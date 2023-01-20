‘This is going to be great for Staten Island:’ RUMC opens new state-of-the-art emergency department

Read full article on original website
Opinion: Fox News Weatherman Beaten on NY Subway By Wilding Teens - And How to Punish the BoysWilliam "Dollar Bill" MerseyNew York City, NY
A Toddler's Bone Disorder Was Misdiagnosed As Abuse, His Mother Was Arrested, Then He Vanished. Where Is Jyrine Harris?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedIrvington, NJ
Migrants Staying at Hotel in NYC Causing Chaos, Employee Speaks OutKim JosephNew York City, NY
‘Bloody’ Mystery in Death of Homeless Man in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Missing Law Student Is The Third Man To Vanish From Hell's Kitchen In Less Than A YearThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew York City, NY
Plagued by delays, Camelot can soon begin construction of new S.I. drug treatment facility
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – It’s been eight years since Camelot of Staten Island received a $1 million grant from the state to add 35 treatment beds to its Port Richmond residential treatment facility. When the grant was awarded in 2015, construction was set to begin in 2017 with...
17 injured, 1 critically, in Brooklyn fire after deadly weekend in NYC
A residential fire in Brooklyn on Monday morning injured 17 people, including a resident who was critically injured, officials said after fires killed multiple people, including a boy, in the city over the weekend.
NYC Sanitation worker smacked in head with pipe in Queens after pursuit of burglar: Report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 60-year-old New York City Sanitation worker was struck in the head with a pipe on Saturday after a foot pursuit through a Sanitation facility in Queens, according to the New York Post. The incident happened at approximately 11 p.m. in Woodside. Per the report,...
Staten Island obituaries for Jan. 23, 2023
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Rosemary Montanti passed suddenly Friday morning in her Grasmere home. She was 76. Deeply religious, Mrs. Montanti attended Mass every day and when she was unable to attend, she would watch the celebration of the Mass on her TV. “My mom had a way about her, very strong to her convictions but always had her heart in the right place.,” said her son, Peter E. Montanti. “She was the cook, the baker and the life of every party,” he added. She also enjoyed traveling, taking frequent trips to the Jersey Shore and she was a mother figure to many. But nothing compared to the time she spent with her only granddaughter Gianna. For the full obituary click here.
Car crashes, Lyme disease, carcasses: What data says about the current state of deer on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Anecdotes abound about the state of Staten Island’s deer population, but official numbers show New York City’s controversial vasectomy program has had its intended effect. Overall, the Department of Parks and Recreation published a population estimate in August putting the deer count at...
Opioids prescribed less at emergency department discharge, says CDC data
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Doctors prescribed opioids to people discharged from emergency departments at lower rates in the period leading up to the pandemic compared to prior years, continuing a long-term trend of lowering prescription patterns. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released data last week indicating...
Consider changing a Staten Island kid’s life | Our Opinion
423 is a devastating number. That is how many Staten Island children were in foster care in 2021 – the most recent year that full data is available. Another painful reality for the hundreds of Staten Island kids moving to foster care, who already face instability and must leave their own homes, is that they now face the very real possibility of being placed in another borough and a totally unfamiliar setting.
NYPD sketch shows how Staten Island boy Patrick Alford would look today, 13 years after he vanished
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD released an age-progression image of how Staten Islander Patrick Alford might look today to mark 13 years since the date of his mysterious disappearance as a young boy in Brooklyn. A sketch showing a likeness of Patrick at his current age of 20...
Family identifies man, 58, found dead in wooded area on Staten Island’s South Shore
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The family of 58-year-old Joe Perry Sr. identified the Tottenville resident as the individual found dead in Richmond Valley Sunday morning. Perry Sr. had been missing since Dec. 23, the Advance/SILive.com previously reported, and his family issued urgent calls for support in their search in the weeks that followed.
Pride Center to Staten Island St. Patrick’s Parade Committee: ‘We want to march!’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- It’s the same routine for Carol Bullock, executive director of The Pride Center of Staten Island, every year. Since the Staten Island St. Patrick’s Parade Committee will accept applications for marchers on a few dates in February, Bullock -- along with members of the Staten Island Pride Center -- will show up on one of the application days with paperwork in hand to apply to march.
