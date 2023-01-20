ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man dies after being struck by car in Destin: OCSO

DESTIN, Fla. – A man is dead after he was reportedly struck by a car on Highway 98 in Destin. A pedestrian walking north across Highway 98 near Vinings Way Boulevard in Destin was reportedly struck by a car and killed Thursday night shortly after 6:30 p.m., the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) said.
DESTIN, FL
WEAR

Deputies: Pensacola man tells deputies he's armed after attempted arrest

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man who told Escambia County deputies he was armed when they showed up to a home on Little Creek Drive was arrested Monday afternoon. 53-year-old Craig Bryant, of Pensacola, was arrested outside of a home after deputies responded to the 1400 block of Little Creek Drive in response to a domestic violence injunction violation.
PENSACOLA, FL
WMBB

Local man killed in Panama City Beach car crash

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A 68-year-old Panama City Beach man is dead after two vehicles collided on Back Beach Road late Saturday night. According to Panama City Beach police, a Smart ForTwo was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of Panama City Beach Parkway with no headlights on. Police said the Smart car […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WEAR

Walton County deputies searching for burglary suspect

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- Walton County deputies are searching for a burglary suspect Monday afternoon. Deputies are searching the area of State Highway 81 and County Highway 183 S in Red Bay for 19-year-old Kanyon Ronk. The Walton County Sheriff's Office says Ronk was last seen wearing a camo jacket,...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Florida child found with rotting teeth, woman charged with neglect

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — When a child lost consciousness on a ride at OWA in Foley, that was the last straw for a man who finally reported egregious alleged neglect to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. A Cantonment woman, tasked with caring for the child, is now in jail. 45-year-old Sabrina Dawn Neufeldt was […]
FOLEY, AL
WEAR

Escambia County deputies searching for missing 40-year-old woman

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies are looking for a missing and endangered 40-year-old woman. Deputies say Crystal Latrice Lawson was last seen on Saturday around 11 p.m. in the 4500 block of Creekmore Dr. She is 5’6" and 120 lbs. She was last seen wearing black jeans...
WKRG News 5

Florida woman calls 911 on I-10, man charged with kidnapping

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Officers with the Crestview Police Department took 30-year-old Antonio Carlton Tyus into custody Monday morning on battery and kidnapping charges. Police assisted Walton County Sheriff’s Office after a woman called 911 from Interstate 10, according to the CPD arrest report. CPD said the scene started on PJ Adams Pkwy and S. […]
CRESTVIEW, FL
WEAR

78-year-old woman's dream comes true with Cantonment restaurant

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 78-year-old woman is seeing her lifelong dream become a reality by opening a restaurant in Cantonment. Hattie McGary said when a building on Louis Street came available, she knew it was the right time to get it. She wants to offer a place in Cantonment for people to be able to enjoy home-cooked barbeque.
CANTONMENT, FL
WJHG-TV

One killed in crash in Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City woman was killed in a single-car crash, according to Florida Highway Patrol troopers. Troopers said the woman was driving north on U.S. Highway 231. They report the car drifted into a ditch, causing the car to flip over. Authorities said the woman...
BAY COUNTY, FL
niceville.com

Crestview woman charged with vehicular homicide, DUI manslaughter

CRESTVIEW, Fla. – A Crestview woman has been arrested and charged with vehicular homicide and DUI manslaughter in connection with a traffic crash that left a Fort Walton Beach man dead, the Crestview Police Department (CPD) has announced. The CPD said it has arrested Ellie Mae Ainsworth, 55, of...
CRESTVIEW, FL

