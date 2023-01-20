ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 78-year-old woman is seeing her lifelong dream become a reality by opening a restaurant in Cantonment. Hattie McGary said when a building on Louis Street came available, she knew it was the right time to get it. She wants to offer a place in Cantonment for people to be able to enjoy home-cooked barbeque.

CANTONMENT, FL ・ 13 HOURS AGO