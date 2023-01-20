ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westland Daily

A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.

The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
JUSTIN, TX
Pete Lakeman

30 years ago, this mafia boss dissolved a 12-year-old's body in acid; he was just arrested seeking cancer treatment

In 1993, he organized bomb “attacks in Florence, Rome and Milan that killed 10 people.” In the same year, he kidnapped a 12-year-old boy, held him hostage for two years before having him strangled and his body dissolved in acid. Matteo Messina Denaro, also known as Diabolik" and "'U Siccu" (The Skinny One) had been on the run from Italian authorities for the last 30 years.
CBS Minnesota

2 men sentenced to several years in prison for mall carjacking

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Two men were sentenced to several years in prison for their role in an armed carjacking at the Rosedale Center last February.Leon Kismit Bell, 49, and Jack Mitchell Piche, 23, both pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting carjacking.Bell was sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release. Piche was sentenced to just over three years in prison followed by three years of supervised release.According to court documents, Piche and Bell intentionally took a car by means of force from a woman in the parking lot of the Rosedale Center in Roseville. According to the...
ROSEVILLE, MN

