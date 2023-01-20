Read full article on original website
westernmassnews.com
Team Coverage: Winter and road conditions across western Mass
SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - The snow in Springfield has turned into rain in parts of western Mass on Monday morning. But whether it’s rain or snow, it has created slippery conditions for drivers. Rollover crashes happened on I-90 westbound on Monday morning, that story here. Triple A Northeast Spokesperson...
westernmassnews.com
Monday afternoon news update
In this update, students at Mater Dolorosa School in Holyoke wished their classmate and friend Nevaeh Viera well after she suffered two cardiac arrests just weeks ago, West Springfield crews responded to two separate rollover crashes overnight due to icy roads, and the daughter of House Democratic Whip Katherine Clark was arraigned in the central division of Boston Municipal Court Monday. Plus, Meteorologist Don Maher has your latest forecast.
iheart.com
Snow Closings and Cancellations List
Due to Monday's snowfall, several communities have cancelled after-school program and sports, including Cumberland, Lincoln and Woonsocket. Get the complete list of snow closings and cancellations here.
Mix of rain and snow could impact morning commute
This mix of rain and snow could impact your morning commute on Monday.
westernmassnews.com
Snow ending this evening. Dry tomorrow but tracking our next storm for Wednesday afternoon.
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Rain has changed to snow and will come down at varying rates this afternoon, at times heavy! So a Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for Franklin County, western Hampshire County, and northern Berkshire County until 5PM. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for Hampden County, eastern Hampshire County and southern Berkshire County until 5PM.
Rain changing to snow, afternoon driving could be treacherous
By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Exec. Weather ProducerBOSTON – We are currently in a NEXT Weather Alert for a long-duration, multi-faceted winter storm which will last through Monday evening.Much like the previous storms, this one will feature rain for some, snow for others, and changeable conditions throughout the 24+ hours of precipitation.Perhaps the toughest call on Monday will be whether to cancel school. As colder air arrives, the rain will change to a heavy, wet snow during the day Monday. This could make for treacherous travel conditions during the afternoon and evening. Finally, we also have some concerns with wind, coastal...
Portion of Route 20 in Pittsfield closed due to down trees
A portion of Route 20 in Pittsfield to the New York state line is closed due to fallen trees.
1/22/2023: More wintry weather tonight & Monday
The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie: The next winter storm rolls in tonight, with things getting underway between 6 and 8 pm for most. The valleys may start off as rain or wintry mix, but the mountains will see snow from start to finish. Most everyone flips over to all snow by […]
westernmassnews.com
Local DPW crews busy tracking, clearing snow from Monday’s storm
SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Monday’s winter weather kept some public works crews busier than others. Western Massachusetts saw snowfall accumulations ranging from two inches to more than half a foot on Monday. Some people we spoke with in South Hadley said early in the morning that they were ready to break out the salt and shovels.
Winter Advisory For Sunday, Monday & Tuesday
BOSTON – The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather Advisory for Sunday, Monday, and even parts of Tuesday for a storm. The advirosy starts at 7 tonight, January 21 and is in effect through 1 a.m. on Tuesday, January 24. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4...
WEATHER ALERT: Winter storm will bring rain and snow to western Massachusetts
The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for rain and snow that could lead to tough travel Monday.
westernmassnews.com
Westfield company offering flight training
Pickleball has been in the headlines over the past few months as leagues and teams have formed all across the nation and that trend has made its way to parts of western Massachusetts. Yankee Candle’s parent company has announced restructuring plans that will impact some employees. Holyoke school hosts...
westernmassnews.com
Team Coverage: Snow conditions in Franklin County
DEERFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - As we reach snow this evening, the Deerfield Department of Public Works trucks treated the roads. Chris Miller, the assistant superintendent of the Department of Public Works told us they wanted to get ahead of the storm before it started to fall. “It’s been basically a...
Portion of Main Street in South Hadley closed
There are several streets that will be closed until 1:30 p.m. on Monday in South Hadley.
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: Victory Theatre tour, soup drive, and sewer project
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Holyoke, South Hadley, Granby, and Springfield. Local leaders braved the winter weather to tour a historical theater in Holyoke Monday morning. Senator John Velis, Representative Pat Duffy, and Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia hosted the western Mass. legislative delegation...
westernmassnews.com
Slippery road conditions cause rollover crashes on I-90
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -On Monday morning, the slick roads caused 2 rollover crashes on I-90 westbound. The West Springfield Fire Department confirm no injuries were reported and the drivers refused transportation to a local hospital. They are urging drivers to use caution and allow extra time for travel this...
westernmassnews.com
12th Annual Ice Festival held in Northampton
Historic Northampton barn restoration underway, raised by volunteers Saturday. Fans meet their favorites players as Red Sox Winter Weekend returns to Springfield. Fans meet their favorites players as Red Sox Winter Weekend returns to Springfield. Western Mass Native Turns 102!. Updated: 20 hours ago. |. Western Mass Native Turns 102!
Residents without power in Franklin County
Local utility companies say they're ready to deal with potential power outages from Monday's storm.
westernmassnews.com
Sunday morning news update
In this update, the annual Red Sox Winter Weekend has kicked off here in Springfield, new details in an October hit-and-run in Hadley have been released, and the Northampton City Council has voted to put a cap on cannabis shops in the city. Plus, Meteorologist Zack Duhaime has your latest forecast.
Mass State Police Lowers Speed on Mass Pike From Westfield To New York Border
BOSTON – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is advising travelers to expect snow in Western and Central regions of the state overnight tonight and in areas of Northern Massachusetts near the border with New Hampshire. The storm system is then forecast to push south and eastward in the...
