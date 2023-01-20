Lancaster deputies find drugs at house after shootout between homeowner and burglars

KERSHAW, S.C. — A homeowner in Kershaw who got into a shootout with burglary suspects early Thursday morning is now facing felony drug charges after deputies responded and found a stash of controlled substances, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says a burglary was reported just before 3 a.m. Thursday on Artemis Place. When deputies arrived, they found 39-year-old Darrell DShawn Shropshire holding two handguns and bleeding from a gunshot to his leg.

According to the sheriff’s office, Shropshire reported that his dog started barking, and when he went outside to check out the situation, he found three men breaking into an outbuilding on his property. A shootout then occurred between Shropshire and at least one of the burglary suspects, and Shropshire was shot.

Deputies started investigating the burglary and shooting and found that a man from Chesterfield County was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg. Investigators say they believe that he is one of the men accused of the burglary. His identity hasn’t been released yet.

During the search at Shropshire’s property, deputies say they found evidence of drugs, and they got a search warrant to look for narcotics. Agents ended up finding and seizing 287 grams of cocaine, 142 grams of methamphetamine, 217 grams of marijuana, an unlisted amount of psilocybin mushrooms, and a large number of controlled substance pills. The deputies also seized several firearms and close to $19,000 in cash.

Shropshire is facing charges of trafficking cocaine, trafficking methamphetamine, several counts of possessing drugs with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, and possession with intent do distribute a controlled substance in proximity to a school or park.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation is still active.

