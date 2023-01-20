ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thesuntimesnews.com

Saline Hockey Claims SEC Red Title

The Saline hockey team made it three straight SEC Red titles after beating Jackson 4-2 last week. There was no league champion named in 2020-21 with teams not being able to complete all contests with the return to sports from Covid. Saline remained perfect in the SEC at 10-0 with...
SALINE, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Chelsea Bounces Back in Win Over Ypsilanti

The Chelsea boys’ basketball team bounced back from its first loss of the season by taking down Ypsilanti 74-61 Friday night. While the Bulldogs offense was clicking all night, the Bulldogs had no answer for Grizzlies freshman guard Tyrese Rawls, who put up 37 points on the night and kept Ypsilanti in the game almost by himself. Rawls hit seven triples on the night and kept the Bulldogs from pulling away.
YPSILANTI, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Chelsea Hockey Makes Quick Work of Bedford

The Chelsea hockey team continued its amazing stretch of games with a 9-0 pasting of Bedford Saturday night. The Bulldogs have not just won seven straight games, but they have dominated in every one of them. During the seven-game streak, the Bulldogs have outscored opponents 61-6 with four of those...
CHELSEA, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Saline Downs Lincoln for Fifth Straight Win

The Saline basketball team continued its hot play of late after taking down Ypsilanti Lincoln 62-49 Friday night for the Hornets fifth straight win. The Hornets have now won seven of eight and improved to 8-3 overall and 3-2 in the SEC Red. Things were close early until Dylan Mesman...
SALINE, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Michigan basketball F Jett Howard suffers injury vs. Minnesota

If you have been following along with the Michigan basketball team so far this season, you are well aware that freshman Jett Howard, has been one of the best players on the team. In fact, Howard has been the Wolverines' go-to player on quite a few occasions this season. Unfortunately, during Sunday's game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Howard suffered an injury that will keep him out for the remainder of the game.
ANN ARBOR, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Chelsea Wrestlers Second at Comstock Invite

The Chelsea wrestling team continued to power its way through opponents with a strong second-place finish at Comstock’s Friday Night Invitational. The Bulldogs finished with 192 points in the meet won by Portland with 210.5. Hesperia was third with 168.5. Chelsea came away with two weight class champions, three...
CHELSEA, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Swim and Dive Hosts Dexter Invitational

The Dexter swim and dive team hosted five teams at the Dexter Invitational Saturday and had a strong showing. The Invitational is divided into heats between freshmen/sophomores and juniors/seniors and the Dreads had strong finishes in both. The upperclassmen saw the 200-medley relay team of Lucas Greatoex, Grady Wheeler, Matthew...
DEXTER, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Dexter Girls Bounce Back to Down Skyline

After a pair of tough losses to rivals Saline and Chelsea, the Dexter girls’ basketball team bounced back to take down Ann Arbor Skyline 54-20 Friday night. The Dreadnaught defense held the Eagles to just eight first half points to help Dexter take a commanding 27-8 lead at the half.
DEXTER, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Saline Swim and Dive Moves to 4-0 in Red

The Saline swim and dive team improved to 4-0 in the SEC Red with a 117-69 win over Dexter Thursday night. The Hornets won eight of 12 events, including sweeps in three. Liam Russell and Diego Valdes, along with Caleb Summers swept the 100 breast with Russell and Valdes swimming state qualifying cuts.
SALINE, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Saline Sets Record in Rout of Lincoln

Coming off its worst shooting performance of the season, the Saline girls’ basketball team made a quick turnaround and set a new school record with 14 three-pointers in an 82-39 rout of Ypsilanti Lincoln Friday night. Seven different Hornets hit triples on the night led by Keira Roehm with...
SALINE, MI
Larry Brown Sports

Michigan making notable change to Michigan Stadium

The Michigan Wolverines are making a significant change to Michigan Stadium that was partly driven by some incidents that happened during the most recent football season. Michigan flans to remove roughly 45 seats in order to widen the tunnel from the locker rooms to the field, according to Aaron McMann of MLive. The decision comes... The post Michigan making notable change to Michigan Stadium appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Look: NCAA Getting Crushed Over The Michigan Investigation

The Michigan football program is currently being investigated by the NCAA. In the investigation, the program is alleged to have committed recruiting practice violations. The allegations include one Level I violation against head coach Jim Harbaugh and multiple Level II Violations. The Level II ...
ANN ARBOR, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Dreads Struggle Against Skyline

To say the Dexter basketball team had an off-shooting night might be an understatement. The Dexter offense could not get things going at all Friday night as they fell to Ann Arbor Skyline 54-23. The Dreadnaughts hit just four baskets in the first three quarters combined and had ten points...
DEXTER, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Dexter Wrestling Seventh at Napoleon Invite

The Dexter wrestling team came home with a seventh-place finish out of 17 schools at the Napoleon Invitational Saturday. The Dreadnaughts finished with 78.5 points in the meet won by Laingsburg with 220.5. Matthew Joyce improved to 30-2 on the season by winning the 150-pound weight class. He went 3-0...
DEXTER, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Dexter High School Varsity Dance has Strong Showing Leading into Nationals

The Dexter High School Varsity Dance team finished strong in Sterling Heights Saturday, its final competition, before traveling to Florida for the Universal Dance Association (UDA) Nationals. In Saturday’s UDA Regional competition at Stevenson High School, Dexter Varsity Dancers pit their skills against a host of solid teams from Southview,...
DEXTER, MI
1051thebounce.com

People Are Leaving Michigan for This State

I personally think Michigan is a great state. I’ve lived here almost my entire life, and other than the snow and ice in the winter, I can’t find anything wrong with the Great Lakes State. However, one Michigan city has made the list of the “Top 10 Metros...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

WDIV anchor Sandra Ali says farewell for new opportunity

Detroit — Longtime weekend night anchor Sandra Ali is calling it a wrap Sunday night at Detroit’s WDIV (Channel 4). Ali, who has worked at the downtown station for more than a decade, said she's moving on to a new opportunity. She declined to say where she's headed next but hinted in her goodbye to viewers on Sunday that she would be on TV again "soon."
DETROIT, MI

