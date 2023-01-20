ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cenlanow.com

Baton Rouge grandmother celebrating 105th birthday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge grandmother who will be celebrating her 105th birthday shares her key to a long life. Ann Gray of Baton Rouge has witnessed some of the biggest moments in American history including the first pandemic, the moon landing and the civil rights movement. The mother of six children had a long nursing career before retiring.
BATON ROUGE, LA
cenlanow.com

Man dies following house fire in Washington

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) A Washington house fire resulted in the death of a 64-year-old man, according to the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office. It happened just before 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, in the 600 block of Pointe Verde. Firefighters located the body of a male victim...
SAINT LANDRY PARISH, LA
cenlanow.com

Former Louisiana health clinic CEO sentenced for $1.8 million Medicaid fraud scheme

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – The former CEO of a Louisiana health clinic has been sentenced to over six years in prison for defrauding the Louisiana Medicaid Program. Victor Clark Kirk, 73, of Baton Rouge, was sentenced to 82 months in federal prison and three years of supervised release following his convictions for conspiracy to commit health care fraud and health care fraud, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Middle District of Louisiana.
BATON ROUGE, LA
cenlanow.com

Homicide investigation underway in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Lafayette Police Department is on the scene of a homicide, according to the Lafayette Police Department (LPD). LPD said that around 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 22, LPD responded to the 100 block of Railroad St. in reference to shots fired. After responding to the...
LAFAYETTE, LA
cenlanow.com

Man accused of setting ex-girlfriend’s home on fire to be held without bond

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRRPOUD) — A Baton Rouge judge has denied bond for a man accused of setting his ex-girlfriend’s house on fire. The arson happened on Saturday, Jan. 14 in the 9400 block of Southmoor Drive. Christian King, 30, was arrested and booked into the EBR Parish Prison on charges of violation of protective orders, simple criminal damage to property and simple arson.
BATON ROUGE, LA
cenlanow.com

Possible explosive device found in St. Mary Parish

ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – An unknown possible explosive device was found in St. Mary Parish Saturday morning, according to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office (SMPSO). SMPSO said that around 11:10 a.m. on Jan. 21, deputies and the Amelia Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to a...
SAINT MARY PARISH, LA
cenlanow.com

Bomb squad called after Amelia threat; object placed under porch was an egg

AMELIA, La. (KLFY) — An Amelia homeowner was sent a video threat on Saturday that depicted a person placing an object under the homeowner’s porch. Authorities including the Lousiana State Police Bomb Squad found the object in question was an egg. At approximately 11:08 a.m. Saturday, St. Mary...
AMELIA, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy