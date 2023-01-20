Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Clarksville man found guilty in parents’ murder
William "Roger" Campbell had been charged with two counts of first-degree murder after his parents, William "Bill" Campbell and Ina Campbell, both in their 80s, were found shot to death in their Jackson Road home in January 2010.
whopam.com
Todd County grand jury to hear attempted murder case against Hopkinsville man
A Todd County grand jury will soon hear the attempted murder charge against a Hopkinsville man accused in connection with a January 7 shooting incident in Guthrie. Guthrie Police Chief Dean Blumel testified during a preliminary hearing Monday morning in Todd District Court, quoting witnesses who said Jerry Britt and Javon Byars were fighting outside a home in the Green Acres Subdivision when a man matching the description of 19-year old Zaelin Fox of Hopkinsville got out of the car he and Britt had arrived in and shot Byars in the hip.
WSMV
Trial of men accused of killing Nashville nurse begins Monday
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The jury selection in the murder trial of two men accused of killing a Nashville nurse is set to begin on Monday. Devaunte Hill and James Cowan were arrested in connection with the shooting death of Saint Thomas Ascension West nurse Caitlyn Kaufman. Kaufman was shot...
clarksvillenow.com
Raymond Alan Birchard
Raymond Alan Birchard, age 60, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at his home. He was born on September 6, 1962, in The Dalles, OR to George Birchard and Frances Ripplinger Birchard. Ray was devoted to his family. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed camping and...
Greenbrier traffic stop leads to arrest of ex-convict
An ex-convict just released from prison, and who was once the focus of an FBI investigation, is back behind bars this thanks to an alert Greenbrier police officer.
WKRN
Passenger involved in crash arrested
William “Roger” Campbell had been charged with two counts of premeditated first-degree murder after his parents, William “Bill” Campbell and Ina Campbell, both in their 80s, were found shot to death in their Jackson Road home in January 2010. Impact of “eggstinction” epidemic on farmers...
WSMV
Ex-con arrested for multiple robberies around Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested an ex-con on Sunday that is accused of multiple armed robberies in the Nashville area. According to the arrest affidavit, 43-year-old Terrance Turner was caught on surveillance cameras stealing money and merchandise from a Dollar Tree on Smith Springs Road on Sunday. Police said Turner approached the register with items from the store and then brandished a weapon before demanding money from the employee at gunpoint.
whopam.com
Grand jury to hear attempted robbery charge
A Christian County grand jury will soon hear an attempted robbery charge against an Oak Grove man after he waived his preliminary hearing Friday morning in Christian District Court. Assistant County Attorney Katherine Foster and defense attorney Olivia Adams told Judge Foster Cotthoff that 53-year old Anthony Harris of Oak...
clarksvillenow.com
Kimberly Ellis
Kimberly Jane Ellis, age 59, of Clarksville, Tennessee passed away on January 18, 2023. Kimberly was born on September 6, 1963, in Grand Rapids, Michigan to Buford and Nancy Brown who preceded her in passing. Kimberly loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She loved country and Rock-n-Roll...
WKRN
Sumner County court debating death penalty for Michael Cummins
A judge in Sumner County is debating whether Michael Cummins, the man accused of murdering eight people in one of Tennessee's deadliest mass killings, could face the death penalty. Sumner County court debating death penalty for Michael …. A judge in Sumner County is debating whether Michael Cummins, the man...
WBKO
Man stabbed at Southern Lanes in Bowling Green, suspect arrested
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Police are investigating a stabbing at a Bowling Green bowling alley Saturday night. Bowling Green Police responded to an altercation in the parking lot at Southern Lanes in Bowling Green. While en route, the caller advised one of the men had multiple stab wounds. According...
Victims thwart abduction attempt in Tennessee
The incident happened around 3 a.m. Sunday morning at the intersection of Rep. John Lewis Way and Broadway.
WSMV
2 teens arrested after crashing carjacked SUV
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two juveniles are in custody after an exchange of gunfire with the victim of a carjacking, Metro Police said. The two juveniles of a carjacked red SUV were followed by the victim in another vehicle. The juveniles and victim exchanged gunfire on Haynes Park Drive. Police...
Life or death question remains for man accused in Westmoreland killings
Life or death — that is the question for the man accused of eight gruesome killings in Westmoreland in 2019.
Nashville Detectives Working to Identify Armed Burglary Suspects
From Metro Police January 20, 2023: East Precinct detectives are working to identify four burglary suspects, two armed with handguns, who during the early morning hours of January 3 attempted to break into a car dealership at 3220 Gallatin Pike. They cut the chain securing the main gate to enter...
Man on parole for murder case arrested on gun, drug charges following months-long investigation
A months-long investigation has landed a Tennessee parolee back behind bars after Metro Police say he was found with guns, drugs, cash and cars.
Suspects Wanted by Gallatin Police for Burglarizing Vehicles
The Gallatin Police Department is requesting assistance locating two suspects. Vehicles were burglarized at 210 Albert Gallatin. Any information, on the suspects please contact the Gallatin Police department at 615 452 1313 or email [email protected]
Man on parole for murder charge, arrested on multiple gun and drug charges
A man on parole for 2009 murder charges has been arrested on multiple gun and drug charges from a Friday night arrest.
WKRN
Hopkinsville residents under water boil advisory
Some residents in Hopkinsville are under a water boil advisory due to a broken water main. Some residents in Hopkinsville are under a water boil advisory due to a broken water main. TN declines federal funding for HIV prevention. TN declines federal funding for HIV prevention. Couple falls victim to...
whvoradio.com
Gun Pulled On Woman During Altercation
A gun was pulled on a woman during some kind of altercation on Evergreen Park Drive in Hopkinsville Sunday morning. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to a disturbance and found a woman who told them a man had pulled a gun on her. No one was injured in the...
Comments / 0