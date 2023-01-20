Read full article on original website
Kait 8
Police: Jonesboro woman ‘accidentally’ shot herself
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A Jonesboro woman who showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg ‘accidentally’ shot herself, according to police. The department said a woman showed up at the hospital Monday afternoon with a gunshot wound. She originally told police she was shot in a drive-by shooting in the area of Vine Street and Monroe Avenue, near the MicroSociety Elementary School.
Kait 8
City urges to conserve water during well upgrades
BLACK ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Black Rock will be making upgrades to the city well on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The City of Black Rock announced the upgrade on Monday on social media. With this upgrade, the city does not anticipate a loss of water but asks everyone...
KATV
Greene County inmate's family protests on Saturday as they seek answers to his death
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The family of Marshall Price, a Greene County inmate who died violently under unknown circumstances only weeks into his 10-year sentence, is still searching for information concerning the manner of his death. The family protested on Saturday, Jan. 22 outside the Greene County Detention Center...
Kait 8
50th anniversary of landmark decision brings out protestors
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Protesters lined up on Main Street in Jonesboro Sunday, Jan. 22 to support a cause several states away. Supporters in Jonesboro joined an effort to support pro-choice rights in Wisconsin. The protest in Wisconsin wants to convince voters to oust a conservative majority in the state supreme court election and repeal an 1849 law that went into effect when Roe vs. Wade fell in 2022.
Kait 8
Community organizing support after woman is denied formula for feeding tube
CHEROKEE VILLAGE, Ark. (KAIT) - A woman in Northeast Arkansas is scrambling to feed herself after her insurance company decided against covering the adult formula she receives through a feeding tube. Kim Strano was diagnosed with cancer in June 2022. That’s when things went downhill. “I was walking five...
Kait 8
School bus crash in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Police and emergency crews responded to a crash Monday morning involving a school bus. A spokesperson for the Arkansas Department of Transportation told Region 8 News the crash was located on Highway 135 near Oak Grove Heights in Greene County. ArDOT reported the crash occurred...
Kait 8
Parents concerned about lack of communication after nearby gunshot
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Parents are concerned about the lack of communication after a firearm was shot just two blocks from MicroSociety Elementary School and locals are thankful there were no children around. A Jonesboro woman showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg and...
jonesbororadiogroup.com
Best of Northeast Arkansas 2023 Nominations Are Open!
Northeast Arkansas is a unique place. We live, shop, eat, and play in America’s heartland, and we wouldn’t have it any other way. The Jonesboro Radio Group is bringing back the Best of Northeast Arkansas presented by Pak Mail Super Center, Jonesboro’s shipping and printing headquarters, to engage the community in celebrating the places, restaurants and local businesses we love.
Kait 8
Championship games set in 100th Lawrence County Tournament
IMBODEN, Ark. (KAIT) - One of the oldest high school basketball tournaments around will have a centennial celebration. The 100th Lawrence County Tournament tipped off Saturday at Sloan-Hendrix. The Greyhounds, Hoxie, Walnut Ridge, and Hillcrest are in the field. Boys and girls champions will be crowned in 5th grade, 6th grade, 7th grade, junior high, & senior high. Championship games are scheduled for January 27th and January 28th.
Kait 8
A family continues to wait for answers
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) -The family of Marshall Price is still searching for answers to his death and held a protest outside the Greene County Detention Center in Paragould on Saturday. Marshall Price was incarcerated there and was sentenced to 10 years in prison in November 2022. Online records show he...
Kait 8
Fulton County man dies following prison fight
PINE BLUFF, Ark. (KAIT) - A Fulton County man died recently of injuries he sustained in a prison fight. The Arkansas Department of Corrections said 29-year-old Timothy Hedrick died Saturday, Jan. 14, at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Medical Center in Little Rock. According to the news release,...
Kait 8
Izzy Higginbottom has 12 pts, A-State women’s basketball falls to Louisiana in overtime
What would have been a potential game-winning shot in the final six seconds of overtime rimmed out for the Arkansas State women’s basketball team, which dropped a 49-48 decision to Louisiana Saturday afternoon inside the Cajundome. A-State (6-13, 1-7 SBC) battled back from a double-digit halftime deficit to tie...
Kait 8
Emergency crews respond to house fire
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Multiple fire crews responded to a house fire Sunday evening. The fire happened Sunday, Jan. 22 on Craighead County Road 113, according to emergency responders. There is no word on if anyone was in the home at the time of the fire. This story is...
Kait 8
One person hurt in shooting
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Jonesboro police were at the scene of a shooting on Thursday evening. Officers confirmed one person was hurt and taken to the hospital from that shooting on Self Circle after 8 p.m., Jan. 19. A search for a suspect is underway, according to JPD. Region...
Arkansas asks people to avoid eating fish from Bull Shoals and Norfolk Lake
NORTHERN ARKANSAS — The Arkansas Department of Health has issued an advisory asking people to avoid eating fish from Bull Shoals Lake and Norfolk Lake. Bull Shoals Lake stretches across Marion, Baxter and Boone counties. Norfolk Lake is in Baxter and Fulton counties. According to a press release, walleye from both lakes were tested and […]
Kait 8
School district prepares for winter weather
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Batesville School District prepares for winter weather as a winter system nears the school. The first concern is the roads, as a state of choice school, the district has many students that live far away. “We have students from Newport sometimes, Concord, sometimes we have...
Kait 8
Covid upticks in Craighead County
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A contagious variant of Covid could be the culprit of a spike in Craighead County. According to the Arkansas Department of Health website, Craighead County is one of the counties with the most new cases with a total of 201. Dr. Tasha Starks, of Physician Marketing...
Kait 8
Air Tag helps find stolen vehicle
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A stolen car in Paragould was able to be located thanks to an Air Tag with GPS tracking. On Jan. 19, Paragould Police Officers were called about a stolen vehicle. The victim told police that their vehicle, wallet, and phone were all stolen. According to the...
Kait 8
Woman speaks out after being attacked in home
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - An attack one woman wishes was a dream. Judy Perrin said the day started like a normal Monday, but as night fell, it turned quickly. “Someone woke me up in a deep sleep and pistol-whipped me,” she said. Perrin has lived in her home in...
Kait 8
Family speaks out after mother of 13 was fatally hit by a truck
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - East Johnson Avenue is one of the most traveled roads in Jonesboro. On Sunday, Jan. 15, Carol Mucherson was attempting to cross the crosswalk near the intersection of East Johnson Avenue and State Street when she was hit by a pickup truck, leaving her with multiple life-threatening injuries.
