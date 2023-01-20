A Todd County grand jury will soon hear the attempted murder charge against a Hopkinsville man accused in connection with a January 7 shooting incident in Guthrie. Guthrie Police Chief Dean Blumel testified during a preliminary hearing Monday morning in Todd District Court, quoting witnesses who said Jerry Britt and Javon Byars were fighting outside a home in the Green Acres Subdivision when a man matching the description of 19-year old Zaelin Fox of Hopkinsville got out of the car he and Britt had arrived in and shot Byars in the hip.

