Read full article on original website
Related
Teen arrested in Mall of America fatal shooting, mother allegedly drove him to Georgia after Nordstrom melee
Officials in Georgia arrested a teenage suspect Tuesday who was wanted in connection with a shooting at the Mall of America in Minnesota last month that killed a 19-year-old.
House Democratic leader's daughter arrested for allegedly assaulting police officer, spray-painting monument
Riley Dowell, the 23-year-old daughter of House Democratic Whip Katherine Clark, was arrested for allegedly spray-painting a monument and assaulting a police officer.
Investigation into ditch repairs around Philadelphia: 'They are craters'
Action News checked 100 ditches across the city. We found roughly 30% were completed improperly.
Comments / 0