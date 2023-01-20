ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Precautionary swim advisory reissued for Lee County beaches

By NBC2 News
 3 days ago
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) in Lee County is reissuing a county-wide precautionary swim advisory for all public beaches.

According to Florida health officials, debris from Hurricane Ian remains on Lee County beaches, and some of it can not be immediately seen. Water quality has also been affected at this time, making any kind of swimming dangerous and not recommended.

Tests are being made to determine the water quality at Lee County beaches. Until the test results are made available, any water contact at public beaches can pose an increased risk of sickness.

