year, which has led to situations such as the cancellation of exclusive series on the platform. Even so, the platform has not given up and has made efforts to stay ahead with new plans and products such as free video games for its subscribers.
Millions urged to check their iPhone for huge danger that could empty your bank
SMARTPHONE viruses are rife these days with new threats emerging all the time. iPhone is pretty secure because of Apple's strict standards but some scams still manage to trick people. It could come from a dodgy text message or email, for example. It's more likely to occur if you dabble...
Free TV and movies could soon be available from YouTube
Some lucky YouTube users have been offered free TV streaming, as Google tests for a wider rollout.
Business Insider
How to use the secret conversation feature in Facebook Messenger to keep your chats as private as possible
To create a secret conversation on Messenger, start a new chat and tap the lock icon. Messenger's secret conversations are encrypted, meaning not even Facebook can read them. Secret conversations are only available in the Messenger mobile app, not the website. Over the past few years, encrypted messaging apps like...
Gizmodo
Twitter Quietly Changes Its Developer Agreement After Banning Third-Party Apps
Following the banning of third-party apps like Tweetbot and Twitterific, which access the social media platform’s application program interface (API), Twitter has retroactively edited its developer agreement after issuing a vague statement about the bans. According to ArsTechnica, Internet sleuth Andy Baio connected the dots by comparing two versions...
Report: thin is in for the iPhone 15 Pro
The iPhone 15 Pro won't just Think Different. It'll Feel Different and Look Different too
How to view deleted Snaps on Snapchat
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Snapchat is a popular communication app with plenty of staying power. When it was introduced, the novelty of pairing texts with images took the world by storm. Self-deleting messages added to the intrigue of the platform.
People are just noticing hidden iPhone hack to have secret conversations with friends
SOME messages are best sent between friends. And the popularity of Snapchat's one-view-only messaging feature clearly caught Apple's eye. Apple introduced a brilliant trick to iPhones running on iOS 10 and later which mirrors Snapchat's famous feature. The in-built feature means there won't be a trace of the conversation you...
If You're Annoyed With Your Internet Connection, Get This $22 Wi-Fi Extender With 50,800+ 5-Star Reviews
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Bad Wi-Fi is a complete mood killer and...
Messenger launches a ton of features for end-to-end encrypted conversations
Truly private conversations are about to get way better on Messenger. Today, Meta announced a slew of features that it will be adding to end-to-end encrypted conversations on Messenger, the company’s messaging platform that it used across its products like Facebook and Instagram. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg took to...
Twitter Plans Ad-Free Subscription Service
Elon Musk, the new owner of the social network, just made this announcement without giving further details.
The Verge
iOS 16.3 is now available with a big focus on security
Apple has released iOS 16.3, which adds the ability to use a security key to lock down your Apple ID and appears to bring the company’s Advanced Data Protection for iCloud feature to countries outside of the US. It also tweaks the Emergency SOS call system, includes a new “Unity” wallpaper, and adds support for the second-gen HomePod.
