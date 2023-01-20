Read full article on original website
Birmingham transit authority shares plan to improve travel experience
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Many of you came to us with concerns about delayed or canceled routes with the BJCTA. Now the Executive Director of the authority is telling city council members how it plans to improve rider experiences. BJCTA Executive Director Charlotte Shaw updated transportation committee members on her...
Traffic Accident with Injuries and Entrapment in Oxford
Oxford, AL – Per Calhoun County 911 on US Hwy 78 West between Carterton Hts and Wilson Willingham Rd Intersections in City of Oxford. The roadway is shutdown due to a traffic accident with injuries and entrapment. Please avoid the area.
New hotel coming to Calera
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Calera is considering adding a new hotel, the idea is to bring a Comfort Inn and Suites to the city. Contractor Don Spurlin said he believes the hotel will encourage more growth and they are actively working with the city to move forward on the project as quickly as possible.
City of Anniston World Changers Home Repair Applications Due Soon
Anniston, AL – Per the Public Relations Director, Jackson Hodges, the World Changers will be in Anniston from July 24th to July 28th to perform home repairs! Applications may be picked up at Anniston City Hall (4309 McClellan Blvd, Anniston, AL 36206), or downloaded at this link: https://bit.ly/3Xi5RCp.
Severe storms could spawn strong tornadoes Tuesday in South, including Houston and New Orleans metros
On the warm side of a winter storm that will track from Texas to the Northeast this week, parts of the storm-fatigued South are in the bull's-eye for yet another severe weather threat Tuesday and Wednesday.
Alabama TV weather forecaster charged with stalking
An Alabama TV meteorologist was arrested Saturday night on stalking charges less than an hour after he appeared live on air, another TV station reported. WDHN weather forecaster Andrew Alexander Clarke, 23, was charged with second-degree stalking, WSFA reported. Clarke was booked into the Dothan City Jail just after 11...
71-year-old Pleasant Grove man killed in domestic incident
PLEASANT GROVE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Pleasant Grove Police Department is investigating the death a 71-year-old man killed early Monday morning. Rudolphus Wynn stabbed to death during a reported domestic incident according to the Jefferson County coroner. It happened around 3:17 a.m. in the 400 block of 13th Place. Police...
New parental leave policy providing “huge relief” to expecting city employees
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Bringing a child in to the world is no easy task and now the City of Birmingham is looking to make that challenge slightly easier on all city employees. Mayor Randall Woodfin recently announced that the city is adopting a full paid parental leave of 12...
Severe Weather Likely for Central and South Alabama Tuesday Going into Wednesday
Confidence has increased some about the potential for severe weather for south Alabama on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service in warned of the potential for “significant” severe weather for southwest Alabama and said all forms of severe weather will be possible for south Alabama starting Tuesday night.
First Alert Weather Extra: Southern Skin Divers
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - When Southern Skin Divers started in Downtown Birmingham in 1953, SCUBA (Self Contained Underwater Breathing Apparatus) was a new invention by none other than Jacque Cousteau himself. Now 70 years later, Forrest Phillips and his brother Spencer are keeping the tradition alive. Surprisingly, they are the...
Gov. Ivey to participate in Craig Crisis Care Center grand opening
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey will visit the Craig Crisis Care Center for its grand opening Tuesday. Following the program, Gov. Ivey will participate in the ribbon cutting ceremony and receive a brief tour of the facility. The 16,000-square-foot facility, housing 32 recliners and 16 observations beds, will...
Wind Advisory Issued: Expect Wind Gusts Up to 40 MPH in Alabama
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a "Wind Advisory" from January 24, 9:00 PM until January 25, 3:00 PM CST,. It impacts the following counties: Autauga, Barbour, Bibb, Blount, Bullock, Calhoun, Chambers, Cherokee, Chilton, Clay, Cleburne, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Etowah, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Jefferson, Lamar, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Marion, Montgomery, Perry, Pickens, Pike, Randolph, Russell, Shelby, St. Clair, Sumter, Talladega, Tallapoosa, Tuscaloosa, Walker, and Winston.
Iconic Saturn 1B Rocket in Alabama to be Taken Down
For Tennesseans who travel down I-65 South headed to the beach, you’ve probably seen the Saturn 1B rocket and stopped at the Alabama Welcome Center that sits adjacent to the rocket. Currently, the Alabama Welcome Center is closed for renovations and Alabama officials say the rocket needs to be...
One injured after shooting outside Birmingham Fire station
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An early-morning shooting in the vicinity of Birmingham Fire and Rescue Station 24 left one person with non-life-threatening injuries. Birmingham Fire Battalion Chief Tobias Jones said the shooting happened early Saturday at around 12:06 a.m. “Crews had to shelter in place inside the station until the...
Oxford Police searching for woman last seen near Holiday Inn
OXFORD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Oxford Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating a missing 25-year-old woman. According to OPD, Megan Carlisle was last seen near the Holiday Inn in Oxford. She has not contacted her family in several days and could possibly be in the Calhoun County area. She is described […]
Single vehicle accident ends in one death according to coroner
VINEMONT, Ala. – According to Jeremy Kilpatrick, Cullman County Coroner, a single vehicle accident in Vinemont Friday night claimed the life of a local man. Kilpatrick stated James William Floyd, 29, of Vinemont, was killed in a single vehicle accident on CR 1212 at 7:29 p.m. Friday evening. He was driving a 1993 F250 and Kilpatrick stated Floyd was wearing a seat belt.
St. Clair County residents worry about landfill fire chemicals
Residents in St. Clair County said they are worried after the Environmental Protection Agency revealed in a press release it has detected some chemicals in the smoke from the landfill fire that’s been burning for months.
Man struck and killed by vehicle on Hwy 280 in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — A man was struck and killed by a vehicle Thursday night on Highway 280 in Birmingham. According to the Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner's Office, the incident happened shortly before 9:00 p.m. in the 4600 block of the highway. The man was identified as 38-year-old Nicholas...
