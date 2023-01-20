Read full article on original website
WEAR
Bicyclist hospitalized after crash on W Michigan Ave. in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A bicyclist was hospitalized after a crash in Escambia County Monday morning. It happened around 8:10 a.m. at the intersection of W. Michigan Avenue and South Gulf Manor. The county says a bicyclist crashed with a vehicle. No further details were released. An investigation is ongoing.
niceville.com
Man dies after being struck by car in Destin: OCSO
DESTIN, Fla. – A man is dead after he was reportedly struck by a car on Highway 98 in Destin. A pedestrian walking north across Highway 98 near Vinings Way Boulevard in Destin was reportedly struck by a car and killed Thursday night shortly after 6:30 p.m., the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) said.
WJHG-TV
Minor injuries for students, bus driver in crash involving a Bay District School bus
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A bus driver and seven students have minor injuries after a Bay District School bus was involved in a crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers tell us the crash happened on State Road 20 Monday morning in Bay County. Bay District Schools Director...
WEAR
Deputies: Pensacola man tells deputies he's armed after attempted arrest
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man who told Escambia County deputies he was armed when they showed up to a home on Little Creek Drive was arrested Monday afternoon. 53-year-old Craig Bryant, of Pensacola, was arrested outside of a home after deputies responded to the 1400 block of Little Creek Drive in response to a domestic violence injunction violation.
WEAR
Man taken to hospital after hitting tree, vehicle catching fire on I-10 in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Milton man was taken to the hospital Sunday morning after his truck caught fire following a crash in Escambia County. The accident happened around 10:10 a.m. on I-10 near mile marker seven, just east of the Pine Forest Road exit. According to Florida Highway Patrol,...
Local man killed in Panama City Beach car crash
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A 68-year-old Panama City Beach man is dead after two vehicles collided on Back Beach Road late Saturday night. According to Panama City Beach police, a Smart ForTwo was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of Panama City Beach Parkway with no headlights on. Police said the Smart car […]
WEAR
Deputies investigating 5th inmate death at Okaloosa County jail in past 6 months
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies are investigating an inmate death at the Okaloosa County jail over the weekend. This marks the fifth inmate death at the jail in the past six months, according to the county. The county says it "cannot release the nature of their deaths at this time"...
WEAR
Walton County deputies searching for burglary suspect
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- Walton County deputies are searching for a burglary suspect Monday afternoon. Deputies are searching the area of State Highway 81 and County Highway 183 S in Red Bay for 19-year-old Kanyon Ronk. The Walton County Sheriff's Office says Ronk was last seen wearing a camo jacket,...
Pensacola contractor charged, allegedly took $20K, ‘trashed’ victim’s home
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was charged with larceny of a person older than 65, after allegedly taking money as a contractor and leaving the victim’s home “trashed,” according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Robert Stromas, 38, was charged with two counts of falsely identifying as a contractor and larceny of […]
WEAR
Driver reportedly flees accident after striking power pole on Gulf Breeze Parkway
GULF BREEZE, Fla. -- Midway Fire District responded to a single vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Gulf Breeze. According to the fire department, the accident took place at the intersection of Gulf Breeze Parkway and Gondolier Blvd. around 4:20 a.m. Firefighters say the accident involved a full-size G.M. pickup...
Florida child found with rotting teeth, woman charged with neglect
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — When a child lost consciousness on a ride at OWA in Foley, that was the last straw for a man who finally reported egregious alleged neglect to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. A Cantonment woman, tasked with caring for the child, is now in jail. 45-year-old Sabrina Dawn Neufeldt was […]
WEAR
Escambia County deputies searching for missing 40-year-old woman
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies are looking for a missing and endangered 40-year-old woman. Deputies say Crystal Latrice Lawson was last seen on Saturday around 11 p.m. in the 4500 block of Creekmore Dr. She is 5’6" and 120 lbs. She was last seen wearing black jeans...
Florida woman calls 911 on I-10, man charged with kidnapping
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Officers with the Crestview Police Department took 30-year-old Antonio Carlton Tyus into custody Monday morning on battery and kidnapping charges. Police assisted Walton County Sheriff’s Office after a woman called 911 from Interstate 10, according to the CPD arrest report. CPD said the scene started on PJ Adams Pkwy and S. […]
WEAR
$20,000 raised during Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office Corporal Ray Hamilton fish fry
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A charity fish fry in honor of fallen Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office Corporal Ray Hamilton raised around $20,000 this weekend. The event, organized by Dewey Destin Seafood Resturant, was held Sunday at the Northwest Florida Fairgrounds. The sheriff's office says roughly 1,500 people showed up. The...
WEAR
78-year-old woman's dream comes true with Cantonment restaurant
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 78-year-old woman is seeing her lifelong dream become a reality by opening a restaurant in Cantonment. Hattie McGary said when a building on Louis Street came available, she knew it was the right time to get it. She wants to offer a place in Cantonment for people to be able to enjoy home-cooked barbeque.
WEAR
Deputies: Man stabbed multiple times at CEFCO gas station in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- An investigation is underway after a man was stabbed at a gas station in Escambia County early Sunday morning. Escambia County deputies say a man was stabbed at the new CEFCO gas station on Fairfield Drive and N Pace Boulevard just after 1 a.m. Deputies say...
WEAR
Pensacola Police looking for woman who stole purse from Joe Patti's Seafood
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Police are looking for a theft suspect who allegedly stole a woman's purse at Joe Patti's Seafood in Pensacola on Thursday. Joe Patti's Seafood is located on B Street. "The victim mistakenly left her purse in the parking lot," Pensacola Police say in a release. "The suspect...
WJHG-TV
One killed in crash in Bay County
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City woman was killed in a single-car crash, according to Florida Highway Patrol troopers. Troopers said the woman was driving north on U.S. Highway 231. They report the car drifted into a ditch, causing the car to flip over. Authorities said the woman...
niceville.com
Crestview woman charged with vehicular homicide, DUI manslaughter
CRESTVIEW, Fla. – A Crestview woman has been arrested and charged with vehicular homicide and DUI manslaughter in connection with a traffic crash that left a Fort Walton Beach man dead, the Crestview Police Department (CPD) has announced. The CPD said it has arrested Ellie Mae Ainsworth, 55, of...
WEAR
'Charity Fish Fry' honors fallen Okaloosa County Corporal Ray Hamilton
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The community came together Sunday to support the family of fallen Okaloosa County Corporal Ray Hamilton at the "Charity Fish Fry." All of the proceeds from the event were raised to benefit the family of Corporal Hamilton through the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Star Charity. The food...
