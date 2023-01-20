ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hall County, GA

accesswdun.com

Clarkesville man arrested for DUI after rollover wreck

A single-vehicle, rollover wreck north of Clarkesville Saturday night resulted in the arrest of a Habersham County man. Jordan Lee Mize, 29, of Clarkesville was driving a black Chevrolet Traverse on Stonepile Road toward his home when he entered a curve and left the roadway. According to a press release, he went into a ditch, overturned and the car landed on its roof. The wreck was reported at 8:12 p.m.
CLARKESVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Suspect wanted in connection to theft at Bartow food mart

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - The Bartow County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a suspected thief. They say a man pictured in the gallery above is wanted in connection with the theft of a large sum of money he took from a misplaced wallet. The theft occurred on January 14 at the A1 Food Mart off Joe Frank Harris Pkwy. Investigators say the man drove away in a silver Nissan Altima.
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Gainesville woman killed in Friday evening car crash

A Gainesville woman was killed Friday evening after she was involved in a single-vehicle wreck in northwest Hall County. According to a press release from the Hall County Sheriff's Office, the agency was called at about 6:20 p.m. to the scene of the accident on Old Lyncliff Drive. Deputies found a 2006 Nissan Altima in a creek bed alongside the roadway.
GAINESVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

No injuries reported after Flowery Branch shop fire

No injuries were reported after a shop fire Monday morning on Spout Springs Road in Flowery Branch. According to a press release from Hall County Fire Rescue, crews responded at about 9:30 a.m. to the fire in the 7000 block of Spout Springs Road. Arriving crews found the shop fully...
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA
accesswdun.com

Woman's body found at Lanier Point Apartments in Gainesville

An investigation is underway Monday morning after the Gainesville Police Department said it found a woman's body at an apartment complex in the city. The agency was notified around 3:00 a.m. about the woman's body in the Lanier Point Apartments at 2460 Spring Road. "Investigators have been working throughout the...
GAINESVILLE, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Teen girl reported missing in East Point, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities in East Point are looking for a missing teen girl. Police said 14-year-old Ronique Shuler was last seen on Washington Road and is known to visit Clayton County. Shuler is described as 5-feet-9-inches tall, weighs 135 pounds, and has brown eyes and black...
EAST POINT, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Fatal shooting investigation underway in Gwinnett County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a fatal shooting in Gwinnett County Sunday evening. According to Gwinnett County police officials, officers responded to a person shot call at the Canopy Glen apartments. When officers arrived on the scene, they located an adult male with a gunshot wound who died from his injuries on the scene.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
WSPA 7News

2 arrested following house search in Oconee Co.

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The execution of a search warrant Thursday morning led to the arrest of two men in Oconee County. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant obtained based on an investigation at a residence on Clearmont Road. During the search, deputies seized quantities of narcotics. A child was also […]
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
WGAU

Attorney General updates gang arrests, indictments in Athens

State Attorney General Chris Carr says Georgia’s gang prosecution unit, now six months in existence, has sought and secured 50 indictments, 11 of them in Athens. The most recent Athens indictment came in the case of Jeffrey Rice, the 26 year-old accused of involvement in shootings last October. One teenager was killed and another wounded on Gaines School Road in Athens.
ATHENS, GA

