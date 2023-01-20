‘This is going to be great for Staten Island:’ RUMC opens new state-of-the-art emergency department

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Rosemary Montanti passed suddenly Friday morning in her Grasmere home. She was 76. Deeply religious, Mrs. Montanti attended Mass every day and when she was unable to attend, she would watch the celebration of the Mass on her TV. “My mom had a way about her, very strong to her convictions but always had her heart in the right place.,” said her son, Peter E. Montanti. “She was the cook, the baker and the life of every party,” he added. She also enjoyed traveling, taking frequent trips to the Jersey Shore and she was a mother figure to many. But nothing compared to the time she spent with her only granddaughter Gianna. For the full obituary click here.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO