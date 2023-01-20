ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Clair County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
wbrc.com

Birmingham transit authority shares plan to improve travel experience

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Many of you came to us with concerns about delayed or canceled routes with the BJCTA. Now the Executive Director of the authority is telling city council members how it plans to improve rider experiences. BJCTA Executive Director Charlotte Shaw updated transportation committee members on her...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

New hotel coming to Calera

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Calera is considering adding a new hotel, the idea is to bring a Comfort Inn and Suites to the city. Contractor Don Spurlin said he believes the hotel will encourage more growth and they are actively working with the city to move forward on the project as quickly as possible.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Pedestrian killed on I-65 in Hoover

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - A man was killed Friday in Hoover after he was hit by a car on the interstate according to the Jefferson County coroner. 33-year-old Cedric Eugene Walker was walking along I-65 N near the Old Rocky Ridge Road overpass around 9 p.m. when he was struck.
HOOVER, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama TV weather forecaster charged with stalking

An Alabama TV meteorologist was arrested Saturday night on stalking charges less than an hour after he appeared live on air, another TV station reported. WDHN weather forecaster Andrew Alexander Clarke, 23, was charged with second-degree stalking, WSFA reported. Clarke was booked into the Dothan City Jail just after 11...
DOTHAN, AL
wbrc.com

71-year-old Pleasant Grove man killed in domestic incident

PLEASANT GROVE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Pleasant Grove Police Department is investigating the death a 71-year-old man killed early Monday morning. Rudolphus Wynn stabbed to death during a reported domestic incident according to the Jefferson County coroner. It happened around 3:17 a.m. in the 400 block of 13th Place. Police...
PLEASANT GROVE, AL
weisradio.com

Severe Weather Likely for Central and South Alabama Tuesday Going into Wednesday

Confidence has increased some about the potential for severe weather for south Alabama on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service in warned of the potential for “significant” severe weather for southwest Alabama and said all forms of severe weather will be possible for south Alabama starting Tuesday night.
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

First Alert Weather Extra: Southern Skin Divers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - When Southern Skin Divers started in Downtown Birmingham in 1953, SCUBA (Self Contained Underwater Breathing Apparatus) was a new invention by none other than Jacque Cousteau himself. Now 70 years later, Forrest Phillips and his brother Spencer are keeping the tradition alive. Surprisingly, they are the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Gov. Ivey to participate in Craig Crisis Care Center grand opening

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey will visit the Craig Crisis Care Center for its grand opening Tuesday. Following the program, Gov. Ivey will participate in the ribbon cutting ceremony and receive a brief tour of the facility. The 16,000-square-foot facility, housing 32 recliners and 16 observations beds, will...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
95.3 The Bear

Wind Advisory Issued: Expect Wind Gusts Up to 40 MPH in Alabama

The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a "Wind Advisory" from January 24, 9:00 PM until January 25, 3:00 PM CST,. It impacts the following counties: Autauga, Barbour, Bibb, Blount, Bullock, Calhoun, Chambers, Cherokee, Chilton, Clay, Cleburne, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Etowah, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Jefferson, Lamar, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Marion, Montgomery, Perry, Pickens, Pike, Randolph, Russell, Shelby, St. Clair, Sumter, Talladega, Tallapoosa, Tuscaloosa, Walker, and Winston.
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

One injured after shooting outside Birmingham Fire station

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An early-morning shooting in the vicinity of Birmingham Fire and Rescue Station 24 left one person with non-life-threatening injuries. Birmingham Fire Battalion Chief Tobias Jones said the shooting happened early Saturday at around 12:06 a.m. “Crews had to shelter in place inside the station until the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Oxford Police searching for woman last seen near Holiday Inn

OXFORD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Oxford Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating a missing 25-year-old woman. According to OPD, Megan Carlisle was last seen near the Holiday Inn in Oxford. She has not contacted her family in several days and could possibly be in the Calhoun County area. She is described […]
OXFORD, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Single vehicle accident ends in one death according to coroner

VINEMONT, Ala. – According to Jeremy Kilpatrick, Cullman County Coroner, a single vehicle accident in Vinemont Friday night claimed the life of a local man. Kilpatrick stated James William Floyd, 29, of Vinemont, was killed in a single vehicle accident on CR 1212 at 7:29 p.m. Friday evening. He was driving a 1993 F250 and Kilpatrick stated Floyd was wearing a seat belt. 
VINEMONT, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Man struck and killed by vehicle on Hwy 280 in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — A man was struck and killed by a vehicle Thursday night on Highway 280 in Birmingham. According to the Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner's Office, the incident happened shortly before 9:00 p.m. in the 4600 block of the highway. The man was identified as 38-year-old Nicholas...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy