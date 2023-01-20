PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A group of runners from Haddonfield, New Jersey kicked off Saturday's game day by running from the Garden State all the way to the Linc. About 50 runners from Run 856 gathered in Camden.Their journey took them across the Ben Franklin Bridge and into Old City before making their way south to the Linc."This is our Eagles Rally Run that we been doing for the last five years when they made the playoffs," Paul Lapinson said. "In fact, still wearing the same jersey from the Super Bowl year."The group's playoff game day runs have become a regular tradition bringing the bird positive energy and showing off their team spirit.Members of Run 856 are confident the birds will not only win but make it all the way to the Super Bowl.

CAMDEN, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO