Woman dies in Hall County crash after car found in creek, sheriff says
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Hall County Sheriff's Office has identified a woman killed in a Friday evening car crash. Deputies said 46-year-old Allyson Burdeshaw was driving in her Nissan Altima on Old Lynncliff Drive when she judged a curve wrong. Burdeshaw then lost control of her car traveling off the road and hit a tree.
Clayton County Sheriff’s Office reestablishes COBRA Squad
The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office on Friday announced the return of its COBRA unit crime fighting unit....
Clarkesville man arrested for DUI after rollover wreck
A single-vehicle, rollover wreck north of Clarkesville Saturday night resulted in the arrest of a Habersham County man. Jordan Lee Mize, 29, of Clarkesville was driving a black Chevrolet Traverse on Stonepile Road toward his home when he entered a curve and left the roadway. According to a press release, he went into a ditch, overturned and the car landed on its roof. The wreck was reported at 8:12 p.m.
Suspect wanted in connection to theft at Bartow food mart
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - The Bartow County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a suspected thief. They say a man pictured in the gallery above is wanted in connection with the theft of a large sum of money he took from a misplaced wallet. The theft occurred on January 14 at the A1 Food Mart off Joe Frank Harris Pkwy. Investigators say the man drove away in a silver Nissan Altima.
Gainesville woman killed in Friday evening car crash
Fatal crash on I-20 in Douglas County blocks highway for hours
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — All westbound lanes of Interstate 20 were shut down in Douglas County due to a deadly multi-vehicle crash on Monday morning. Vehicles were at a stand still at Fairburn Road for hours during the morning rush. The highway had been blocked since around 6:30 a.m....
1 dead, 1 arrested after shooting outside Taco Mac in Cobb
A man was killed and another was arrested Monday after a shooting outside a restaurant at a busy shopping center in Cobb County, police said.
GBI: Gun tied to trooper shooting purchased by protester who was killed
The gun used to shoot a trooper during last week’s deadly encounter near Atlanta’s planned public safety training center...
No injuries reported after Flowery Branch shop fire
No injuries were reported after a shop fire Monday morning on Spout Springs Road in Flowery Branch. According to a press release from Hall County Fire Rescue, crews responded at about 9:30 a.m. to the fire in the 7000 block of Spout Springs Road. Arriving crews found the shop fully...
Woman's body found at Lanier Point Apartments in Gainesville
An investigation is underway Monday morning after the Gainesville Police Department said it found a woman's body at an apartment complex in the city. The agency was notified around 3:00 a.m. about the woman's body in the Lanier Point Apartments at 2460 Spring Road. "Investigators have been working throughout the...
Family says 3-year-old shot himself in the head at Douglas County hotel
The family of a 3-year-old shot at an extended stay hotel said the boy found a gun and turned it on himself....
Teen girl reported missing in East Point, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities in East Point are looking for a missing teen girl. Police said 14-year-old Ronique Shuler was last seen on Washington Road and is known to visit Clayton County. Shuler is described as 5-feet-9-inches tall, weighs 135 pounds, and has brown eyes and black...
Fatal shooting investigation underway in Gwinnett County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a fatal shooting in Gwinnett County Sunday evening. According to Gwinnett County police officials, officers responded to a person shot call at the Canopy Glen apartments. When officers arrived on the scene, they located an adult male with a gunshot wound who died from his injuries on the scene.
Two arrested for drug trafficking after search of Upstate home
The search of an Oconee County home has resulted in two men being arrested for drug trafficking. Oconee County Sheriff’s Deputies executed a search warrant at a home on Clearmont Road near Seneca, on Thursday.
Ex-Atlanta police officer charged with murder wants case moved to federal court
An attorney representing a former Atlanta police officer charged with murder in the FBI task force shooting of Jimmy Atc...
2 arrested following house search in Oconee Co.
Attorney General updates gang arrests, indictments in Athens
State Attorney General Chris Carr says Georgia’s gang prosecution unit, now six months in existence, has sought and secured 50 indictments, 11 of them in Athens. The most recent Athens indictment came in the case of Jeffrey Rice, the 26 year-old accused of involvement in shootings last October. One teenager was killed and another wounded on Gaines School Road in Athens.
1 person dead after shooting at Gwinnett apartment complex, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County police department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead Sunday around 6:10 p.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police told Channel 2 Action News they responded to Canopy Glen Apartments located at 1635 Pirkle Road...
1 dead, 3 injured in Brookhaven apartment complex shooting
Brookhaven police are responding to a shooting that has left multiple people injured, according to Channel 2 Action News.
Man, woman charged after 3-year-old boy shot at Douglasville motel, police say
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — Douglasville police told Channel 2 Action News they have arrested two people connected to a shooting involving a 3-year-old boy on Saturday morning. According to Douglasville Police Chief Gary Sparks, officers were called to the Intown Suites Extended Stay motel off of Thornton Road just within the Douglasville city limits at 9:30 a.m.
