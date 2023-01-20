Read full article on original website
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.
The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
Georgia 15-year-old shoots father dead after seeing him abuse his mother for nine years
A teenager who allegedly admitted he killed his abusive father is being charged as an adult. 15-year-old Tucker Gales was put behind bars for the murder of his father Wesley Jordan Gales, 66.
'Doomsday' Cult Mom Lori Vallow Bizarrely Smirks In Court After Suffering Blow Ahead Of Triple Murder Trial
Until a murder trial do them part. An Idaho judge flat-out denied a request by “Doomsday Cult Mom” Lori Vallow to hold a 30-minute defense strategy pow-wow with her co-defendant husband, Chad Daybell, ahead of their sensational triple murder trial, RadarOnline.com has learned.The couple will be facing their own doomsday court trial for the September 2019 murder of Vallow’s two children, Joshua J.J. Vallow, 7, and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, and the death of Daybell’s wife, Tammy, 49, in October 2019.The couple, who married two weeks after Tammy’s death, earned national fame when they jetted off to Hawaii after the children...
30 years ago, this mafia boss dissolved a 12-year-old's body in acid; he was just arrested seeking cancer treatment
In 1993, he organized bomb “attacks in Florence, Rome and Milan that killed 10 people.” In the same year, he kidnapped a 12-year-old boy, held him hostage for two years before having him strangled and his body dissolved in acid. Matteo Messina Denaro, also known as Diabolik" and "'U Siccu" (The Skinny One) had been on the run from Italian authorities for the last 30 years.
After being thrown out of a moving car by his father when he was 10 years old, this dad faces his fear of abandonment
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. “I was only 10 years old. My dad got so upset because of something I said and he threw me out of the moving car. He left me on the side of the road and drove off. My mom was there and could not say anything or else she would be beaten. I had no idea where I was and was completely disoriented. To date, I can’t really recall how I eventually made it home. That part of my memory is completely gone.”
Parents Refuse to Abort Severely Deformed Baby, Two Years Later He's a Thriving, Happy Child
When Sarah Heller and her partner Chris Eidam discovered that their unborn child, Brody, had a severe lip and cleft palate, they were faced with a difficult decision. Despite the potential challenges, they refused to consider abortion and decided to welcome their son into the world. Two years later, Brody is a happy and healthy little boy, and his parents couldn't be more proud of him.
A young woman is pregnant by her sister's husband when her sister just had a new baby and she was in her home to help
**This is a true story as told to me by a close relative, used with permission**. Sometimes tradition hurts instead of heal. In my part of the world, it is the cultural norm to provide care for a new mother and her baby. Once the baby arrives, another belief is that you can never take the baby out in public until after the first nine days.
In 2017, a 15-year-old girl snuck out to meet a man and never came back. Then, her parents made a shocking discovery.
15-year-old Sophie Reeder was born to Patrick Reeder and Nicole Twist, who divorced when she was two. Loved ones described Sophie as an introvert who liked all types of music and mostly kept to herself.
Texas Man Allegedly Kicks Down Door, Shoots Ex-Girl While She's Lying to His 4-Year-Old Daughter, Killing Her
A Texas man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend while she slept close to her 4-year-old daughter was apprehended by authorities earlier this week and is now being held on capital murder charges.
