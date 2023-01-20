LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — According to the North Little Rock Police Department, comparitively there have been more homicides this year than last year around this time. NLRPD said as of January 23rd at 10:48 am, there were four homicides recorded for the city for the 2023 year and zero for the same time last year.

