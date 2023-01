RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Actor Jeremy Renner broke over 30 bones when his industrial snowplow ran over him outside his Reno home on New Year's Day. Renner posted a picture of him doing physical therapy on his social media platforms on Saturday with a caption that reads, "I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness. Much love and appreciation to you all. These 30 plus broken bones will mend , grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens"

RENO, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO