Brooke Shields Was Raped Early On In Her Hollywood Career: 'I Just Thought, Stay Alive And Get Out'
Brooke Shields says she was assaulted by someone she knew and explains who they initiated the situation.
King Charles to Pass Over Princess Charlotte When Handing Down Major Royal Title, Report Says
King Charles III is passing over his granddaughter Princess Charlotte for an important royal honor, favoring his brother Prince Edward instead. Recently, there have been reports that the new king would make his granddaughter the Duchess of Edinburgh, but the idea reportedly offended his Prince Edward. Now, a source close to the royal family tells The Daily Mail that the king has decided to give the title to Prince Edward after all.
Dynamic Acquires Norwegian Drama Dates in Real Life
Dynamic Television has picked up the worldwide distribution rights for NRK’s upcoming romantic drama Dates in Real Life. The series follows the dating adventures of a young adult who has spent most of her social life in a virtual reality world but becomes determined to find love in the physical world when her online boyfriend reveals he has another woman in real life. Production is set to begin next month, with creator and writer Jakob Rørvik (Thomas vs Thomas, Nothing Ever Really Ends) directing.
Video Interview: The Traitors Creator Marc Pos
The psychological adventure format The Traitors launched its U.S. version earlier this month on Peacock. Following the runaway success of the U.K.’s own treatment of The Traitors on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, the BBC has acquired the rights to the American show as well. The format, distributed by All3Media International and created by idtv, has also sold to HBO Max in Spain, among other international broadcasters and streamers.
Wheelhouse Launches U.K. Hub
Wheelhouse has tapped Glenn Hugill (Deal or No Deal, The Mole, Rat in the Kitchen) to serve as president of the newly launched Wheelhouse UK. Formerly founder and managing director of the U.K. production company Possessed TV, which was acquired by ITV Studios in 2014, Hugill will also serve as chief content officer at Wheelhouse Entertainment.
TV Real Screenings Festival: ZDF Studios
Science and knowledge content is a key pillar in the ZDF Studios unscripted portfolio, with the company spotlighting three titles in this area in the TV Real Screenings Festival, including Naked—Sex and Gender. Produced by Spiegel TV and Primitive Entertainment in association with Crave/Bell Media, ZDF/ARTE and ZDF Studios,...
Parrot Analytics: Demand for SVOD Originals Slipped in Q4 2022
Global demand for SVOD original series fell by 1.6 percent in Q4 2022 compared with the previous quarter, according to Parrot Analytics. This slip followed nine consecutive quarters of growth in the demand for SVOD originals, the research firm said. This turn could indicate that the streaming sector has reached saturation point, Parrot noted, “suggesting that consumers have quite literally seen enough, or at the very least are done adding new SVODs to their inflation-impacted personal budgets.”
