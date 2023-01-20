Read full article on original website
In 2017, a 15-year-old girl snuck out to meet a man and never came back. Then, her parents made a shocking discovery.Fatim HemrajFort Lauderdale, FL
8 were injured in Shooting at Miami's Martin Luther King Jr. Parkhard and smartMiami, FL
9 Miami Area Apartments That Are Under $900 a MonthEvan CrosbyMiami, FL
Anthony's Runway slated to reopen this week in Fort Lauderdale as new Runway 84Best of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
Miami, A Fisherman's Paradise - Charter Boat Options and Other Fishing Opportunitieshard and smartMiami, FL
Mysterious Miami landmark near Everglades removed
Miami has lost one of its most mysterious landmarks: a pair of 70-foot-tall concrete arches near the Everglades linked to several murders and a failed real estate development.Driving the news: The old intertwined arches, located along the Tamiami Trail on land owned by the Miccosukee Tribe of Florida, were removed earlier this month without a trace, Miami historian and Islandia Journal publisher Jason Katz wrote in a recent blog.Why it matters: The arches are part of Miami's hidden history, as Katz calls it, and their mystique has enthralled Miamians for decades."Anything that is tall and out of the ordinary on...
therealdeal.com
Lease roundup: Citigroup Center in downtown Miami nabs tenants
RSG, Max Borges Agency, Plus International Bank, more I Citigroup Center I downtown Miami. In South Florida’s office leasing spree, Brickell has emerged as a most coveted location. Yet, four firms shunned the neighborhood, instead opting for downtown Miami and specifically for the Citigroup Center tower at 201 South...
New Brightline Station In Boca Raton Has Been "Wildly Successful"
Mayor Scott Singer says the high-speed rail line is even looking into changing their schedule based on the high demand and that "major businesses" are taking a deeper look at what they could be doing downtown because of the convenience of Brightline.
therealdeal.com
Movers & Shakers: JLL taps Andrew Dickey to lead Southeast hospitality
Here’s the latest South Florida real estate hiring news. JLL tapped its longtime managing director, Andrew Dickey, as the Southeast lead of its Hotels & Hospitality Group, according to an announcement. Dickey will be working in the firm’s Miami office, where he will be joining other recent additions John Huguenhard and Wells Waller.
Attention, Miami-Dade residents: Resilience pods coming to neighborhood near you
MIAMI - So, what are resilience pods and why should you care? They are reconfigured shipping containers that will serve as places for residents to go in times of crisis. These pods as structures that can and will be deployed quickly in times of need. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava talked about these pods on Monday. The pods that will be used in Miami-Dade will have Wi-Fi hot spots, be solar-powered and will have AC to assist the community when dealing with extremely hot weather. The hubs are community facilities designed to help residents prepare for disasters and coordinate response and recovery efforts following...
Florida beach walkers spot triangle light formation hovering over ocean
A Florida witness at Delray Beach reported watching and photographing a group of three lights hovering in a triangle formation at 9:40 p.m. on December 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Falling Iguana Smacks Florida Man In The Face During Yoga Class
'It felt like a sandbag hit me in the face,' the victim said.
calleochonews.com
Miami restaurants we can’t wait to try in 2023
These are most awaited Miami restaurants opening in 2023. South Florida's long-overlooked culinary sector has seen explosive growth over the past year, with scores of new establishments opening throughout the tri-county area. These include eateries with innovative cuisines by genius chefs bringing their unique recipes and cultures to Miami. 2023 will see Miami restaurants featuring everything from authentic Japanese cuisine to creative cocktails and tantalizing tapas.
Rare Violations For Casa D’Angelo In Boca Raton, Cited By State Of Florida
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Casa D’Angelo, one of Boca Raton’s mainstay restaurants, just received three high priority violations from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation during an inspection on January 17th. The restaurant was NOT ordered to close, but is subject […]
Tips for Planning an Affordable Miami Vacation, the Cheapest Month to Visit and More
Miami, known for its beautiful beaches, vibrant nightlife, and diverse culture, is a popular tourist destination year-round. However, the cost of visiting the city can vary depending on the time of year. If you're looking to save money on your Miami trip, it's best to visit during the off-season.
fox35orlando.com
WATCH: Great white shark caught by 12-year-old boy in Florida
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - On Tuesday, Campbell Keenan was fishing off the coast of south Florida when he caught a great white shark. The 12-year-old Massachusetts boy was visiting Fort Lauderdale when he experienced this catch of a lifetime. Videos of the moment show Campbell sitting strapped into a chair...
southbeachtopchefs.com
The Lion King: Can Robert Rivani conquer Miami’s restaurant jungle?
After dropping $19 million on the ground-floor retail space at the Miami Beach boutique condominium Marea at the end of 2021, Robert Rivani wasn’t finished. The Black Lion Investment Group founder immediately began eyeing another prime retail space down the street owned by the same sellers, A&D Group Realty’s Domenico Albano and Americo D’Agostini.
So, how much do you need to make to live in South Florida?
FORT LAUDERDALE - With rent skyrocketing and higher interest rates on homes, the truth is it's expensive to live in South Florida, but one homeowner says there are options. Two years ago the market was very different. Buyers could negotiate just about anything because sellers wanted their homes off their hands with the looming global pandemic.Now, things are way different. According to data from the United States Census Bureau, in Miami Dade County the median household is $57,815. In Broward County they're making a little more, coming in at $64,522. However, in order to be a homeowner in Miami, you need...
WSVN-TV
Amerant Bank 5K supporting United Way Miami held in Coral Gables
CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Some South Floridians laced up their sneakers this weekend and ran for a good cause. The Amerant Bank 5K marathon supporting United Way Miami was held Sunday morning in Coral Gables. The race started at the Coral Gables City Hall. The event was also filled...
Facing South Florida: Broward school board member Lori Alhadeff
MIAMI -- Jim talks to Broward School Board member Lori Alhadeff about the uncertain future of Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright and how that is impacting the district now and moving forward.
John Ruiz Provides Potential Stadium Update
Ruiz To Reveal Potential Stadium Plans During Miami Hurricanes Spring Game
sancerresatsunset.com
Fort Lauderdale Ranked Top Departure Port for Premium Cruises
Cruising Web site CruiseCompete has released its latest CruiseTrends report. Among the study’s findings:. This post contains affiliate links. For more information, click here. Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is the most popular departure port for premium-cruise travellers. I’ve cruised from its Port Everglades twice. The oceanside city has miles...
More than 4 thousand Cuban children "collapse" Miami schools
Miami news media describe the situation of the student centers in the Florida county as a "crisis" and "collapse" due to the avalanche of minors who have arrived in South Florida from Cuba. Miami news media describe the situation of the student centers in the Florida county as a "crisis" and "collapse" due to the avalanche of minors who have arrived in South Florida from Cuba.
