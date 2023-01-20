ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

yourerie

Winter is finally waking up

ERIE, PA – So far this winter has been soft with not that much snow and no real cold air. But just in time for the heart of winter, the weather pattern is looking more winter-like. A relatively weak storm is currently moving through the region with light, wet...
ERIE, PA
yourerie

Click here for the Monday Midday Forecast

Weak trough may still set off some light snow this afternoon. Another trough will set off some light snow or a little freezing drizzle late tonight into tomorrow morning. More complex system will set off a variety of weather Wednesday. Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 11 am Monday. SNOW: SUNDAY:...
ERIE, PA
yourerie

Winter Weather Advisory Through This Evening

Snow bands will develop in the region this morning, with snow steady at times through the afternoon and possibly early evening. Accumulations of 2-4″ by late evening Erie and Crawford counties and areas west. Despite marginally cold temperatures, roads will get slick. Caution driving as the snow develops. More weather details at www.yourerie.com/weather or YE2GO app.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Winter returns to the region today

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Low pressure moving east is circulating cooler air and setting off some lake effect snow showers for today into tonight. Snow will mix with rain showers at times, mainly near the lake. It’s a heavier wet snow, which will keep accumulations down some. Up to an inch or two Erie/Meadville/Warren, with 2-4″ and […]
MEADVILLE, PA
WRBI Radio

Update: Winter Storm Warning canceled

Southeastern IN — The Winter Storm Warning issued Sunday morning has been canceled. The National Weather Service says temperatures have warmed to near or above freezing across much of the area. Forecasters say little if any additional snow accumulation is expected. Southeastern IN — A Winter Storm Warning is...
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
yourerie

Kid's Winter Day Camp kicks off at Asbury Woods

WASHINGTON STATE
YourErie

Weather Alert: Severe storms expected to arrive tonight

Thunderstorms that have prompted Severe Watches and Warnings in Ohio are weakening as they approach our area. One warning in orange stretches up to the Ashtabula County border and it expires at 7:45. This line will come through our area between 8 and 10PM with some downpours and gusty winds, but there are no severe […]
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH
yourerie

Waterford junior baker takes second-place honor in PA Farm Show

WATERFORD, PA
yourerie

Newsmaker: Erie Philharmonic presents 'The Planets' this weekend

ERIE, PA
yourerie

It's tax season. What's new this year

ERIE, PA
YourErie

Overnight car accident leaves hole in Erie church

Police responded to an accident at a local church just before 2 a.m. Friday. When crews arrived, they found a car that had crashed into the basement of the Antioch Baptist Church in Erie, leaving a significant hole in the building. No injuries reported. However, the driver was taken to the hospital to get blood […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Busy day for crews continues with two-car crash in Girard

Around 1 p.m. crews in Girard Township were busy dealing with a two vehicle wreck. This one was located at Pieper Road and Ridge Road. When crews arrived, both cars had minor to moderate damage. One person was taken to a local hospital. Route 20 eastbound had to be temporarily closed down as crews worked […]
GIRARD, PA
yourerie

Erie Ukrainian community stresses importance of staying informed

ERIE, PA
yourerie

Day one of Murdaugh murder trial complete

ERIE, PA
explore venango

Driver Escapes Injuries As Car Travels Off Route 8, Slams into Tree

IRWIN TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A driver escaped injuries as his car traveled off State Route 8 in Irwin Township and struck a tree on Friday morning. According to Franklin-based State Police, the accident happened around 9:09 a.m. on Friday, January 20, on State Highway 8, north of Route 308, in Irwin Township Venango County, involving 36-year-old Abdul K. Puentes Lopez, of Grove City.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Brick House Coffee closing after four years

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Brick House Coffee on West 26th Street in Erie announced Friday it is closing its doors this weekend after four years. The announcement was made on Brick House Coffee’s Facebook page. The coffee shop will be closing on January 22, 2023 after four years in business. The post stated in part, “We love […]
ERIE, PA

