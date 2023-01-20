Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Hidden Gem Restaurant in Delaware Always Has a Line Out the DoorTravel MavenWilmington, DE
Verity Beck: Daughter accused of murdering and dismembering her parents for no apparent motiveLavinia ThompsonMontgomery County, PA
DOJ Finds 4th Set of Top-Secret Docs During Delaware Search – AFTER Biden Attorneys Allegedly Conducted SeveralThe Veracity Report - Pennsylvania EditionWilmington, DE
49ers vs Eagles NFC Championship Preview, Odds and TicketsFlurrySportsPhiladelphia, PA
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Pennsylvania?Ted RiversPennsylvania State
Related
Odell Beckham Jr. incurs wrath of Eagles fans during blowout win over Giants
Once a Giant, always a Giant. Former New York wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. didn’t make himself any friends Saturday in the City of Brotherly Love. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Before the NFC Divisional Playoff Game between the Giants and Eagles, Beckham shared his thoughts...
Yardbarker
Giants had big issue with Philadelphia hotel before playoff game
The New York Giants’ day got off to a rough start Saturday thanks to a pretty significant issue with their team hotel. The Giants, staying in Philadelphia for Saturday’s divisional-round game against the Eagles, found themselves without running water, according to those on the scene. Thanks to a busted pipe, Giants players were unable to shower.
Giants legend Eli Manning booed mercilessly by Eagles fans on videoboard
PHILADELPHIA – Even three years into retirement, Eli Manning gets booed at Lincoln Financial Field. During a break in the first-half action Saturday night, the Eagles went to a live shot of the former Giants quarterback watching the game in a seat next to one of his daughters. The crowd immediately booed. The joke got a good laugh from the fans, including former Eagles great Malcolm Jenkins, who was still chuckling when the camera panned from Manning to Jenkins. The noise turned to cheers for Jenkins and then for Brent Celek, a fellow former Eagle. The cameras went back to Manning once more...
Here’s Giants’ Brian Daboll’s final message to his underdogs before divisional playoff game vs. Eagles
The surprising New York Giants, fresh off a wild-card playoff victory over the Minnesota Vikings, are looking for another major upset when the meet the top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles in an NFC Divisional Playoff Game at Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday night. Can this underrated group of overachievers knock off one...
Genius Eagles Fans Find Workaround To Get Their Tailgating Started Extra Early
Philadelphia Eagles fans found a genius workaround to start their tailgate early before the playoff game against the New York... The post Genius Eagles Fans Find Workaround To Get Their Tailgating Started Extra Early appeared first on Outsider.
Meet the Philadelphia Eagles WAGs ahead of playoff clash with Giants
Before the Giants and Eagles clash on Saturday night in a NFC Divisional Round showdown at Lincoln Financial Field, get to know Philadelphia’s biggest supporters, who will be cheering on the conference’s top-seeded team. Leah Covey, wife of wide receiver Britain Covey Britain Covey and his wife, Leah Covey, will celebrate their third wedding anniversary later this month. The Eagles wideout previously shared that he used to “stalk” Leah’s profile while he was a freshman at Utah and she was a sophomore. Covey proposed in October 2019. Then, in September, the couple announced that they are expecting a baby boy in March. “Lots of big things happening for us this year!” Leah wrote...
Fans show up at 6 a.m. to tailgate for Eagles-Giants playoff game
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It feels like the whole city is shaded green ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles' playoff matchup against the New York Giants.The skyline and plenty of city buildings were decked out in green, even the Philadelphia Family Court building. Bakeries are selling green bread. The team's playoff hype video is getting traction. In households with both Eagles and Giants fans, it's probably getting a little tense.Greg Matza from Northeast Philadelphia was getting antsy too.We found Greg, from Northeast Philadelphia, in a group of fans who just wanted to get down to the stadium early. They were feeling the anticipation."I...
NFL Divisional Round: Eagles vs. Giants Best Bets
Make some cash with these two bets for Eagles vs. Giants on Saturday night.
Philadelphia Eagles Troll Eli Manning Hard After Routing the New York Giants
Eli Manning expected a double-bird salute the moment he stepped foot on Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia Saturday.Manning, the New... The post Philadelphia Eagles Troll Eli Manning Hard After Routing the New York Giants appeared first on Outsider.
Eagles fans begin tailgate extra early ahead of divisional round matchup
Some fans found an inventive way to start tailgating extra early ahead of the Eagles-Giants game on Saturday night at Lincoln Financial Field.
Eagles’ Nick Sirianni calls out WIP’s Angelo Cataldi
Nick Sirianni is standing by his man. On Saturday, after the Eagles beat the New York Giants, 38-7, in their NFC Divisional Playoff Game, the Philadelphia head coach was asked about defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon. And Sirianni had Gannon’s back. Per NBC Sports Philadelphia:. “Jonathan Gannon puts these guys...
N.J. runners hold Eagles rally run from Camden to the Linc
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A group of runners from Haddonfield, New Jersey kicked off Saturday's game day by running from the Garden State all the way to the Linc. About 50 runners from Run 856 gathered in Camden.Their journey took them across the Ben Franklin Bridge and into Old City before making their way south to the Linc."This is our Eagles Rally Run that we been doing for the last five years when they made the playoffs," Paul Lapinson said. "In fact, still wearing the same jersey from the Super Bowl year."The group's playoff game day runs have become a regular tradition bringing the bird positive energy and showing off their team spirit.Members of Run 856 are confident the birds will not only win but make it all the way to the Super Bowl.
Eagles fans believe in home-field advantage over 49ers
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – There's just one thing standing between the Eagles and a trip to the Super Bowl: The San Francisco 49ers! They took the win over the Cowboys Sunday night.In the last play of the game, quarterback Dak Prescott tried to pass to wide receiver Kavontae Turpin but the 9ers took number 9 down securing their spot in Sunday's championship game.In the City of Brotherly Love, everyone is talking about the Birds preparing to take on the 49ers this Sunday at the Linc, the top two seeds in the NFC.This comes after Saturday's blowout against the New York Giants....
ABC News
Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce's daughter celebrates playoff win in cutest way
The daughter of a Philadelphia Eagles player may be her dad's team's biggest fan. Jason Kelce, the Eagles' starting center, shared a video on Instagram showing how his young daughter, Wyatt, celebrated the team's win over the New York Giants in the NFL playoffs. In the video, shared Sunday, Wyatt...
Eagles advance to NFC Championship after 38-7 win against Giants
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- You can't beat a playoff game on a Saturday night in Philly and this city has been on fire. There's been a lot of cooking, a lot of chanting and a lot of confidence.The Birds came out strong and these fans have loved every minute of it."E-A-G-L-E-S Eagles!"It's game day in South Philadelphia."These Eagles are amazing like I don't even know what to say," Brittany Graziano said. "Jalen Hurts is killing it."Eagles fans love a good tailgate.And the die-hards like Desmond Warren started showing up early Saturday morning."We bleed green that's what we do out here, very...
Nick Sirianni Passionately Rips Philadelphia Radio Host After Dominating Playoff Win
Nick Sirianni's interview with WIP on Monday should be interesting. The post Nick Sirianni Passionately Rips Philadelphia Radio Host After Dominating Playoff Win appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
CBS Sports
Eli Manning receives 'double-bird' welcome from Philadelphia leading up to Giants-Eagles NFL playoff matchup
The city of Philadelphia is welcoming Eli Manning to town the only way they know how. The Giants legend said this week that he would be attending Saturday's NFL divisional round playoff game between his former club and the Eagles, and expected to get a warm reception from Philly fans.
CBS Sports
Eagles fans buy lacrosse tickets in order to tailgate early before Divisional Round win over Giants
The Philadelphia Eagles clobbered the New York Giants in the nightcap of Saturday's NFC Divisional Round action, 38-7 and while the party was on after the game, it also got started before kickoff -- and in some parts of the Lincoln Financial Field parking lots, much earlier. Since the game didn't kickoff until 8:15 p.m. ET, parking lots for the game weren't slated to open until 4 p.m. However, Eagles fans found a clever way to beat the system.
Eagles playoff run brings big boost to Philadelphia businesses
At Live! Casino and Hotel Philadelphia, all 200 hotel rooms are sold out this weekend. Businesses across the city are feeling the impacts of the Eagles' success.
Newswatch 16
Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Wilkes-Barre local newshttps://www.wnep.com/
Comments / 0