Read full article on original website
Related
610KONA
Unique Tri-Cities WA Building Isn’t the Landmark You Think It Is
What Is The Strangest Shaped Building In Tri-Cities Washington?. When I first moved to Tri-Cities in 2007, I swore that a memorial site and its building were one and the same until one day I took a closer look. Where Is The Tri-Cities Vietnam Veterans Memorial Located?. As you come...
kpq.com
Wenatchee Valley Chamber Opposes Gov. Inslee’s Transportation Plan
The Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce is coming out against the Governor Jay Inslee's transportation budget for the next two years. Inslee's plan proposes to delay several major highway projects across the state, including improvements in the North Wenatchee Area to SR 28 and SR 285. Rosa Pulido with the...
Guess Which Washington State Park Ranked 3rd Best in the USA
We are blessed to have lots of wonderful National parks in Washington State, but one special park has been named the 3rd best in the USA!. A national list of the best parks in the United States was recently released, and Washington State almost claimed the top spot. The list was put together by looking at many factors like the distance from a major city, the cost of entry, and by looking at the percentage of online ratings that mention the word beautiful.
opb.org
Washington bill would restrict blinking nighttime lights on wind turbines
Tri-Cities area residents have called the blinking red lights on top of wind turbines hypnotic, distracting and a nuisance. While the lights are necessary to keep aircraft safe, Washington state Rep. April Connors, R-Kennewick, said it’s not necessary for them to flash from sundown to sun up. “The first...
KXL
Jay Inslee’s “Not A Tax” Costs Washingtonians A Bundle
Crazy carbon rules created here in the Pacific Northwest rarely help anyone or anything, including the environment. But there may be a tiny bit of good news in Governor Jay Inslee’s latest madness. Technically it’s not a new tax. But you won’t be able to tell that when you...
This City in Washington Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Washington was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
seattlemet.com
Hilary Franz Has Her Eye on Public Lands—and Beyond
The dinner table left a lifelong impression on Hilary Franz. As a child she sat between her single father, an analyst for the city of Portland with a passion for government work, and her grandfather, a rancher in rural Pierce County who espoused self-reliance. “You’d watch them fighting vehemently,” she says, but even as a kid she thought, “You guys have more in common than you really think.” After practicing environmental land use law and then serving on Bainbridge City Council, Franz was elected Washington’s commissioner of public lands in 2016. She sees how the Department of Natural Resources can bridge those dinner table viewpoints, like leasing state-held lands to fund education or building a wildfire response program that doesn’t lean on federal support. With a black belt in kickboxing and the last of her three sons out of the house, Franz fairly trembles with excitement over ramping up her statewide travels to view DNR lands. “You meet the people there and spend time on the landscape and it’s one of the best parts of this job,” she says.
8 Words That Should Be Completely Banned in WA
I am dying to know what words you think should be banned in Washington state. To be quite frank with you, 9 times out of 10, some of these words and phrases were lifted from the dialogs of inner city youth, the LGBTQ community, and/or your child’s middle school hallway. Here are 8 annoying words and phrases that should be completely banned in Washington.
kpq.com
What To Do About All The Smoke During Wildfire Season
Those of you who've called North Central Washington home over the last few years remember all too well the effects wildfire smoke have had on the community. A new bill co-sponsored by District 7 Representative Joel Kretz is a multi-step approach on how the state should address the health and safety impacts.
Chronicle
Kindergarten Vaccination Rates Drop in All But Three Washington Counties
In the 2021-22 school year, only one county in Washington reached the federal target of 95% or more children receiving all required vaccinations before entering kindergarten. The sole county was Franklin in Eastern Washington, where Pasco is located. About 1,550 of the county's 1,600 kindergartners — around 96% — had completed all required immunizations in fall 2021, according to new data from the Washington State Department of Health.
knkx.org
Tacoma gave families $500 a month for a year. Could something similar happen across the state?
State lawmakers, led by Democrat Rep. Liz Berry, held their first public hearing on a bill that would provide two years of unrestricted monthly payments for up to 7,500 Washington residents who meet specific criteria. Dubbed the Evergreen Basic Income Pilot Program, the payments would range from about $900 -...
kpq.com
State Considers Bill that Allows Agricultural Employers to Schedule 50-Hour Work Weeks
State legislature is considering a bill that would increase the amount of hours an agricultural worker would need for overtime pay to 50 hours per week. 12th District Rep. Keith Goehner is one of the key sponsors for HB 1523, which is tied to a similar Senate bill, SB 5476, proposing the same thing.
intothelightadventures.com
Beautiful Scenic Drive in WA
Beautiful Scenic Drive in WA, continuing across White Pass the views are amazing. Traces of snow here and there along the way. A wall made out of rocks to help stop rocks from rolling across the highway as they slide down the mountain sides. We did drive by a huge pile of glass on the side of the road. One can only imagine a rock might have hit a car window. I was watching for that after I saw the glass.
lazytrips.com
Cascade Loop Road Trip: our ultimate itinerary (with map)
Located in Washington State, the stunning Cascade Loop is a once-in-a-lifetime road trip through the beautiful natural world and small towns of Washington. Discover everything from alpine wonderlands to serene lakes, gorgeous forests to expansive valleys, and adorable small towns to popular ski villages along this popular road trip route.
20 Items Washington Goodwill Locations Absolutely Won’t Accept
Here Are 20 Items That Washington State Goodwill Won't Accept. My wife loves to donate to Goodwill but there are a few items that Goodwill In Washington State won't accept. Goodwill Won't Accept These 20 Items At Their Stores In Washington State. Goodwill stores are a great resource that can...
a-z-animals.com
Mushroom Hunting in Washington: A Complete Guide
Mushroom hunting is a great hobby that, thankfully, more and more people are getting into. It’s a great excuse to go for a walk in the woods, to learn about native flora, and can potentially result in free food!. Foraging in general became very popular during the pandemic as...
kpq.com
Arctic Blast Heading for NCW
Much of the mercury in Eastern Washington will be seeing a significant decline by the end of this weekend. Meteorologist Steve Bodnar with the National Weather Service office in Spokane says that includes North Central Washington, where big changes in temperature will also occur in the days ahead. "Right now,...
livingsnoqualmie.com
Washington State Patrol Statement on the Incident that Closed SR-18 for Nine Hours
According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), vehicle one, a 2015 Freightliner Cascadia pulling a white trailer, was traveling westbound SR18 at Tiger Mountain in lane one of two. At just after 5 pm, the driver of the vehicle noticed flames coming from the engine compartment and came to rest...
myedmondsnews.com
State housing bills a battleground for local control vs. density
I’ve written it before, and it is still true: Nothing sparks more reaction in South Snohomish County than the phrase “single-family zoning.” What drives that reaction is equal parts growth, change, fear, the economy and history. The Washington State Legislature is again debating a bill that could...
Idaho Department of Lands buys 18,000 acres in North Idaho
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — It was a deal the Idaho Department of Lands couldn't refuse, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. When the state had a chance to bid on almost 18,050 acres of timberland spread across the five northern counties, officials didn't hesitate. “Adding an additional 18,000 acres of...
Comments / 0