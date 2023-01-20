ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Two men were sentenced to several years in prison for their role in an armed carjacking at the Rosedale Center last February.Leon Kismit Bell, 49, and Jack Mitchell Piche, 23, both pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting carjacking.Bell was sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release. Piche was sentenced to just over three years in prison followed by three years of supervised release.According to court documents, Piche and Bell intentionally took a car by means of force from a woman in the parking lot of the Rosedale Center in Roseville. According to the...

ROSEVILLE, MN ・ 1 HOUR AGO