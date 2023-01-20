Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous restaurant chain unexpectedly closes multiple Michigan locationsKristen WaltersMichigan State
A Picture Captured an Inexplicable Light Beam on Anniversary of the Death of St. Joseph Shrine's PastorTracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
Men’s Hockey: No. 8 Ohio State earns split in weekend set with No. 6 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 8 Ohio State looks to extend 5-game win streak in weekend set against No. 6 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Unconventional local restaurant opens new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersAnn Arbor, MI
thesuntimesnews.com
Saline Hockey Claims SEC Red Title
The Saline hockey team made it three straight SEC Red titles after beating Jackson 4-2 last week. There was no league champion named in 2020-21 with teams not being able to complete all contests with the return to sports from Covid. Saline remained perfect in the SEC at 10-0 with...
thesuntimesnews.com
Chelsea Bounces Back in Win Over Ypsilanti
The Chelsea boys’ basketball team bounced back from its first loss of the season by taking down Ypsilanti 74-61 Friday night. While the Bulldogs offense was clicking all night, the Bulldogs had no answer for Grizzlies freshman guard Tyrese Rawls, who put up 37 points on the night and kept Ypsilanti in the game almost by himself. Rawls hit seven triples on the night and kept the Bulldogs from pulling away.
thesuntimesnews.com
Chelsea Hockey Makes Quick Work of Bedford
The Chelsea hockey team continued its amazing stretch of games with a 9-0 pasting of Bedford Saturday night. The Bulldogs have not just won seven straight games, but they have dominated in every one of them. During the seven-game streak, the Bulldogs have outscored opponents 61-6 with four of those...
thesuntimesnews.com
Saline Downs Lincoln for Fifth Straight Win
The Saline basketball team continued its hot play of late after taking down Ypsilanti Lincoln 62-49 Friday night for the Hornets fifth straight win. The Hornets have now won seven of eight and improved to 8-3 overall and 3-2 in the SEC Red. Things were close early until Dylan Mesman...
Michigan basketball F Jett Howard suffers injury vs. Minnesota
If you have been following along with the Michigan basketball team so far this season, you are well aware that freshman Jett Howard, has been one of the best players on the team. In fact, Howard has been the Wolverines' go-to player on quite a few occasions this season. Unfortunately, during Sunday's game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Howard suffered an injury that will keep him out for the remainder of the game.
thesuntimesnews.com
Chelsea Wrestlers Second at Comstock Invite
The Chelsea wrestling team continued to power its way through opponents with a strong second-place finish at Comstock’s Friday Night Invitational. The Bulldogs finished with 192 points in the meet won by Portland with 210.5. Hesperia was third with 168.5. Chelsea came away with two weight class champions, three...
thesuntimesnews.com
Swim and Dive Hosts Dexter Invitational
The Dexter swim and dive team hosted five teams at the Dexter Invitational Saturday and had a strong showing. The Invitational is divided into heats between freshmen/sophomores and juniors/seniors and the Dreads had strong finishes in both. The upperclassmen saw the 200-medley relay team of Lucas Greatoex, Grady Wheeler, Matthew...
thesuntimesnews.com
Dexter Girls Bounce Back to Down Skyline
After a pair of tough losses to rivals Saline and Chelsea, the Dexter girls’ basketball team bounced back to take down Ann Arbor Skyline 54-20 Friday night. The Dreadnaught defense held the Eagles to just eight first half points to help Dexter take a commanding 27-8 lead at the half.
thesuntimesnews.com
Saline Swim and Dive Moves to 4-0 in Red
The Saline swim and dive team improved to 4-0 in the SEC Red with a 117-69 win over Dexter Thursday night. The Hornets won eight of 12 events, including sweeps in three. Liam Russell and Diego Valdes, along with Caleb Summers swept the 100 breast with Russell and Valdes swimming state qualifying cuts.
thesuntimesnews.com
Saline Sets Record in Rout of Lincoln
Coming off its worst shooting performance of the season, the Saline girls’ basketball team made a quick turnaround and set a new school record with 14 three-pointers in an 82-39 rout of Ypsilanti Lincoln Friday night. Seven different Hornets hit triples on the night led by Keira Roehm with...
Michigan making notable change to Michigan Stadium
The Michigan Wolverines are making a significant change to Michigan Stadium that was partly driven by some incidents that happened during the most recent football season. Michigan flans to remove roughly 45 seats in order to widen the tunnel from the locker rooms to the field, according to Aaron McMann of MLive. The decision comes... The post Michigan making notable change to Michigan Stadium appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: NCAA Getting Crushed Over The Michigan Investigation
The Michigan football program is currently being investigated by the NCAA. In the investigation, the program is alleged to have committed recruiting practice violations. The allegations include one Level I violation against head coach Jim Harbaugh and multiple Level II Violations. The Level II ...
thesuntimesnews.com
Dreads Struggle Against Skyline
To say the Dexter basketball team had an off-shooting night might be an understatement. The Dexter offense could not get things going at all Friday night as they fell to Ann Arbor Skyline 54-23. The Dreadnaughts hit just four baskets in the first three quarters combined and had ten points...
thesuntimesnews.com
Dexter Wrestling Seventh at Napoleon Invite
The Dexter wrestling team came home with a seventh-place finish out of 17 schools at the Napoleon Invitational Saturday. The Dreadnaughts finished with 78.5 points in the meet won by Laingsburg with 220.5. Matthew Joyce improved to 30-2 on the season by winning the 150-pound weight class. He went 3-0...
Poggi Lands A Pair Of Former Wolverines
After entering the transfer portal earlier this month, both Eyabi Okie and Julius Welschof have committed to play for Biff Poggi in Charlotte.
thesuntimesnews.com
Dexter High School Varsity Dance has Strong Showing Leading into Nationals
The Dexter High School Varsity Dance team finished strong in Sterling Heights Saturday, its final competition, before traveling to Florida for the Universal Dance Association (UDA) Nationals. In Saturday’s UDA Regional competition at Stevenson High School, Dexter Varsity Dancers pit their skills against a host of solid teams from Southview,...
Mid-week snowstorm probably taking aim at Detroit, Ann Arbor, parts of southeast Michigan
A significant weather system is going to move from near the Gulf of Mexico into the southern Great Lakes and Ohio Valley. Far southeast Lower Michigan should be on the northern edge of what we Michiganders would call a heavy snow. At the moment, the storm center looks like it...
1051thebounce.com
People Are Leaving Michigan for This State
I personally think Michigan is a great state. I’ve lived here almost my entire life, and other than the snow and ice in the winter, I can’t find anything wrong with the Great Lakes State. However, one Michigan city has made the list of the “Top 10 Metros...
Detroit News
WDIV anchor Sandra Ali says farewell for new opportunity
Detroit — Longtime weekend night anchor Sandra Ali is calling it a wrap Sunday night at Detroit’s WDIV (Channel 4). Ali, who has worked at the downtown station for more than a decade, said she's moving on to a new opportunity. She declined to say where she's headed next but hinted in her goodbye to viewers on Sunday that she would be on TV again "soon."
Popular Michigan restaurant chain opening another new location in the state
A popular Michigan-based restaurant chain is opening another new location in the state early next month. Read on to learn more. On Monday, February 6, 2023, the popular Michigan-based restaurant chain HopCat will be opening its newest Michigan location in Royal Oak to the public, according to local sources.
