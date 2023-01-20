Global demand for SVOD original series fell by 1.6 percent in Q4 2022 compared with the previous quarter, according to Parrot Analytics. This slip followed nine consecutive quarters of growth in the demand for SVOD originals, the research firm said. This turn could indicate that the streaming sector has reached saturation point, Parrot noted, “suggesting that consumers have quite literally seen enough, or at the very least are done adding new SVODs to their inflation-impacted personal budgets.”

13 HOURS AGO