NYPD to form a task force to combat car thefts in Staten Island, BP says
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Staten Island Borough President Vito Fossella said there’s been an uptick in crime in the borough, particularly car thefts. Car thefts have been a notable issue on the South Shore since perpetrators are able to flee to New Jersey, thus stymying police, the borough president said. The NYPD will form a […]
BP Fossella implores locals to ‘Stay on Staten Island’ in 2023 State of the Borough
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Why should Staten Islanders go over a bridge when everything they need is right in their backyard?. That was Borough President Vito Fossella’s message Saturday night at his 2023 State of the Borough address delivered at Monsignor Farrell High School in Oakwood, the elected official’s alma mater.
Staten Island girl reported missing again
NEW YORK, NY – Police are once again asking the public for assistance in locating a 12-year-old girl who has been reported missing from her Staten Island home. Ariyah Garcia Smith was reported missing since early Saturday morning. She was also reported missing last week. “It was reported to the police that the missing person was last seen Saturday, January 21, 2023 at approximately 0930 hours leaving her residence,” the NYPD said. “She is described as a female, approximately 5’6″ tall, weighing 150 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair. Unknown clothing description.” Police are asking members of the community to The post Staten Island girl reported missing again appeared first on Shore News Network.
MTA bus strikes 2 pedestrians near Bronx Zoo
The pedestrians were hit by the bus at East Fordham Road and Crotona Avenue in the Belmont section just before 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
See video: Wild, wild Staten Island as hens make a party out of street trash in Tompkinsville
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – A couple of neighborhood fowl found nothing foul about this garbage. Just another day in wild, wild Staten Island, the “Borough of Parks” which has more and more become the place that critters of all shapes and sizes call home. I came across...
Curbed
Working for the City When Everyone Else Is Leaving
Mayor Eric Adams strode into Cipriani Wall Street, packed with the city’s civic and business elite, to tout a highly ambitious, thinly sketched plan to reinvigorate the city’s commercial districts. “We’re going to show the country why we are New York, and this new New York conversation is going to show how together we get all cylinders operating on the same engine to regain our economy, regain our city, and we leave no one behind,” he said. That plan would include more bus lanes, electric-vehicle charging stations, and converting official buildings to residential use. In recent weeks, he announced an even more aspirational goal to build 500,000 housing units over the next decade. This would be a signature achievement for an administration that has, one year in, yet to find a legacy-defining policy to pursue, the equivalent of Bill de Blasio’s universal prekindergarten.
NYC man, 38, reportedly shot to death in Chile vacation horror
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 38-year-old Staten Island man who disappeared on a vacation in Santiago, Chile, was found shot to death, according to his family. U.S. officials confirmed the death of Eric Garvin of Stapleton. A source with close knowledge of the investigation told SIlive.com that the United...
Gino’s Pizzeria offers a slice of New York | The Dish
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Located in the Stop & Shop Shopping Center, Gino’s is one of those unassuming yet stunning little havens in the way of strip mall pizzerias. To celebrate the Pietrosante family’s fifth year owning the parlor, The Dish broadcast from the Port Richmond restaurant to explore some of its greatness.
Corrado’s Cucina coming to Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Signage was hoisted and decorative lanterns were recently installed at 831 Arthur Kill Rd., an indication that work is once again underway on the Italian-style dining establishment promised to the borough by the New York City Parks Department more than six years ago. “This is...
Migrants Staying at Hotel in NYC Causing Chaos, Employee Speaks Out
New York City is home to the best pizza, cheesecake, and sports teams and now it is home to thousands of migrants who have crossed the border seeking refuge and a new start. As a result of President Joe Biden's border crisis, more than 36,400 migrants have been bused from border states and have flooded into New York City over the last several months. New York City is one of several locations in the United States temporarily providing free shelter, food, schooling and accommodations for immigrants as well as those seeking asylum. What's the catch? They are being funded on the taxpayers' dime, but it is unclear at this time what the final cost will be.
