Highly-anticipated restaurant opens new location in Kentucky, attracting a crowdKristen WaltersLouisville, KY
Everything You Need To Know About The 2023 Discover Boating Louisville Boat, RV, & Sportshow®JC PhelpsLouisville, KY
The Louisville Civic Orchestra Presents Heroic & Unfinished: A Tribute to Healthcare HeroesJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Five Questions with Tailspin Ale Fest Co-Founder Trevor CravensJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
5 Female Disruptors Shaping the State of Bourbon in KentuckyPaulaConwayNYCKentucky State
WLKY.com
Kentucky man in car struck by falling Denny's sign dies days later; coroner determining if connected
ADAIR COUNTY, Ky. — A man has died just days after a large Denny's sign fell on top of the car he was in last week, according to the Adair County coroner. Lloyd Curtis, 77, was one of three people inside the car parked at the Denny's in Elizabethtown Thursday when the sign fell toward the ground.
WLKY.com
Family, friends remember man who died after shooting on Baxter Avenue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man who was shot and killed in the Highlands last week was remembered by family and friends Sunday. There was a celebration of life at Wick's Pizza for 52-year-old Marcus Cambron. Police say Cambron was shot on Baxter Avenue rushed to the hospital and died.
WLKY.com
Concerned parents rush to pick up children from Eastern High School after gun flies out of backpack
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Parents filed into Eastern High School Monday morning after a gun went flying out of a student's backpack during a fight — sending other students and staff into a panic. "Soon as he called me about that, yeah I was on my way up here,"...
WLKY.com
Man taken to hospital after being shot in Taylor Berry neighborhood, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after a man was shot in the Taylor Berry neighborhood Monday evening. Louisville Metro Police Department said they responded to a ShotSpotter run near Lincoln Avenue and Lindbergh Drive, but as they were on their way it was changed to a shooting at South Central Park.
WLKY.com
LMPD officer who saved woman from jumping off overpass nominated for RISE award
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville Metro Police Department officer who saved a woman contemplating jumping off an overpass last year is being recognized for his actions. LMPD Sixth Division officer Cody Woolston was nominated for a 2023 RISE award. These awards were created to honor officers who have saved...
WLKY.com
Family gathers to honor victim of deadly hit-and-run in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The family of Vinnie Jacoway says they're mourning the loss of a beloved son, friend, and brother. He was 34 years old when his life was tragically taken. "They took a great soul from us. Our whole family is hurting. The whole city is hurting. The whole city is. He was a good man he didn't deserve this at all," said Erica Baker, Jacoway's cousin.
WLKY.com
JCPS: Gun falls out of backpack at Eastern High School, placing campus on heightened security
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An incident involving a gun happened at Eastern High School Monday afternoon. A Jefferson County School spokesperson says that the situation is under control. They confirmed that a fight broke out during lunch, and a weapon fell out of a backpack. No shots were fired, and...
WLKY.com
Family of Andrea Knabel in contact with KSP regarding human remains found in Boyle County
Kentucky State Police have found human remains in Boyle County, Kentucky, that a woman says could be connected to the disappearance of her sister, Andrea Knabel. KSP's Richmond post was contacted Friday, Jan. 20, regarding the remains that were found in a field off of Craintown Road in Perryville. They...
WLKY.com
LMPD: 13-year-old girl missing from Louisville has been found
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UPDATE: Alaya Craft has been found and is safe, according to the LMPD. Louisville Metro Police Department is searching for a missing teen. Police say 13-year-old Alaya Craft was last seen in on Portland Avenue around 6 p.m. Her family fears for her safety because she...
WLKY.com
PRP pizza restaurant owner rebuilding after fire destroys part of establishment
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A PRP pizza restaurant owner is working to reopen after a fire destroyed part of the establishment. Derby City Pizza Company restaurant owner Graham Davis said employees and customers were inside their Greenwood Road location in PRP Thursday morning around 11:30 a.m. when a good Samaritan walked in to alert them that something was wrong.
WLKY.com
23-year-old charged in connection to Jacobs neighborhood homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection to a homicide in the Jacobs neighborhood. Davon Johnson, 23, was arrested on Friday. He is being charged with complicity to murder and complicity to robbery in the first degree. Court documents say that Johnson went...
WLKY.com
Man charged in series of burglaries in the Highlands and NuLu appears in court
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man wanted in connection to a series of burglaries in the Highlands and NuLu pleads not guilty to the charges, despite video surveillance police say links him to the crimes. Investigators say Lester Terry, Jr. went on a crime spree this week breaking into ShopBar...
WLKY.com
Ethan the dog travels to Frankfort as Gov. Beshear proclaims shelter awareness month in his name
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Ethan the dog, Louisville's favorite rescue pup, went to the Kentucky State Capitol Monday. Gov. Beshear welcomed Ethan to Frankfort as he officially announced that January is "Ethan Almighty Animal Shelter Awareness Month." The goal is to drive awareness of Ethan's story to inspire people to...
WLKY.com
Blasting to resume at Louisville's Veteran Affairs Medical Center construction site
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Blasting will resume this week at the site of the new Veteran Affairs Medical Center being built near the intersection of Brownsboro Road and the Watterson Expressway. It is resuming after an incident back in October sent debris raining down on the Watterson Expressway and neighboring...
WLKY.com
Popular Jeffersontown restaurant to close and reopen as Parlour Pizza and Pints
JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — A popular Jeffersontown pizza joint is changing ownership and getting a big makeover, but it will remain pizza-focused. Craft Culture Concepts, parent company of Parlour Pizza and Pints, announced on Sunday that they have purchased the 30-year-old Chubby Ray's restaurant in J-Town. They will reopen the...
WLKY.com
Floyd Central High School helps young women find the perfect prom dress
FLOYDS KNOBS, Ind. — Prom season is just around the corner, and Saturday, some young shoppers got lucky finding that special dress for a fraction of the price. The annual Floyd Central Prom Dress Resale was this weekend. The shop was buying and selling new and gently used formal...
WLKY.com
Kentucky woman battling colon cancer encouraging others to get routine screenings
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One year ago Lisa Murphy never imagined she would be fighting cancer. “As it stands right now, I don't feel like this is going to beat me,” Murphy said. This is her 15th chemotherapy treatment at Norton Cancer Institute. However, she believes she could have...
WLKY.com
Baptist Health offering Spanish-speaking maternity classes to combat mortality rate
SAINT MATTHEWS, Ky. — Baptist Health Louisville started offering offering Spanish-speaking mothers and their families maternity classes in Spanish last December. It's in an effort to help combat the United States' alarming maternal and infant mortality rates. "The CDC says that two-thirds of maternal mortality deaths in the US...
WLKY.com
Black Market KY suffers another loss after recent break-in
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mitzi Wilson, co-owner of Black Market KY on West Market Street, says one hit after another has made it all but impossible to stay in business and serve the community. “The store was planned to be here for the community so they can come in, buy...
WLKY.com
Classic car show rolls into the Kentucky Expo Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than 350 custom cars rolled into the Kentucky Expo Center this weekend. Saturday was the last day of the Bluegrass World of Wheels Custom Auto Show. The event had a little something for everyone, including a Pink Panther classic. Car owners tell us they're excited...
