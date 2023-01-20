Read full article on original website
Related
1470 WMBD
Russian warship armed with hypersonic missiles to join drills with China, S.Africa
(Reuters) – A Russian warship armed with new-generation hypersonic cruise weapons will participate in joint exercises with the navies of China and South Africa in February, the Russian state agency, TASS, said on Monday. It was the first official mention of the participation by the frigate, “Admiral of the...
1470 WMBD
El Salvador says it has repaid $800 million bond maturing January
SAN SALVADOR (Reuters) – El Salvador has repaid an $800 million bond, Finance Minister Alejandro Zelaya said on Monday, the same day the bond was set to mature, as the Central American country faced pressure to make progress in cutting debt. “We announce that we have today completed payment...
1470 WMBD
India commits to help Sri Lanka on debt in prospective IMF program
(Reuters) – India has committed to help ease the debt burden of its crisis-stricken neighbor Sri Lanka as part of a possible International Monetary Fund-supported program, the IMF said on Monday. “Sri Lanka is engaged with other official bilateral creditors to obtain similar assurances,” an IMF spokesperson said in...
1470 WMBD
Canada settles residential school reparations class action for C$2.8 billion
(Reuters) – Canada has reached an agreement to settle a class-action lawsuit, seeking compensation for the loss of language and culture brought on by Indian residential schools, for C$2.8 billion ($2.09 billion). The settlement builds on the 2021 Gottfriedson Day Scholars settlement, that provided individual compensation to day scholars...
1470 WMBD
Venezuela releases ex-interior minister from prison; he will go to Spain
CARACAS (Reuters) – A Venezuelan court on Saturday released former Interior Minister Miguel Rodriguez Torres from jail after he was imprisoned for nearly five years, allowing him to travel to Spain, relatives of the former official said. The retired army General served as interior minister in 2014 but later...
1470 WMBD
Italy’s foreign minister eyes migration, energy on trip to Cairo
CAIRO (Reuters) – Italy’s Foreign Minister said on Sunday his country saw Egypt as an important partner in stemming irregular migration across the Mediterranean and in bolstering its energy security. Though Egypt has largely prevented departures of migrant boats from its own north coast since 2016, the number...
1470 WMBD
Japan PM Kishida weighs Feb. Ukraine visit and talks with Zelenskiy -Yomiuri
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is considering visiting Kyiv in February and holding talks with Ukraine’s President Volodomyr Zelenskiy, the Yomiuri newspaper said, citing Japanese government sources. As chair of the Group of Seven (G7) leading economies this year, Japan wants to show it intends...
Comments / 0