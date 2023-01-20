Read full article on original website
Related
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville bakery calls rising egg prices ‘very painful’
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Egg prices are soaring in grocery stores, leaving some bakery owners exhausted. “It’s been very painful, and we don’t want to compromise our quality with any substitutions,” Aileen Magnotto said. Magnotto owns Great Harvest Bread Co. in Charlottesville. “It was just a few...
NBC 29 News
UVA art exhibit offering supportive space to undocumented people
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Ruffin Gallery at the University of Virginia is hosting the Aesthetics of Undocumentedness exhibit, a collection of works from artists who are or were undocumented. Federico Cuatlacuatl is one of the artist shown in this exhibit. He was a former DACA recipient. “A lot of...
Runner: Virginia hosting USATF cross country championships 'means a lot'
Some of the nation’s best runners traveled to Hanover County for the 2023 USA Track and Field (USTAF) National Cross Country Championships.
NBC 29 News
Developer offering tours of newest addition to Southwood neighborhood
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Members of the Charlottesville community and beyond are taking a tour of the area’s newest living space. Atlantic Builders had a pre-sales event for its different three-level town home collection at Southwood Sunday, January 22. The location is near Fifth Street Shopping Center. The company...
‘Please, please, please help us’: Passport appointments skyrocket in Virginia as more people return to travel
Passport appointments are either getting canceled or are becoming scarce as offices across Virginia are becoming overwhelmed.
Three Virginia theaters among 39 Regal Cinemas that will shut down beginning in February
Regal theaters will begin to be closed in February. WDBJ 7 is reporting that a trickle-down effect on the economy that began with Covid-19 has led to Regal Cinema deciding to close at least 39 movie theaters and two are in Virginia. Over 500 theaters will remain open and the closings will begin in February. This move is expected to save 22 million annually and comes 4 months after Cineworld LLC filed bankruptcy.
NBC 29 News
JMU professor gives tip on conserving energy and saving money in winter
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - So far this winter, we have seen temperatures ranging from below-freezing to around 60 degrees. A professor of integrated science at James Madison University who studies heating, ventilating, and air conditioning says despite the dramatic changes, there are ways homeowners can cut down energy consumption. “Cracks...
arlingtonmagazine.com
Stressed Out? Let These Resorts Give You the Spa Treatment
I’ve reached the age where I’ve seen enough fancy hotels that it takes a lot to impress me. Keswick Hall is something special. My visit to the resort near Charlottesville was a long time coming. I first heard about it in the ’90s from a friend’s well-to-do parents, who’d often snag a room there when visiting their daughter at UVA, and promised myself I would check it out one day.
NBC 29 News
Gas prices going up in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Gas prices in Virginia have gone up about $0.18 per gallon in the last week to an average of $3.34 a gallon. AAA says prices in the commonwealth are $0.39 per gallon higher than a month ago. It also says what you’d pay in Charlottesville is a little about the state average of $3.42.
NBC 29 News
North Fork Discovery Park getting $3M to help speed up business growth in Albemarle
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - North Fork Discovery Park in Albemarle County is getting $3 million to continue its work. Funding is coming from the Business Ready Sites Program grant, in collaboration with the UVA Foundation. They’re putting that money into 31 acres of land to be used to benefit businesses.
q101online.com
Gas prices heading back up
Prices at Virginia pumps are on the rise. Triple-A reports the average resident of the commonwealth is paying around 3-29 per gallon for gas. This time last week, regular gas hovered around 3-16. People in southeast Virginia are seeing the cheapest prices. A ten-cent pricing swing is present in Harrisonburg,...
NBC 29 News
Louisa County using $11M grant to develop Shannon Hill Regional Business Park
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Louisa County is getting a big chunk of money to develop Shannon Hill Regional Business Park. The county received a grant of a little more than $11.5 million to get the land ready for use. The lot is about 700 acres and will become the home to incoming businesses.
NBC 29 News
Blustery Breeze, Tracking Next Wintry Mix and Rainfall
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Brisk northwest winds on this Monday into Monday night. Ushering in cooler and drier conditions for the overnight. Dry and pleasant Tuesday. Along with less wind. Tracking the progress of the next southern storm system due in on Wednesday. The center of the Low-Pressure area will...
Virginia residents reject massive solar farm plan for third time over environmental concerns
A northern Virginia county moved closer to denying a third application for a large solar farm, citing concerns over environmental and agriculture impacts.
Virginia Business
Report: Capital One cuts 1,100 jobs
According to a report Friday in Bloomberg, McLean-based Capital One Financial Corp. eliminated more than 1,100 technology positions this week. The McLean-based Fortune 500 banking company confirmed in a statement that it has cut jobs but declined to disclose how many and where. “These associates are located throughout our footprint,”...
Inside Nova
State legislation would block PW Digital Gateway
Two Northern Virginia legislators want the General Assembly to block approval of the controversial PW Digital Gateway. Del. Danica Roem, D-Prince William, and Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax, filed several bills targeting the proposal, one of which would directly block the Board of County Supervisors from approving it. The project, 27.6...
NBC 29 News
Waynesboro vigil calls for more affordable housing
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - Thousands of families around Virginia struggle to afford a place to live. Community members and organizations - Virginia Organizing, Embrace Community Center, and the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship -gathered for a vigil in Waynesboro Sunday, January 22, as way to bring awareness to this housing crisis. “We...
wfxrtv.com
First confirmed commercial case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in Virginia
The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) has reported the first confirmed case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in a commercial turkey operation in Rockingham County. First confirmed commercial case of Highly Pathogenic …. The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) has reported the first...
WHSV
COVID-19 still lingering since first U.S. case three years ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -Three years have past since the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in the United States. Virginia has come a long way, but Central Shenandoah Health District says there has still never been a time that the curve was completely flattened. Coronavirus is nowhere near gone with most...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville officially adopts Climate Action Plan
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s first Climate Action Plan is now officially adopted. The plan is divided into sectors, which will help the city take action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. It also goes into transportation, nature-based solutions, and community involvement. “Policy changes and programs that help make the...
