Springfield, MA

westernmassnews.com

Team Coverage: Winter and road conditions across western Mass

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - The snow in Springfield has turned into rain in parts of western Mass on Monday morning. But whether it’s rain or snow, it has created slippery conditions for drivers. Rollover crashes happened on I-90 westbound on Monday morning, that story here. Triple A Northeast Spokesperson...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Monday afternoon news update

In this update, students at Mater Dolorosa School in Holyoke wished their classmate and friend Nevaeh Viera well after she suffered two cardiac arrests just weeks ago, West Springfield crews responded to two separate rollover crashes overnight due to icy roads, and the daughter of House Democratic Whip Katherine Clark was arraigned in the central division of Boston Municipal Court Monday. Plus, Meteorologist Don Maher has your latest forecast.
HOLYOKE, MA
iheart.com

Snow Closings and Cancellations List

Due to Monday's snowfall, several communities have cancelled after-school program and sports, including Cumberland, Lincoln and Woonsocket. Get the complete list of snow closings and cancellations here.
WOONSOCKET, RI
westernmassnews.com

Snow ending this evening. Dry tomorrow but tracking our next storm for Wednesday afternoon.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Rain has changed to snow and will come down at varying rates this afternoon, at times heavy! So a Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for Franklin County, western Hampshire County, and northern Berkshire County until 5PM. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for Hampden County, eastern Hampshire County and southern Berkshire County until 5PM.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MA
CBS Boston

Rain changing to snow, afternoon driving could be treacherous

By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Exec. Weather ProducerBOSTON – We are currently in a NEXT Weather Alert for a long-duration, multi-faceted winter storm which will last through Monday evening.Much like the previous storms, this one will feature rain for some, snow for others, and changeable conditions throughout the 24+ hours of precipitation.Perhaps the toughest call on Monday will be whether to cancel school. As colder air arrives, the rain will change to a heavy, wet snow during the day Monday. This could make for treacherous travel conditions during the afternoon and evening. Finally, we also have some concerns with wind, coastal...
BOSTON, MA
NEWS10 ABC

1/22/2023: More wintry weather tonight & Monday

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie: The next winter storm rolls in tonight, with things getting underway between 6 and 8 pm for most. The valleys may start off as rain or wintry mix, but the mountains will see snow from start to finish. Most everyone flips over to all snow by […]
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
westernmassnews.com

Local DPW crews busy tracking, clearing snow from Monday’s storm

SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Monday’s winter weather kept some public works crews busier than others. Western Massachusetts saw snowfall accumulations ranging from two inches to more than half a foot on Monday. Some people we spoke with in South Hadley said early in the morning that they were ready to break out the salt and shovels.
SOUTH HADLEY, MA
westernmassnews.com

Westfield company offering flight training

Pickleball has been in the headlines over the past few months as leagues and teams have formed all across the nation and that trend has made its way to parts of western Massachusetts. Yankee Candle’s parent company has announced restructuring plans that will impact some employees. Holyoke school hosts...
WESTFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Team Coverage: Snow conditions in Franklin County

DEERFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - As we reach snow this evening, the Deerfield Department of Public Works trucks treated the roads. Chris Miller, the assistant superintendent of the Department of Public Works told us they wanted to get ahead of the storm before it started to fall. “It’s been basically a...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MA
westernmassnews.com

Town by Town: Victory Theatre tour, soup drive, and sewer project

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Holyoke, South Hadley, Granby, and Springfield. Local leaders braved the winter weather to tour a historical theater in Holyoke Monday morning. Senator John Velis, Representative Pat Duffy, and Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia hosted the western Mass. legislative delegation...
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Slippery road conditions cause rollover crashes on I-90

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -On Monday morning, the slick roads caused 2 rollover crashes on I-90 westbound. The West Springfield Fire Department confirm no injuries were reported and the drivers refused transportation to a local hospital. They are urging drivers to use caution and allow extra time for travel this...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

12th Annual Ice Festival held in Northampton

Historic Northampton barn restoration underway, raised by volunteers Saturday. Fans meet their favorites players as Red Sox Winter Weekend returns to Springfield. Fans meet their favorites players as Red Sox Winter Weekend returns to Springfield. Western Mass Native Turns 102!. Updated: 20 hours ago. |. Western Mass Native Turns 102!
NORTHAMPTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Sunday morning news update

In this update, the annual Red Sox Winter Weekend has kicked off here in Springfield, new details in an October hit-and-run in Hadley have been released, and the Northampton City Council has voted to put a cap on cannabis shops in the city. Plus, Meteorologist Zack Duhaime has your latest forecast.
SPRINGFIELD, MA

