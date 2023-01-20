ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Yardbarker

Giants had big issue with Philadelphia hotel before playoff game

The New York Giants’ day got off to a rough start Saturday thanks to a pretty significant issue with their team hotel. The Giants, staying in Philadelphia for Saturday’s divisional-round game against the Eagles, found themselves without running water, according to those on the scene. Thanks to a busted pipe, Giants players were unable to shower.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New York Post

Giants legend Eli Manning booed mercilessly by Eagles fans on videoboard

PHILADELPHIA – Even three years into retirement, Eli Manning gets booed at Lincoln Financial Field. During a break in the first-half action Saturday night, the Eagles went to a live shot of the former Giants quarterback watching the game in a seat next to one of his daughters. The crowd immediately booed. The joke got a good laugh from the fans, including former Eagles great Malcolm Jenkins, who was still chuckling when the camera panned from Manning to Jenkins. The noise turned to cheers for Jenkins and then for Brent Celek, a fellow former Eagle. The cameras went back to Manning once more...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New York Post

Meet the Philadelphia Eagles WAGs ahead of playoff clash with Giants

Before the Giants and Eagles clash on Saturday night in a NFC Divisional Round showdown at Lincoln Financial Field, get to know Philadelphia’s biggest supporters, who will be cheering on the conference’s top-seeded team. Leah Covey, wife of wide receiver Britain Covey Britain Covey and his wife, Leah Covey, will celebrate their third wedding anniversary later this month.  The Eagles wideout previously shared that he used to “stalk” Leah’s profile while he was a freshman at Utah and she was a sophomore. Covey proposed in October 2019.  Then, in September, the couple announced that they are expecting a baby boy in March. “Lots of big things happening for us this year!” Leah wrote...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Fans show up at 6 a.m. to tailgate for Eagles-Giants playoff game

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It feels like the whole city is shaded green ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles' playoff matchup against the New York Giants.The skyline and plenty of city buildings were decked out in green, even the Philadelphia Family Court building. Bakeries are selling green bread. The team's playoff hype video is getting traction. In households with both Eagles and Giants fans, it's probably getting a little tense.Greg Matza from Northeast Philadelphia was getting antsy too.We found Greg, from Northeast Philadelphia, in a group of fans who just wanted to get down to the stadium early. They were feeling the anticipation."I...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

N.J. runners hold Eagles rally run from Camden to the Linc

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A group of runners from Haddonfield, New Jersey kicked off Saturday's game day by running from the Garden State all the way to the Linc. About 50 runners from Run 856 gathered in Camden.Their journey took them across the Ben Franklin Bridge and into Old City before making their way south to the Linc."This is our Eagles Rally Run that we been doing for the last five years when they made the playoffs," Paul Lapinson said. "In fact, still wearing the same jersey from the Super Bowl year."The group's playoff game day runs have become a regular tradition bringing the bird positive energy and showing off their team spirit.Members of Run 856 are confident the birds will not only win but make it all the way to the Super Bowl.
CAMDEN, NJ
CBS Philly

Eagles fans believe in home-field advantage over 49ers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – There's just one thing standing between the Eagles and a trip to the Super Bowl: The San Francisco 49ers! They took the win over the Cowboys Sunday night.In the last play of the game, quarterback Dak Prescott tried to pass to wide receiver Kavontae Turpin but the 9ers took number 9 down securing their spot in Sunday's championship game.In the City of Brotherly Love, everyone is talking about the Birds preparing to take on the 49ers this Sunday at the Linc, the top two seeds in the NFC.This comes after Saturday's blowout against the New York Giants....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Eagles advance to NFC Championship after 38-7 win against Giants

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- You can't beat a playoff game on a Saturday night in Philly and this city has been on fire. There's been a lot of cooking, a lot of chanting and a lot of confidence.The Birds came out strong and these fans have loved every minute of it."E-A-G-L-E-S Eagles!"It's game day in South Philadelphia."These Eagles are amazing like I don't even know what to say," Brittany Graziano said. "Jalen Hurts is killing it."Eagles fans love a good tailgate.And the die-hards like Desmond Warren started showing up early Saturday morning."We bleed green that's what we do out here, very...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Eagles fans buy lacrosse tickets in order to tailgate early before Divisional Round win over Giants

The Philadelphia Eagles clobbered the New York Giants in the nightcap of Saturday's NFC Divisional Round action, 38-7 and while the party was on after the game, it also got started before kickoff -- and in some parts of the Lincoln Financial Field parking lots, much earlier. Since the game didn't kickoff until 8:15 p.m. ET, parking lots for the game weren't slated to open until 4 p.m. However, Eagles fans found a clever way to beat the system.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
