ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, SC

Lancaster deputies find drugs at house after shootout between homeowner and burglars

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kdrIL_0kLyyhKV00

KERSHAW, S.C. — A homeowner in Kershaw who got into a shootout with burglary suspects early Thursday morning is now facing felony drug charges after deputies responded and found a stash of controlled substances, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says a burglary was reported just before 3 a.m. Thursday on Artemis Place. When deputies arrived, they found 39-year-old Darrell DShawn Shropshire holding two handguns and bleeding from a gunshot to his leg.

According to the sheriff’s office, Shropshire reported that his dog started barking, and when he went outside to check out the situation, he found three men breaking into an outbuilding on his property. A shootout then occurred between Shropshire and at least one of the burglary suspects, and Shropshire was shot.

Deputies started investigating the burglary and shooting and found that a man from Chesterfield County was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg. Investigators say they believe that he is one of the men accused of the burglary. His identity hasn’t been released yet.

During the search at Shropshire’s property, deputies say they found evidence of drugs, and they got a search warrant to look for narcotics. Agents ended up finding and seizing 287 grams of cocaine, 142 grams of methamphetamine, 217 grams of marijuana, an unlisted amount of psilocybin mushrooms, and a large number of controlled substance pills. The deputies also seized several firearms and close to $19,000 in cash.

Shropshire is facing charges of trafficking cocaine, trafficking methamphetamine, several counts of possessing drugs with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, and possession with intent do distribute a controlled substance in proximity to a school or park.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation is still active.

(WATCH BELOW: ‘Out of a scary movie’: Postal worker kidnapped, robbed at gunpoint, CMPD report says)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Mr9g_0kLyyhKV00

©2023 Cox Media Group

Comments / 5

Related
qcnews.com

Union County deputies apprehend car break-in duo

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Union County Sheriff’s Department charged two men in a string of early January car break-ins. Deputies and detectives started an investigation into several Indian Trail and Wesley Chapel area break-ins. Multiple residents called 911 to report the break-ins and stolen personal property during the overnight hours.
UNION COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Man charged with murder after shooting in Chester, police say

CHESTER, S.C. — A man has been charged with murder after someone was killed in a shooting over the weekend, the Chester Police Department said. Police said they were called on Sunday just after 8:30 a.m. to Steinkuehler Street in Chester after someone reported a body lying in the road. The victim was later identified as Corey Marcelle Bennett, and police said his death was the result of a homicide.
CHESTER, SC
cn2.com

Police Still Searching for Suspects after Rock Hill Robbery

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – An investigation into the reported theft of merchandise from a Rock Hill store on Saturday night has led police to search for two young male adults. The Rock Hill Police say two masked men, appearing to be in their 20’s, stole items from...
ROCK HILL, SC
WSOC Charlotte

East Charlotte residents take precautions after car thefts

CHARLOTTE — Residents in a neighborhood off Eastway Drive are fed up with their cars being broken into and/or stolen. So, they are taking action to protect their property after a handful of vehicles were stolen last week. East Charlotte resident Rebecca Sargent’s surveillance video caught thieves breaking into...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

2 men accused of robbing Rock Hill tobacco shop, police say

ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two men are accused of stealing items from a tobacco shop in Rock Hill Saturday night after demanding cash from the register, according to the Rock Hill Police Department. Police said the incident happened at the Smokers Cabinet store on 114 Oakland Avenue. Officers arrived and spoke with […]
ROCK HILL, SC
WBTV

18-year-old shot and killed in Kannapolis, police say

The victim was found in a parking lot Sunday afternoon. It’s unknown if any students were on the bus at the time of the crash or if there are any injuries. Tracey Bregman celebrates 40 years on ‘The Young and the Restless’. Updated: 4 hours ago. Forty years...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
AOL Corp

One person killed in shooting near shopping area in Columbia, deputies say

One person was killed in an overnight shooting in Columbia, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said Sunday. At about 3:10 a.m., deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 100 block of Columbia Northeast Drive, the sheriff’s department said in a news release. That’s a shopping center which is close to the intersection with U.S. 1/Two Notch Road in the area near Sesquicentennial State Park.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Teen dies after crash in Kershaw County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Kershaw County Coroner David West said a Lugoff teenager died after a crash in Kershaw County on Sunday. Coroner West reports a 16-year-old junior at Lugoff Elgin High School died after the collision. The wreck happened in Lugoff at Ridgeway Road around 3:27 p.m. said Coroner West.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

One person killed in shooting off Two Notch Road

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an early Sunday morning shooting that left one person dead. Deputies were called to the 100 block of Columbia Northeast Drive, just off Two Notch Road near Lionsgate Drive, around 3:10 a.m. They arrived to find a victim outside with a gunshot...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
126K+
Followers
147K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy